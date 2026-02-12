tHE GALLERY OMOTESANDOにて、2月12日(木)より、MARK BODEによる個展「SUBWAY」を開催。

tHE GALLERY HARAJUKU株式会社

【 MARK BODE SOLO EXHIBITION " SUBWAY " 】

2026年2月12日（木）tHE GALLERY OMOTESANDOにて、

米原康正キュレーションによる、MARK BODEによる個展「SUBWAY」を開催いたします。

また、X-girlとのコラボレーションにより発売されるアイテムを数量限定にてギャラリーでも販売いたします。

グラフィティを始めとするストリートカルチャーやアメリカンコミック界に多大な影響を与えた、作品の数々をご覧にお立ち寄りくださいませ。

●STATEMENT

本展は、ニューヨーク市地下鉄のオリジナル路線図を支持体に制作された、Mark Bodeによる作品展である。

ニューヨーク市地下鉄は、モダン・グラフィティが生まれ、都市全体へと拡散していったシステムそのものだ。スタイルが路線を伝い、街を横断し、「オールシティ」という概念へと発展していく。その舞台となった路線図は、現在では流通から姿を消しつつあり、グラフィティの原風景を想起させるノスタルジックな記録として残されている。

ボデ・ファミリーが生み出したキャラクター群、すなわちボデヴァースは、グラフィティとヒップホップ文化の視覚言語形成に決定的な影響を与えてきた。1980年代ニューヨークにおいて、Vaughn Bodeの作品は、コミックやフライヤー、アルバムアートを通じて流通し、チーチ・ウィザードやダ・リザードといった存在は、ムーブメントの象徴として受け入れられていった。その反権威的な精神と独自の視覚言語は、グラフィティの美学の基盤を形づくっている。

本展《Subway》において、ボデのキャラクターたちは路線図の上を浮遊し、駅や地域を横断しながら、同時にあらゆる場所に存在する。グラフィティがそうであるように、彼らは特定の地点に留まらない。地図を物理的かつ概念的に覆うことで、マーク・ボデは明確なメッセージを提示する。

ボデヴァースは、オールシティなのだ。

キュレーション：SHDW GALLERY / +DA.YO.NE.

An exhibition of works by Mark Bode on original New York City subway maps.

The New York City subway is the birthplace of modern graffiti. It is the system through which style spread across the city and graffiti developed into an all city language. The maps, now gradually being phased out of circulation, stand as a nostalgic reminder of this system.

The Bodeverse played a major role in shaping the visual language of graffiti and hip hop culture. During the 1980s in New York, Vaughn Bode’s artwork circulated through comics, flyers, album art, and street culture, becoming foundational influences on emerging graffiti and hip hop scenes. The characters themselves, including Cheech Wizard and Da’ Lizard, were adopted as the movement’s mascots, with Bode’s visual language and anti authority attitude forming the foundation of graffiti’s aesthetic vocabulary.

In Subway, Bode’s characters float above the city. They move across routes, stations, and neighborhoods, existing everywhere at once. Graffiti functions the same way. It is all city. By covering the map, literally and conceptually, Mark Bode makes a direct statement. The Bodeverse is all city.

Subway runs from Thursday 12 February to Sunday 1 March 2026 at The Gallery Omotesando. A live cartoon concert will take place on 14 February. Cartoon concerts were first established by Vaughn Bode, combining projected comics with live narration and character voices, and are continued by Mark Bode in the traditional Bode style.

Curation: SHDW GALLERY / +DA.YO.NE.

●MARK BODE profile

マーク・ボデは、現代美術、グラフィティ、アンダーグラウンド・コミックスにおける中心的存在である。アンダーグラウンド・コミックスの先駆者であるヴォーン・ボデの息子として、彼はグラフィティとヒップホップ文化の基盤を形作った視覚言語を継承している。

1960年代から1970年代にかけて、ヴォーン・ボデのキャラクターは、ニューヨーク市のカウンターカルチャーの象徴として、アンダーグラウンドのフライヤー、アルバムアート、コミックスを通じて流通した。ボデ特有のコミック的なバブル調レタリングと並行して、これらのキャラクターがアンダーグラウンドで高い人気を獲得したことで、グラフィティが形成されつつあった時代の視覚的アイデンティティの中核を担う存在となった。グラフィティとヒップホップの黎明期から現在に至るまで、チーチ・ウィザードやダ・リザードといったキャラクターは、このムーブメントの非公式なマスコットとして受け入れられてきた。

ダ・ボデバースとして総称されるボデの視覚言語とキャラクター群の継続的な展開を通じて、マーク・ボデはその影響を現代美術、グラフィティ、コミックスの領域へと拡張している。彼は『ティーンエイジ・ミュータント・ニンジャ・タートルズ』や『コバルト60』といった出版物における基礎的な貢献者であり、Halle Saint Pierre（パリ）、MOCA Geffen Contemporary（ロサンゼルス）、Modern Art Museum Shanghai（上海）で展示を行ってきた。現在も進行中のプロジェクト、展覧会、公共空間での作品制作を通じて、マーク・ボデは、自身と父が形作ってきた文化との直接的な関係性を維持し続けている。

Mark Bode is a central figure in contemporary art, graffiti, and underground comics. As the son of underground comics pioneer Vaughn Bode, he continues a visual language that shaped the foundations of graffiti and hip hop culture.

During the 1960s and 1970s, Vaughn Bode’s characters circulated through underground flyers, album art, and comics as icons of New York City counterculture. Alongside Bode’s iconic comic book bubble lettering style, the popularity of these characters within the underground positioned them at the core of graffiti’s emerging visual identity. From the earliest days of graffiti and hiphop to the present, characters such as Cheech Wizard and Da’ Lizard have been adopted as unofficial mascots of the movement.

Through the continued development of the Bode visual language and characters, known collectively as Da’ Bodeverse, Mark Bode extends its presence across contemporary art, graffiti, and comics. He was a foundational contributor to publications such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Cobalt 60, and has exhibited at Halle Saint Pierre, Paris, MOCA Geffen Contemporary, Los Angeles, and Modern Art Museum Shanghai. Through his ongoing projects, exhibitions, and public artworks, Mark Bode maintains a direct connection to the culture that he and his father helped shape.

＜Instagram＞

@markbodeofficial

https://www.instagram.com/markbodeofficial

＜official website＞

markbode.com

https://www.markbode.com

MARK BODE SOLO EXHIBITION " SUBWAY "

場所：tHE GALLERY OMOTESANDO

期間：2月12日（木) ～ 3月1日（日）

休廊日：月・火曜日 ※2/23（月・祝）開廊、25（木）

時間：12:00～19:00

＜Opening Reception＞

日時：2月12日（木） 18:00～

場所：tHE GALLERY OMOTESANDO

tHE GALLERY OMOTESANDO

150-0001

東京都渋谷区神宮前 5-16-13

SIX HARAJUKU TERRACE S棟 2F

＜WEB＞ http://thegallery-harajuku.com

＜Instagram＞ https://www.instagram.com/the_gallery_omotesando

