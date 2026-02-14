Chinese New Year Campaign: 50% Off First-Month Online Japanese Lessons /【NativeCamp】春節キャンペーン初月50%オフ！

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ

Native Camp, Inc. (Head Office: Shibuya, Tokyo; CEO: Kunihiro Tanikawa), the provider of Native Camp Japanese, announces the "Chinese New Year Japanese Learning Support Campaign," offering new users 50% off the first month's subscription fee.

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ（本社：東京都渋谷区、代表取締役社長：谷川国洋）が提供するオンライン日本語会話サービス『Native Camp Japanese』は、このたび、初月の月額料金が半額になる「春節・日本語学習応援キャンペーン」を開催しますことをお知らせいたします。

Native Camp Japanese is an online Japanese learning platform that allows learners to take unlimited Japanese lessons with native Japanese instructors anytime, anywhere, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Unlike conventional Japanese learning services that charge per lesson, Native Camp Japanese operates on a flat-rate system. With no reservations required and unlimited daily lessons, it offers outstanding convenience and cost performance, earning strong support from Japanese learners worldwide.

In celebration of Chinese New Year, Native Camp Japanese will hold the “Chinese New Year Japanese Learning Support Campaign” for a limited time, from February 13 (Friday) to February 22 (Sunday), 23:59 (Japan Time).

During the campaign period, anyone who starts the 7-day free trial will receive a coupon for 50% off the first month's subscription fee. Whether just beginning or considering Japanese studies, this campaign makes it easy to take the first step.

Want to enjoy Japanese anime without subtitles?

Want to communicate more naturally with locals while traveling in Japan?

Why not start working toward those goals in 2026?

Don’t miss this special opportunity to experience real Japanese conversation at a great value.

■ Campaign Overview

Campaign Name: Chinese New Year Japanese Learning Support Campaign

Campaign Period: February 13 (Friday) to February 22 (Sunday), 2026, until 23:59 (Japan Time)

Eligibility: Individuals who newly start the 7-day free trial during the campaign period

(Please note that existing paid members are not eligible.)

Benefit: A coupon that provides 50% off the first month’s subscription fee

■ How to Apply for the Coupon

Start the 7-day free trial via the link below:https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes(https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes)

Contact the Customer Support Center via the link below with the message “Request for Chinese New Year Campaign Coupon”:https://ja.nativecamp.net/cs(https://ja.nativecamp.net/cs)

After verification, the coupon will be issued by the Customer Support Center

Limited-Time Offer! Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial + USD 20 Worth of Coins!

Native Camp Japanese aims to make Japanese learning easy and accessible. To allow more people to experience unlimited lessons with native instructors, we are running a 7-Day Free Trial Campaign.

And that’s not all-you’ll also get USD 20 worth of coins as a special bonus during your free trial!

Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to enjoy unlimited Japanese lessons with native speakers.

Campaign Period: February 1 (Sunday), 2026, from 00:00 to February 28 (Saturday), 2026, 23:59 (Japan Time)

Sign Up Here: https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes(https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes)

Features of Native Camp Japanese

- Professional Instructors Our native Japanese instructors provide lessons tailored to each learner’s goals and needs. Many of our teachers are bilingual and can speak English, making the platform a safe and accessible choice even for complete beginners.

2. Unlimited Lessons

With our unlimited lesson system, you can immerse yourself in Japanese as much as you like. Whether you feel that a single 25-minute lesson isn't enough or want to take multiple sessions when you have free time, you can do so without worrying about additional fees.

3. No Reservations Needed Our “Take a Lesson Now” feature allows you to start a Japanese conversation lesson anytime, 24/7, 365 days a year (*). Even if you have a busy schedule, you can make use of short breaks to take lessons whenever it suits you.

*Excluding scheduled maintenance.

About Our Corporate Japanese Language Training Service

Native Camp Japanese offers a dedicated Japanese language training service for corporate clients.

Benefits for Japanese Language Learners

Learners can take lessons anytime, as often as they like, selecting their preferred instructors and lesson materials for each session. This flexible structure accommodates learners of various proficiency levels, allowing them to study content tailored to their specific goals.

Benefits for Corporate Training Coordinators

Our platform offers a management interface that allows companies to set learning goals, track progress, and automatically encourage lesson participation based on achievement status. From raising the overall Japanese proficiency of employees to preparing them for business-level communication, our service can be effectively utilized in line with your company’s specific training objectives.

For inquiries about our corporate Japanese language training service: https://nativecamp.net/corporate/cs(https://nativecamp.net/corporate/cs)

About Native Camp Inc.

Native Camp is one of the fastest-growing online English conversation platforms in Asia. We offer affordable online lessons for individuals, corporations, and educational institutions.

With bases worldwide, we continue to expand across Asia, Europe, and North America. In addition to English conversation services, we launched online Japanese conversation and study abroad agency services in 2024.

Company Information:

Native Camp Inc. https://nativecamp.co.jp/(https://nativecamp.co.jp/)

For Media Inquiries Regarding This Release

Native Camp Inc. - Public Relations Department Contact: https://nativecamp.net/cs/media(https://nativecamp.net/cs/media)

Native Camp Japaneseは、24時間365日、いつでもどこでも日本人講師とのオンライン日本語レッスンを回数無制限で受講できる、日本語学習プラットフォームです。

一般的な「受講回数に応じて料金が発生する」日本語学習サービスとは異なり、Native Camp Japaneseは定額制を採用。予約不要で、思い立ったときにすぐレッスンを受けられる利便性と、圧倒的なコストパフォーマンスの高さから、世界中の日本語学習者に選ばれています。

このたびNative Camp Japaneseでは、春節を祝して、2026年2月13日（金）から2月22日（日）23:59（日本時間）までの期間限定で、「春節・日本語学習応援キャンペーン」を開催いたします。

キャンペーン期間中に7日間の無料トライアルを新たに開始された方には、初月の月額料金が半額になる特別クーポンをプレゼント。日本語学習を始めたい方も、これまで迷っていた方も、気軽に一歩を踏み出せる内容となっています。

「日本のアニメを字幕なしで楽しみたい」 「日本旅行で、もっと自然に会話ができるようになりたい」

そんな目標を、2026年のスタートとともに動かしてみませんか。 “本物の日本語会話”をお得に体験できるこの春節限定の機会を、ぜひご活用ください。

■ キャンペーン概要

キャンペーン名： 春節・日本語学習応援キャンペーン

期間： 2026年2月13日(金)～2月22日(日)23：59（日本時間）

対象者： 期間中に7日間無料トライアルを新規で開始された方

（※すでに有料会員の方は対象外となります）

特典： 初月の月額料金が半額になるクーポン

■ クーポンの申請方法

1．以下のリンクより、7日間無料トライアルを開始

https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes(https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes)

2．以下のリンクより、カスタマーサポートセンターへ「春節キャンペーンクーポン希望」と連絡

https://ja.nativecamp.net/cs

3．確認後、サポートセンターよりクーポンを付与

期間限定！「7-Day Free Trial 」キャンペーンについて

ネイティブキャンプは、日本語を学びたい方が「もっと手軽に日本語を学習できるサービス」の提供を目指しています。この度、多くの皆さまに日本語ネイティブスピーカーによる回数無制限のレッスンを体験していただきたく、「7-Day Free Trial」キャンペーンを開催いたします。

キャンペーン期間中に新規登録された方全員が、7日間無料で Native Camp Japanese をお試しいただけます。期間限定のお得な機会にぜひ、Native Camp Japaneseのレッスンをお楽しみください。

キャンペーン期間：2026年2月1日(日) 00：00～2026年2月28日(土) 23：59（日本時間）

7-Day Free Trial キャンペーンへのお申し込みはこちら

https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes(https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes)

※日本語を母語とされる方のご入会はお断りします。

Native Camp Japanese の特長

1. プロフェッショナルな講師陣

日本人講師がそれぞれの目標やニーズに合わせたレッスンを提供いたします。英語を話せるバイリンガル講師も在籍しているため、日本語学習が初めての方でも安心してご受講いただけます。

2. レッスン回数無制限

「回数無制限」でレッスンを受講できるため、日本語に多く触れることができます。「25分のレッスンでは物足りない」「時間がある時にはもっとレッスンを受けたい」といった方も料金を気にすることなく、何度でもレッスンを受講することができます。

3. 予約不要

「今すぐレッスン」では、24時間365日(*3)レッスンを受講したいと思った瞬間にいつでも日本語会話レッスンが可能です。日頃忙しくまとまった時間を取ることが難しい方でも、スキマ時間を使って好きな時に受講できます。

法人向け日本語研修サービスについて

Native Camp Japanese では、法人向け日本語研修サービスを提供しています。

日本語学習者のメリット

何度でも好きなタイミングでレッスンを受講でき、レッスン毎にお好きな講師とお好きな教材を選択していただけます。様々な日本語レベルの方が、自身の目的にあった内容で学習いただけます。

日本語研修ご担当者様のメリット

管理画面上で企業が設定する受講目標に基づいた学習管理や受講目標達成度に応じた自動レッスン受講促進など、社内日本語研修管理を効率よく運用いただけます。従業員の皆さまの日本語力の底上げからビジネスシーンでの日本語利用まで、企業の目的にあわせて効果的に運用いただけます。

法人向け日本語研修サービスについてのお問い合わせ：https://nativecamp.net/corporate/cs(https://nativecamp.net/corporate/cs)

株式会社ネイティブキャンプについて

ネイティブキャンプはアジアにおいて最も成長しているオンライン英会話会社のひとつです。個人向けサービス、法人向けサービス、教育機関向けサービスとしてオンラインレッスンを手頃な価格で提供しています。世界各地に拠点をおき、アジア地域、ヨーロッパ地域、北米地域でオンライン英会話サービス事業を運営、その規模は急速に拡大し続けています。

2024年よりオンライン日本語会話サービス事業、留学エージェント事業も展開しています。

〒150-0041 東京都渋谷区神南1-9-2 大畠ビル

代表取締役： 谷川 国洋

事業内容： オンライン英会話サービス事業 / オンライン日本語会話サービス事業

https://nativecamp.co.jp/(https://nativecamp.co.jp/)

本リリースに関する報道関係のお問い合わせ

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ 広報部

お問い合わせ：https://nativecamp.net/cs/media(https://nativecamp.net/cs/media)