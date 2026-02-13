株式会社阪神コンテンツリンク（本社：大阪市福島区、社長：清水奨）が展開するエンタテインメントブランド「日楽座（ひらくざ）」では、2026年2月13日（金）～3月22日（日）の期間、オーストラリア・アデレードで開催される南半球最大の芸術フェスティバル「Adelaide Fringe（アデレード・フリンジ）」において、「The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA（ザ・スモウショー・ヒラクザ）」の公演を行います。





世界的に評価される芸術フェスティバル「Adelaide Fringe」

「Adelaide Fringe」は、毎年2月から3月に開催される、オーストラリア最大の芸術フェスティバルです。演劇、音楽、ダンス、サーカス、コメディなど多彩なジャンルにおいて、毎年8,000人以上のアーティストが参加し、世界中から観客や文化関係者が訪れます。

今回、「The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA」は、年間75万人以上が訪れる、アデレード中心部の大規模な屋外フェスティバル会場「The Garden of Unearthly Delights（ザ・ガーデン・オブ・アンアースリー・デライツ）」において、約60分間の相撲ショー公演を、計33回にわたり披露するものです。





相撲の魅力を、日本から世界へ「The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA」

“日本文化の新たな楽しみ方を世界に発信する”エンタテインメントブランド「日楽座」は、2024年5月に大阪・難波で開業した「THE SUMO HALL 日楽座 OSAKA」から、相撲の魅力を国内外へ届けてきました。さらに2026年1月には、東京・銀座で「THE SUMO LIVE RESTAURANT 日楽座 GINZA TOKYO」を開業し、相撲の迫力と日本食、空間演出を融合させた体験型コンテンツを提供しています。累計で世界120以上の国と地域の約7万人に相撲エンタテインメントを届けてきた当ブランドは、その活動を日本国内に留めることなく、2024年11月のインド公演を経て、「The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA」として本格的な海外進出を推進します。その第一歩となるのが、世界中のアーティストと観客が集う国際的な舞台「Adelaide Fringe」への出演で、本公演では、力士ならではの圧倒的な身体性や所作の美しさなどを、約60分のステージショーとして凝縮し、日本文化「相撲」の魅力を世界へ発信します。





【主な演目】※一部抜粋 ※演目は変更になる場合があります





【「The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA」公演概要】

公演名：

The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA（ザ・スモウショー・ヒラクザ）

公演期間：2026年2月13日（金）～3月22日（日） ※月曜休演

開演時間：18時 ※日曜のみ17時

上演時間：約60分

公演会場：

The Roundhouse at The Garden of Unearthly Delights

Kadlitpina / Rundle Park, Cnr East Tce & Rundle Rd, Adelaide, Kaurna

チケット料金：

一般：AUD 45.00～59.00 / ファミリー：AUD 32.50～39.50 / コンパニオンカード：無料

チケット購入先：

https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/the-sumo-show-hirakuza-af2026





＜「日楽座」概要＞

運営施設：

THE SUMO HALL 日楽座 OSAKA（大阪市浪速区難波中2-10-70 なんばパークス8F）

THE SUMO LIVE RESTAURANT 日楽座 GINZA TOKYO（東京都中央区銀座1-9-13 プライム銀座柳通りビルB1F）

公式サイト： https://hirakuza.net/





＜会社概要＞

社名 株式会社阪神コンテンツリンク HANSHIN CONTENTS LINK CORPORATION

本社所在地 大阪市福島区海老江1-1-31 阪神野田センタービル10階

資本金 230,000千円（阪神電気鉄道株式会社 100％出資。阪急阪神東宝グループ）

事業内容 コンテンツ事業、音楽事業、広告メディア事業、サイン制作事業

当社は、ビルボードライブや阪神甲子園球場のイベント運営等で培ったエンタテインメントショービジネスのノウハウを本事業に活用します。









Japanese Sumo Entertainment “The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA”

Debuts at the Southern Hemisphere’s Largest Arts Festival, Adelaide Fringe!





Hanshin Contents Link Corporation (Headquarters: Fukushima-ku, Osaka, President: Susumu Shimizu) is proud to announce that its entertainment brand, HIRAKUZA, will perform at Adelaide Fringe, the largest arts festival in the Southern Hemisphere. The production, titled “The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA,” will run from Friday, February 13 to Sunday, March 22, 2026, in Adelaide, Australia.





About Adelaide Fringe: A World-Renowned Arts Festival

Held annually from February to March, Adelaide Fringe is Australia’s largest and most internationally acclaimed open-access arts festival. Every year, over 8,000 artists across diverse genres, including theater, music, dance, circus, and comedy, gather to perform for audiences and cultural industry leaders from around the globe.

“The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA” will be held at The Garden of Unearthly Delights, a massive outdoor festival hub in the center of Adelaide that attracts over 750,000 visitors annually. The 60-minute Sumo spectacular will be performed a total of 33 times throughout the festival.





“The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA”: Bringing the Spirit of Sumo from Japan to the World

HIRAKUZA is an entertainment brand dedicated to “Sharing new ways to enjoy Japanese culture with the world.” The brand launched THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA in Namba, Osaka, in 2024, followed by the January 2026 opening of THE SUMO LIVE RESTAURANT HIRAKUZA GINZA TOKYO, a venue fusing the power of Sumo with Japanese cuisine and an immersive venue. Having delivered Sumo entertainment to approximately 70,000 people across more than 120 countries and regions, the brand is now moving beyond Japan. Following a performance in India in November 2024, it is advancing its full-scale international expansion as “The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA,” beginning with an appearance at Adelaide Fringe, the global festival that brings together artists and audiences from around the world. This approximately 60-minute stage show captures the overwhelming physicality of Sumo wrestlers and the refined beauty of their movements, presenting the appeal of Japan’s traditional culture, Sumo, to international audiences.





【Program Highlights】＊Selected excerpts. ＊Program subject to change.





【Performance Overview: The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA】

Title: The Sumo Show HIRAKUZA

Period:

Friday, February 13 - Sunday, March 22, 2026 ＊No performances on Mondays

Time: 6:00 PM ＊5:00 PM on Sundays only

Duration: Approximately 60 minutes

Venue:

The Roundhouse at The Garden of Unearthly Delights

Kadlitpina / Rundle Park, Cnr East Tce & Rundle Rd, Adelaide, Kaurna

Prices:

General: AUD 45.00 - 59.0/ Family: AUD 32.50 - 39.50/Companion Card: Free

Sales: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/the-sumo-show-hirakuza-af2026





＜About “HIRAKUZA”＞

Operating Venues:

THE SUMO HALL HIRAKUZA OSAKA (Namba Parks 8F, 2-10-70 Nambanaka, Naniwa-ku, Osaka)

THE SUMO LIVE RESTAURANT HIRAKUZA GINZA TOKYO (Prime Ginza Yanagi-dori Building B1F, 1-9-13 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)

Official Website: https://hirakuza.net/





Company Name HANSHIN CONTENTS LINK CORPORATION

Headquarters

Hanshin Noda Center Building 10F, 1-1-31 Ebie, Fukushima-ku, Osaka City, Japan

Capital fund

\230 million (100% investment by Hanshin Electric Railway Co., Ltd., a part of Hankyu Hanshin Toho Group)

Business Description

Contents industry, music business, advertising media sales, signage production Our company will utilize the expertise of entertainment show business cultivated through operations.









株式会社阪神コンテンツリンク https://hcl-c.com/





THE SUMO HALL 日楽座 https://hirakuza.net/





リリース https://www.hankyu-hanshin.co.jp/release/docs/351876c4b1aa94e89afb326c8cc14b4e4f1ab0a4.pdf





発行元：阪急阪神ホールディングス

大阪市北区芝田1-16-1