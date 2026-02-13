面接対策から日常会話まで、「日本語のオンラインプライベートレッスン」3月生・4月生の募集を開始！

株式会社クリーク・アンド・リバー社

株式会社クリーク・アンド・リバー社はこのたび、日本語が母語でない方々を対象とした「Flexible Japanese Lessons ～オンラインプライベートレッスン～」の3月生および4月生の募集をスタートいたしました。

Creek & River, Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce the opening of its " Flexible Japanese Lessons -Online Private Lessons-" for non-native speakers of Japanese.

▼詳細・お申し込み／Please sign up from below.

https://www.creativevillage.ne.jp/category/skillup/134718/(https://www.creativevillage.ne.jp/category/skillup/134718/?rls)

＜こんな方におすすめ＞

・自分のペースやスケジュールに合わせて日本語を学習したい

・自分の弱点に合わせて日本語力を強化したい

・日本語能力試験の対策をしたい

・興味のあること、自分のキャリアに活かせる日本語を学びたい

・専門的な言葉遣いやマナーについても学びたい

[Our courses are well suited for students who want to]

-Study at their own pace and schedule preference.

-Strengthen their Japanese language skills according to their specific weaknesses.

-Take lessons to prepare for standardized proficiency exams.

-Learn the things which interest them and which they can apply to their own career.

-Experience specialized language and etiquette training

＜インストラクターの特徴＞

・日本語だけでなく、日本の文化・習慣・伝統にも精通

・豊富な教育経験でさまざまな背景やレベルに対応

・親身かつ献身的に語学学習＆日本文化理解をサポート

[Our instructors are]

- are not only fluent in Japanese, but they are also experts in Japanese culture, customs, and traditions.

- have years of experience teaching the language to students of all levels and backgrounds.

- are passionate about helping their students not only learn the language but also understand and appreciate the unique culture and traditions of Japan.

＜レッスンの特徴＞

・短期間で容易に流ちょうな日本語を習得できるようにデザイン

・初心者の方から上級者の方まで、それぞれのニーズや目標に合わせたレッスンを提供

・言語だけではなく日本の文化やビジネスマナーの習得もサポート

[Our lessons are]

-are designed to provide a comprehensive and immersive learning experience that will help you achieve fluency in the language quickly and easily.

-are tailored to meet your specific needs and goals whether you’re a beginner or an advanced learner.

-help not only leaning the language but also understanding the culture and business communication of Japan.

Flexible Japanese Lessons

■インストラクターの例

Shinya Toyoda

東京外国語大学卒業。大学時代に言語学を勉強したことで、言語に関する仕事である日本語教師の仕事に興味を持つ。2017年に日本語教育能力検定試験に合格、翌年2018年に日本語教師養成講座を修了し、東京の日本語学校で日本語教師としてのキャリアを開始する。日本語学校では留学生クラスを担当し、初級から上級に至るまで全てのレベルを授業を担当する。日本語を教えるだけでなく、進学指導にも携わり、多くの留学生を専門学校・大学・大学院に送り出す。また、日本語学校勤務のかたわらに、大手人材企業での日本語研修にも携わるようになり、これまで500人以上の実習生や研修生を対象にビジネス日本語・ビジネスマナー、日本企業に就職するための面接対策などを指導。2019年6月より、クリーク・アンド・リバー社にて、ITエンジニア向けの日本語研修クラスを担当。韓国、ベトナム、メキシコ、ポルトガル、米国など、さまざまな国籍のエンジニア向けのビジネス日本語トレーニングを開発している。

Yukiko Murakami

慶應義塾大学教育学部卒業。大学では教育心理学を学ぶ。様々な教育現場で教鞭を執り、2019年より日本語教師養成総合コース（文化庁ガイドライン420時間準拠）の免許を取得。同研修修了後、日本語教師として大学・大学院受験生や日本語能力試験受験生を指導。また、専門学校で「おもてなし日本語」を教える。大使館、自動車会社、ゲーム会社などで駐在員に日本語を教える。異文化理解を重視し、日本について深く理解できるような授業を心がけている。日本の文化や価値観を学びながら社会性を身につけることで、会話力など高いコミュニケーション能力を身につけることができるレッスンを提供している。

Morokuma Haruka

郵便局で7年間勤務した後、日本語教師の資格を取得し、2017年に渡英。2つの日本語学校に勤務し、子どもからビジネスマンまで、国籍や年齢を問わず日本語を教える。現在は、福岡市の公立小学校で外国人児童にオンラインレッスンと個別指導で日本語の初級クラスを担当。日本語教師の資格を生かし、初心者コースや小学生レベルのプログラムから、日本語能力試験N1以上のプロレベルまで、あらゆるレベルの生徒を教えることが可能。レッスンでは日本語だけでなく日本文化の様々な側面も伝える。また、日本語能力試験の対策の指導も可能。生徒のレベルやニーズに合った適切なレッスンを提供するとともに、楽しくインタラクティブな学習体験を提供している。

■受講開始時期

2026年3月～4月

■場所

オンライン開催

■対象

・日本語が母語でない方

・日本語能力試験（JLPT）の対策をしたい方

・日本語のビジネスコミュニケーションを学びたい方

・日本語の日常会話を学びたい方

・日本語の面接や職務経歴書の対策をしたい方

■主催

株式会社クリーク・アンド・リバー社

▼詳細・お申し込み

【お問い合わせ】

株式会社クリーク・アンド・リバー社

「Flexible Japanese Lessons」担当

Email：inquiry.prolang@hq.cri.co.jp

Outline of the event

■Start date

March-April 2026

■Sample instructor profiles

Shinya Toyoda

Graduated from Tokyo Foreign Language University.

Having studied linguistics in college, he was interested in becoming a Japanese teacher. He passed the Japanese Language Education Proficiency Test in 2017, completed the Japanese language teacher training course in 2018, and started his career as a Japanese language teacher at a Japanese language school in Tokyo.He is in charge of international student classes at Japanese language schools, and is in charge of classes at all levels from beginner to advanced.He not only teaches Japanese, but is also involved in admission guidance, sending many international students to vocational schools, universities, and graduate schools.In addition to working at a Japanese language school, he has also become involved in Japanese language training at a major human resources company.Providing interview guidance and career support. From June 2019, he has been in charge of Japanese language training class for IT engineers at Creek & River. He has developed business Japanese training for engineers of various nationalities such as South Korea, Vietnam, Mexico, Portugal and the USA among others.

Yukiko Murakami

She graduated from Keio University, Department of Education. In college she studied educational psychology. She has taught in various educational settings, and since 2019 she has been licensed by the Japanese Teacher Training Comprehensive Course (based on the Agency for Cultural Affairs guidelines 420 hours). After completing this training, she has been a Japanese Language teacher and has taught university and graduate school applicants and JLPT candidates.In addition, she teaches “hospitality Japanese” at a vocational school. She has taught Japanese to expatriates at embassies, automobile companies, and game companies. She places importance on cross-cultural understanding and on conducting classes so that students can gain deep understanding about Japan. By acquiring social skills while learning about Japanese culture and values, you will be able to acquire high communication skills such as conversational skills.

Morokuma Haruka

April 2011 to August 2017 Post Office Co., Ltd.

After working at a post office for 7 years, I obtained a Japanese language teacher qualification and moved to the UK in 2017.I worked at two Japanese language schools and taught Japanese to people of all nationalities and ages, from children to businessmen. Currently, I am teaching online lessons and tutoring initial Japanese classes to foreign students at a public elementary school in Fukuoka City.

Having Japanese Language teaching qualifications, I am able to teach all levels of students, from beginner courses and primary school level programs, all the way up to a professional level of JLPT N1 and beyond. While teaching Japanese language during my lessons, I will also teach students all the different aspects of Japanese culture.

I am also able to provide support and guidance, if you are planning to take the Japanese Language Proficiency Test and would like to prepare for it. I believe that I can provide suitable lessons that meet the level and needs of students, while also making the learning experience fun and interactive.

■Place

Online

■Participants

・Non-native Japanese speakers

・Those who want to prepare for the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT)

・Those who want to learn Japanese business communication

・Those who want to learn daily conversation in Japanese

・Those who want to prepare for job interviews and resumes in Japanese.

■Organizer

CREEK and RIVER Co., Ltd.

https://www.cri.co.jp

▼Please sign up from below.

【Contact】

CREEK & RIVER Co., Ltd.

Email：inquiry.prolang@hq.cri.co.jp

【クリーク・アンド・リバー社とは】

クリーク・アンド・リバー社は、1990年に設立し、「プロフェッショナルの生涯価値の向上」と「クライアントの価値創造への貢献」をミッションに、映像、ゲーム、Web、広告・出版、作家、舞台芸術、建築、AI/DX、アスリート分野のプロフェッショナルに特化したエージェンシー事業（派遣・紹介）、プロデュース事業（開発・請負）、ライツマネジメント事業（知的財産の企画開発・流通）を展開しています。C&Rグループとして医療、IT、会計、法曹、ファッション、食、ライフサイエンス、CXO、アグリカルチャー分野で同事業を展開しており、その分野は合わせて18にまで拡大しています。さらに、XRやNFT、メタバース、ドローン、プロフェッショナル求人サイトやグローバル開発等へとサービスを拡大。今後もプロフェッショナルの叡智を結集し、新しい価値を生み出すビジネスクリエイションカンパニーとして、人々の幸せに貢献してまいります。

