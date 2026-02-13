日本地域コンテンツ振興協会（JNSCA）、2026年新たにミッション・ビジョンを発表

一般社団法人日本地域コンテンツ振興協会

一般社団法人日本地域コンテンツ振興協会（本社：東京都千代田区、理事長：神原伸太郎、略称：JNSCA）は、このたび新たに、ミッションおよびビジョンを策定しましたので、お知らせいたします。

JNSCAはこれまで、日本各地に息づく文化、風景、歴史、人の営みを「地域コンテンツ」として捉え、編集・発信・連携を通じて、地域と社会、そして世界をつなぐ活動を行ってまいりました。

近年、地域を取り巻く環境は大きく変化し、単なる情報発信ではなく、「地域の価値をどのように編集し、誰とつなぎ、どう循環させていくのか」が、これまで以上に問われています。

今回策定したミッション・ビジョンは、こうした時代認識を踏まえ、JNSCAが果たすべき役割をより明確にするものです。

■ Mission｜ミッション（使命）

地域の本質的な価値をコンテンツ化し、世界とつなぎ、日本各地を豊かに

■ Vision｜ビジョン（目指す未来）

JNSCAは、地域メディア・クリエイター・企業・行政を結ぶハブとして、

・地域コンテンツの価値を最大化するネットワークを構築

・日本各地の魅力を、国境を越えて発信

・地域経済・観光・文化が循環し続ける仕組みを創出し、日本各地を豊かに

この実現を目指します。

■理事長コメント

地域には、まだ十分に言語化されていない価値や、外に伝わっていない魅力が数多く存在します。

私たちJNSCAは、それらを単なる情報として扱うのではなく、「物語性と意味を持つコンテンツ」として丁寧に編集し、次の担い手や、世界へとつないでいく存在でありたいと考えています。

今回策定したミッション・ビジョンは、地域の声に真摯に向き合い、地域とともに未来をつくっていくという、私たちの原点をあらためて言葉にしたものです。

地域メディア、クリエイター、企業、行政の皆さまと力を合わせ、日本各地が誇りをもって歩み続けられる社会の実現に貢献してまいります。

一般社団法人日本地域コンテンツ振興協会

理事長 神原 伸太郎

【協会概要】

団体名：一般社団法人日本地域コンテンツ振興協会（JNSCA）

活動内容：地域コンテンツの編集・発信、地域メディア支援、顕彰事業(日本地域コンテンツ大賞)、国内外への情報発信 ほか

協会公式HP：https://jnsca.jp

日本地域コンテンツ大賞公式HP：https://award.jnsca.jp/

【海外に向けてのコンテンツ発信事例】

日本地域コンテンツ大賞2025にて理事長賞を受賞した、世界に約1,600万人のフォロワーを持つLionfieldのお2人が山梨を取材して、世界に発信するプロモーションをJNSCAが企画・コーディネート。

The Japan National Societal Contents Association (JNSCA) hereby announces that it has newly launched its Mission and Vision.

JNSCA has, to date, recognized that the culture, landscapes, history, and everyday lives rooted across Japan as “regional content” and has worked to connect local communities with society and the wider world through curation, communication, and collaboration.

In recent years, the environment surrounding regional communities has undergone significant change. Beyond simple information dissemination, there is an increasing need to address how regional value should be curated, whom it should connect with, and how it can be sustained through meaningful cycles of engagement and growth.

The newly launched Mission and Vision clarify the role of JNSCA further aiming to fulfill in response to this evolving social landscape.

■ Mission

Capturing the fundamental value of regional communities as content, linking them to the global, and fostering prosperity across Japan.

■ Vision

JNSCA functions as a hub that connects regional media, creators, businesses, and governmental bodies, with the aim of:

・ Building networks that maximize the value of regional content

・ Promoting the appeal of Japan’s regions beyond national borders

・ Creating sustainable systems in which regional economies, tourism, and culture continue to circulate and thrive, thereby enriching local communities across Japan

JNSCA is committed to realize the above vision.

■Message from the President

Many regions across Japan possess significant value that has yet to be fully articulated, as well as countless attractions that remain insufficiently communicated beyond their local communities.

At JNSCA, we do not treat such assets as mere information; rather, we seek to carefully curate and refine them into content with narrative depth and meaning, and to serve as a bridge connecting them to the next generation and to the wider world.

The Mission and Vision we have formulated reaffirm our founding commitment: to sincerely engage with the voices of regional communities and to build the future together with them.

We are dedicated to contributing to a society in which communities throughout Japan can continue forward with pride by working in close partnership with regional media, creators, businesses, and government entities.

Shintaro Kambara

President

Japan National Societal Contents Association (JNSCA)

【About JNSCA】

Organization Name: Japan National Societal Contents Association (JNSCA)

Activities: Curation and dissemination of regional content; support for regional media; Honorary Recognition Program (Japan National Societal Contents Awards); domestic and global communications; and related initiatives.

Official Website of the Association：https://jnsca.jp

Official Website of the Japan National Societal Contents Award：https://award.jnsca.jp/

【Examples of Global Content Outreach】

At the Japan National Societal Contents Award 2025, Lionfield, whose Italian two creators have a combined global following of around 16 million, received the President Award. JNSCA organized and coordinated their visit to Yamanashi Prefecture to produce promotional content for global audience.