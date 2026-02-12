日本美は、世界の“文明”になれるのか― 文化資本と日本の未来

一般社団法人JapanBeautyNetworkリシュモン ジャパン 職務執行者社長 リージョナル CEO 三木 均氏と文化資本戦略家（Cultural Capital Strategist ) 高橋琴美

2026年2月5日。

歴史と文化が交差する有形文化財を舞台に日本美と世界のラグジュアリーの未来をめぐる対話が行われた。 それは、後にひとつの節目として語られるかもしれない。価値の定義そのものが、静かに問い直された瞬間として。

生成AIの進展、価格競争、そして急速なコモディティ化。

世界はいま、「何をどれだけ持つか」という有形資産の時代から、 「どのような価値を内包しているか」という無形資産の時代へと、 大きな構造転換点に立っている。

本稿は、カルティエ、ダンヒル、ピアジェ等世界のラグジュアリーブランドを傘下に持つ世界最高峰ラグジュアリーグループ、リシュモン ジャパン（Richemont Japan）合同会社 職務執行者社長 リージョナルCEO 三木 均 氏との対談を通じて、 一般社団法人Japan Beauty Networkを率いる文化資本戦略家 高橋琴美 が立ち会った問い── 日本美は、世界のラグジュアリーの定義を超え、 新たな文明価値として世界をリードし得るのか──を、 経済・文化・国家戦略の視点から読み解く試みである。

ラグジュアリーとは何か

リシュモン ジャパン（Richemont Japan）合同会社 職務執行者社長 リージョナルCEO 三木 均 氏三木氏が示した本質

三木氏が語ったラグジュアリーブランドの定義は、明快だった。

「伝統や歴史が浅いブランドは、

どれほど売れていてもラグジュアリーとは呼べない」

「世界で展開されていること」

「そのブランドにしかない、アイコニックな価値があること」

ラグジュアリーとは、短期的な売上や流行によって成立するものではない。

時間、物語、精神性、そして継承によって築かれる存在である。

この視点に立てば、現代日本において世界的ラグジュアリーブランドが容易に生まれないのも、決して不思議ではない。

文明は、必然の「構造」から生まれる

一般社団法人Japan Beauty Network創設者兼代表理事 高橋琴美 氏高橋氏の提唱する文化資本

文明が生まれる瞬間には、必ず構造がある。それは偶然ではなく、設計された必然だ。ルネサンスの背後には、世代を超えて文化を支え続けたメディチ家という経済の器があった。

文化は、自然に残るものではない。経済という土壌があって、はじめて根を張る。

この視点こそが、高橋が一貫して提唱してきた「文化資本」という概念の核心である。「これからは文化が経済をけん引する時代になる」ー高橋は続ける。歴史を紐解くと、新たな文明が生まれるには三つの兆しがあり、現代はそれに当たると指摘する。

1. 価値の空白

それまで絶対だと信じられてきた価値観が揺らぎ、人々が「何を信じればいいのか」を見失う状態。

ルネサンス以前のヨーロッパでは、神中心の世界観が限界を迎え、人間とは何か、人生とは何か、

その答えが空白になっていた。そこで「人間の尊厳と美」の価値へと回帰し、人間そのものを文明の中心に据える思想として、ルネサンスが生まれた。

2. 精神の疲弊

産業革命後の19世紀末、効率と機械化が進む中で、人々は急速に「人間らしさ」を失っていった。

それは、工業化による精神の疲弊から、クラフトマンシップへ、そして自然へと回帰し、人間の感覚を再び文明の中心に取り戻そうとした運動でもあった。

その過程で、自然回帰、余白、不均等といった要素を日本美から学ぶジャポニズムが生まれ、アール・ヌーヴォーへと結実していった。

3. 新しい美の必要性

価値が揺らぎ、精神が疲れたとき、文明は必ず「次の美」を求め始める。

生成AI、スピード、効率。便利さの裏側で、人工的な「映え」ばかりが重視され、人間本来の美意識や感覚が、静かに置き去りにされつつある。だからこそ、世界はいま、「次の美」を求めている。

なぜ、日本美なのか

共鳴、余白、詫び寂び、循環（サステナビリティ）──

日本美が内包してきたこれらの価値は、競争と効率を一巡した文明の先で、

世界がいま必要としている美のかたちと、驚くほど重なっている。

三木氏も対談の中で、いま世界のラグジュアリーの多くが、日本の伝統文化やクラフトマンシップに

深く依拠している事実に言及した。ファブリック、素材、技法。それらは欧米のラグジュアリーよりも、はるかに長い時間軸をもつ技術と精神である。

にもかかわらず、「ラグジュアリー」と聞いて日本の名前が挙がることは、まだ少ない。

社会・経済構造の設計と、価値を世界に伝える翻訳、

そしてそれを担うブランディングの主体が、これまで日本側に十分に存在してこなかったからである。

日本美は新しいラグジュアリーの定義になり得る

「だからこそ私は、日本美は、世界の新しいラグジュアリーの価値と定義を、自ら生み出すことができると考えています。それは、既存のブランド競争に参入することではない。ラグジュアリーそのものの定義を、新たに生み出すことに他ならない。それには「見えない美」、ソフトパワーの価値化が貢献すると思っています」（高橋氏）

文明を起こす「五つの構造条件」

文明が生まれるとき、そこには必ず、次の五つが同時に結ばれている。

一つ目は、価値を信じる物語、二つ目は、継承する時間軸、3つ目は、支える経済の器、4つ目は、才能が交差する場、5つ目はそれを守る時の権力である。

この五つが結ばれたとき、文化は文明へと昇華する、高橋は続けた。

京都における「Art in Business 」の取り組み

経済が文化を支えるという文脈において、三木氏が京都で実践している取り組みは、まさにその具体例のひとつといえる。

日本が誇る伝統を未来へ継承していくために、経済がクラフトマンシップという文化を支え、伝統工芸が持続可能な産業として成立する仕組みを構築する。

その実証を、現在、同志社大学と連携しながら進めている。

文化、伝統を継承し続けるために、経済と結びついた価値創造の主体として再定義すること。この視点は、「Art in Business」という考え方の核心を端的に示している。

京都は、こうした実証を行う場として最適な場である。

歴史、技術、人材、思想が重層的に蓄積されたこの地で、継承をしていくための支援と、仕組みを立ち上げ、文化と経済は再び結び直されつつある。

新文明は、必ず「公」とともに立ち上がる

文明が生まれる構造の最後には、必ず時の政権、すなわち「公」の意思と支援がある、と高橋は続ける。

三木氏は、フランスが伝統文化継承のために国家として多額の予算を投じている事実を語った。

文化は、情熱だけでは続かない。官・民・政治が同じ未来像を共有したとき、文化は文明へと昇華する。

Japan Beauty Networkは、官民行政を巻き込みながら、ともに、日本美を国家の競争力として位置づけ、世界の文明として立ち上げるための働きかけを本格的に進めていく予定である。

この挑戦に、志を同じくする皆様の参画を心よりお願い申し上げたい。

When Unseen Beauty Becomes Civilization in a Post-AI World

Christine Takahashi, Founder, Japan Beauty Network, Cultural Capital Strategist in dialogue with Hitoshi Miki, President & Chief Executive Officer, Richemont Japan,

Regional CEO

February 5, 2026

On February 5, 2026, a special dialogue was held at a nationally designated cultural heritage site where history and living culture intersect.

The conversation brought together Christine Takahashi, Representative Director of the Japan Beauty Network, and Hitoshi Miki, President and CEO of Richemont Japan, to explore a shared question at the intersection of luxury, culture, and the future of value:

What kind of value will matter in a post-AI world-and can unseen beauty become a foundation for civilization?

From Tangible Assets to Intangible Value

Against the backdrop of rapid advances in generative AI, intensifying price competition, and accelerating commoditization, the dialogue addressed a global structural shift.

The world is moving away from an era defined by how much one owns toward one shaped by what kind of value one embodies. Efficiency and speed, once unquestioned virtues, are no longer sufficient to sustain meaning.

This shift prompted a reexamination of luxury-not as a market category, but as a long-term system of value.

Rethinking Luxury and Its Foundations

Miki described luxury as resting on three essential conditions: history and tradition, global recognition, and irreplaceable design or technique.

Luxury, he emphasized, is not built on short-term trends or quarterly performance. It is cultivated through time, narrative, spiritual depth, and inheritance.

From this perspective, the challenge facing Japan is not a lack of aesthetic excellence, but the absence of structures that allow beauty to mature into enduring value.

Cultural Capital and the Conditions of Civilization

Building on this point, Takahashi introduced the concept of cultural capital-the structures that allow beauty and meaning to be sustained across generations.

History shows that civilization never emerges by chance. The Renaissance, for example, was supported by enduring economic structures that protected culture over time. Beauty becomes civilization only when supported by systems that enable inheritance, economic sustainability, and social recognition.

Drawing from historical patterns, the dialogue identified three signals that often precede the birth of a new civilization: a collapse of existing values, widespread spiritual exhaustion, and the search for a new form of beauty.

Why Japanese Aesthetics Matter Now

The dialogue noted that many global luxury brands already depend deeply on Japanese craftsmanship, materials, and techniques shaped by long time horizons.

Concepts such as negative space, impermanence, restraint, and sustainability-long embedded in Japanese aesthetics-closely align with what the world now seeks beyond competition and efficiency.

Yet Japan itself is rarely associated with luxury as a category. This, the dialogue suggested, is not due to a lack of beauty, but to the absence of social, economic, and branding structures capable of translating that beauty for a global audience.

Beyond Competition: Redefining Luxury

Takahashi emphasized that the potential of Japanese aesthetics lies not in competing within existing luxury frameworks, but in redefining luxury itself.

By articulating the value of unseen beauty-beauty rooted in human sensibility, time, and restraint-it becomes possible to transform aesthetics into cultural capital and soft power.

In a post-AI world, luxury may no longer be defined by the rarity of objects, but by the rarity of meaning.

Toward a Post-AI Civilization

The dialogue concluded with a shared recognition: culture cannot survive on passion alone. Only when industry, society, and the public sphere share a long-term vision can culture mature into civilization.

As intelligence and efficiency become increasingly automated, meaning itself may become the rarest resource.

Unseen beauty, the dialogue suggested, offers not only an aesthetic perspective, but a blueprint for how value-and civilization-might endure beyond AI.

