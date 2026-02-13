Qlean Dataset、「日本の踏切の画像データセット」を提供開始

Visual Bank株式会社

Visual Bank株式会社（東京都港区、代表取締役CEO 永井真之）は、傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズを通じて展開するAI学習用データソリューション「Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）」において、物体検知、シーン認識、マルチモーダルAIなどの画像系AI開発・研究用途に向けた「日本の踏切の画像データセット」の提供を開始しました。

本データセットは、日本国内に設置された踏切を対象に、さまざまな角度や距離、周辺環境から撮影された画像で構成されています。遮断機や警報機、踏切標識といった踏切特有の設備要素を含み、電車の通過前後や通過中といった異なる状況下での踏切の状態が記録されています。

撮影対象には、都市部の高密度な住宅地に位置する踏切から、地方路線や海沿い、郊外に設置された踏切までが含まれており、日本の鉄道インフラにおける多様な立地条件や周辺環境を反映しています。これにより、単一条件に偏らない実環境下での踏切の見え方や構造的特徴を学習データとして利用することが可能です。

本データセットは、Qlean Datasetが展開するオリジナルデータラインナップ「AIデータレシピ」の一つとして提供され、研究用途から商用利用を前提としたAI開発まで、法的リスクに配慮したデータ活用を支援します。Visual Bankは今後も、実社会の環境を反映した学習データの整備を通じて、交通・インフラ分野を含む幅広いAI開発の基盤づくりに取り組んでまいります。

今回提供を開始する「日本の踏切の画像データセット」の概要

「日本の踏切の画像データセット」のユースケースイメージ

【研究用途】

【産業用途】

【その他実需要】

『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』について

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/143_1_c8140bd00f58daa8c258c95c12993a99.jpg?v=202602130351 ]samplesamplesamplesample- 踏切シーンを対象とした物体検知・構造理解モデルの研究踏切に設置された遮断機、警報機、標識、線路といった複数要素を含む画像を用い、複合的な構造物が存在する屋外環境における物体検知モデルや構造理解モデルの学習・評価に利用できます。- 交通インフラ画像を用いた視覚表現学習の検証踏切という限定された交通インフラ環境を対象に、異なる立地条件や撮影条件下での画像を用いることで、視覚基盤モデルにおける環境依存性や汎化性能の検証に利用できます。- マルチモーダル基盤モデルにおける交通シーン理解の検証踏切画像をテキスト情報や時系列データと組み合わせ、マルチモーダル基盤モデルにおける交通シーン理解や状況認識能力の評価・検証用途に利用できます。- 鉄道・交通インフラ向け安全監視AIの開発踏切設備や周辺環境を画像から認識するAIモデルの学習・検証データとして利用でき、鉄道事業者やインフラ管理システムにおける画像解析機能の精度検証に活用できます。- 交通インフラを含む視覚基盤モデルの事前学習データ踏切を含む実写交通シーン画像として、画像系基盤モデルやマルチモーダル基盤モデルの事前学習・追加学習用途に利用でき、国内交通環境に適した視覚表現の獲得に活用できます。- エッジAI・監視カメラ向け画像認識モデルの評価実際の踏切環境を撮影した画像を用い、固定カメラ視点に近い条件下での物体検知やシーン認識モデルの性能評価データとして利用できます。- 交通・鉄道分野におけるAI教育・実証用途日本の踏切という具体的な交通インフラを題材とし、画像認識やシーン理解を学ぶ教育用途や、社会実装を見据えた実証実験用データとして利用できます。

『Qlean Dataset』は、Visual Bank傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズが提供する商用利用可能なAI学習用データソリューションです。

画像・動画・音声・3D・テキストなど、多様な形式のデータに対応し、研究・商用いずれの用途でも安全に利用できる環境を整備しています。

また、株式会社千葉ロッテマリーンズや株式会社東洋経済新報社をはじめとするデータパートナーとの協業を通じ、業界特化・最新トレンドに即したデータラインナップ『AIデータレシピ』を継続的に拡充しています。

Qlean Datasetは、AI開発現場におけるデータ収集・整備の負荷を軽減し、権利クリアで法的リスクのないAI開発環境の構築を支援します。

▶ Qlean Datasetサイト：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/

▶ AIデータレシピ：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/lineup

『Qlean Dataset』の提供するデータセット『AIデータレシピ』の特徴

- すべての被写体から同意取得- 既存データは最短1日で納品可能- カスタム撮影・収録・収集による独自データ構築にも対応お問い合せ :https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/contact

Visual Bank株式会社

AI開発力を最大化する次世代型データインフラを構築・提供するスタートアップ企業として、「あらゆるデータの可能性を解き放つ」をミッションに掲げ事業活動を展開。漫画家の「もっと描きたい！」をサポートするAI補助ツールを提供する『THE PEN』の他、AI学習用データセット開発サービス『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』を提供する株式会社アマナイメージズを100%子会社に持つ。

また、Visual Bankは国の研究開発プログラム「GENIAC」にも採択され、社会実装に向けた取り組みを加速させています。

代表取締役CEO：永井 真之

所在地：〒107-0062 東京都港区南青山7-1-7 C-Cube南青山ビル6F

Visual Bank企業URL：https://visual-bank.co.jp/

アマナイメージズ企業URL：https://amanaimages.com/about/

Qlean Dataset Launches a Japanese Railway Crossing Image Dataset

Real-World Road-Rail Intersection Images for Vision and Multimodal AI

Visual Bank Inc. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Saneyuki Nagai), through its subsidiary amanaimages Inc., has launched a new dataset under its AI training data solution, Qlean Dataset: the Japanese Railway Level Crossing Image Dataset.



The dataset supports image-based AI development and research, including object detection, scene recognition, and multimodal applications in railway and transportation infrastructure.

The dataset consists of images of railway level crossings across Japan, captured from various angles, distances, and environments. It includes characteristic facilities such as barriers, warning signals, and crossing signs, as well as different operational states before, during, and after train passage.

Locations range from densely populated urban residential areas to regional rail lines, coastal zones, and suburban settings. By reflecting diverse infrastructure conditions and surrounding contexts, the dataset supports training that is not limited to a single environment and enables learning of real-world visual and structural characteristics.

Provided as part of Qlean Dataset’s original lineup, AI Data Recipe, the dataset is suitable for academic research and AI development for commercial deployment, with consideration of legal and usage risks. Visual Bank will continue to develop training data grounded in real-world environments, supporting AI advancement in transportation and infrastructure fields.

Dataset Overview: Japanese Railway Level Crossing Image Dataset

Example Use Cases for the Japanese Railway Level Crossing Image Dataset

Research Applications

Industrial Applications

Additional Practical Use

About Qlean Dataset

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/143_2_ce00aa43c152ef1e18c91e3000d808b5.jpg?v=202602130351 ]- Object and Structural Understanding in Railway Crossing ScenesUsed for training and evaluating object detection and structural understanding models in complex outdoor traffic environments.- Robustness and Generalization Testing for Vision ModelsSupports evaluation of model performance across diverse locations and environmental conditions within railway infrastructure scenes.- Multimodal Traffic Scene UnderstandingApplicable to evaluating traffic scene comprehension when combined with text or time-series data in multimodal AI models.- Safety Monitoring AI for Railway InfrastructureUsed as training and validation data for AI systems that recognize level crossing equipment and surrounding environments.- Pretraining and Fine-Tuning for Traffic-Oriented Foundation ModelsProvides real-world railway crossing imagery for vision and multimodal foundation model training.- Evaluation Data for Edge AI and Fixed-Camera SystemsSuitable for benchmarking object detection and scene recognition models under surveillance-style camera conditions.- AI Education and Proof-of-Concept in Transportation DomainsSupports education and demonstration projects focused on image recognition and scene understanding using real infrastructure data.

Qlean Dataset is a commercial-use-ready AI training data solution provided by Amana Images Inc., a subsidiary of Visual Bank Inc.

It supports a wide range of data types, including images, videos, audio, 3D assets, and text, enabling both research and commercial AI development in a legally safe environment.

Through collaborations with data partners such as Chiba Lotte Marines Co., Ltd. and Toyo Keizai Inc., Qlean Dataset continues to expand its specialized, industry-focused lineup known as the “AI Data Recipe.”

By reducing the operational burden of data collection and preparation, Qlean Dataset helps organizations establish AI development environments that are both legally compliant and risk-free.

▶ Qlean Dataset: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en

▶ AI Data Recipe: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/lineu

Key Features of Qlean Dataset

- Existing datasets deliverable within one business day- Custom data collection and recording services availableContact :https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/contact

About Visual Bank Inc.

Visual Bank Inc. is a Tokyo-based startup building Next-Generation Data infrastructure to enhance AI development capabilities under the mission “Unlocking Data Accessibility.”

The company operates THE PEN, an AI-assisted creative tool for manga artists and the Qlean Dataset service.

Its subsidiaries include Amana Images Inc., one of Japan’s largest photostock providers; Qlean Dataset, which leads research and development in AI data; and THE PEN Inc., an AI-assisted creative tool for manga artists.

CEO: Saneyuki Nagai

Address: 6F, C-Cube Minami Aoyama Building, 7-1-7 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Corporate Site: https://visual-bank.co.jp/en

Amana Images: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/company-overview