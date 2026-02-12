株式会社ジェイホールディングス

株式会社ジェイホールディングス（本社：東京都港区、代表取締役：眞野 定也）は、2026年1月28日付「資本業務提携に関するお知らせ」にて公表の通り、台湾の大手蓄電池事業者であるRecharge Power Co.,Ltd.（以下、「Recharge Power社」といいます。）との間で資本業務提携契約（以下、「本資本業務提携」といいます。）を締結いたしました。

この度、同社のCEO（總經理）であるSpencer Feng（馮浩翔）氏（以下、「Spencer氏」といいます。）より、Recharge Power社の今後の日本展開についてSpencer氏が説明するPR動画を受領いたしましたので、以下の通り、公表いたします。

Recharge Power’s Future Expansion in Japan

- A Strategic Partnership with J-Holdings,Based on the Proven Track Record of the J&V Group -- 以下のURLよりご覧いただけます。https://youtu.be/0Lm_4tIGrJQ?si=26dVJMJZexlvhoT1[動画: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Lm_4tIGrJQ ]

概要について

0.Instruction

Thank you very much for taking the time to be with us today.

My name is Spencer Feng, and I am the CEO of Recharge Power.

（本日はお時間をいただき、誠にありがとうございます。Recharge Power CEO の Spencer Feng でございます。）

Today, I would like to share with you our vision for Japan,how Recharge Power, as a member of the J&V Energy Technology Group, a publicly listed company in Taiwan, together with J Holdings Co., Ltd. , a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, plans to develop battery energy storage facilities and aggregation services in Japan over the next ten years, with a total investment scale of approximately JPY 30 billion.

（本日は、日本の皆様に当社 Recharge Power が、台湾の上場企業である J&V Energy Technology グループの一員として、東証上場企業である株式会社ジェイホールディングス（東証2721）とともに、今後10年間で総投資額 約300億円規模の蓄電所建設およびアグリゲーション事業を日本で展開していく構想について、お話させて頂きます。）

1. About the J&V Energy Technology Group

First, I would like to introduce the J&V Energy Technology Group, the parent group of Recharge Power.

J&V Energy Technology is a comprehensive energy company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, with renewable energy and power infrastructure as its core business domains.

（まず、Recharge Power の母体であるJ&V Energy Technology グループについてご説明させて頂きます。J&V Energy Technology は、台湾証券取引所に上場している、再生可能エネルギーおよび電力インフラ分野を中核とする総合エネルギー企業であります。）

As a group, J&V has, over many years, developed the following businesses:

- Development, construction, and operation of solar power plants- Power infrastructure businesses, including grid interconnection- Grid-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) businesses

Through these activities, the group has grown to become one of the leading companies in this field in Taiwan.

（グループとして、

１. 太陽光発電所の開発・建設・運営

２. 系統連系を含む電力インフラ事業

３. 系統用蓄電池（BESS）事業

を長年にわたり展開し、この分野において、台湾での最大手企業に成長いたしました。）

2. Recharge Power’s Business and Its Position Within the Group

Recharge Power was established and has expanded within the J&V Energy Technology Group as the core company specializing in battery energy storage and aggregation services.

（Recharge Power は、J&V Energy Technology グループの中で、「蓄電池およびアグリゲーション事業を専門に担う中核会社」として設立され、拡大してまいりました。）

Our company has built its value as an integrated platform capable of delivering, on a one-stop basis:

- Design and construction of grid-scale battery energy storage facilities- Control and operation of battery systems- Participation in electricity markets- Aggregation of multiple facilities into a single operational portfolio

（ 当社は、

１.系統用蓄電池の設計、建設

２.蓄電池の制御、運用

３.電力市場への参加

４.複数設備を束ねるアグリゲーション

をワンストップで実現することができる企業体としてその価値を高めてまいりました。）

Specifically, in Taiwan, we have actually operated battery energy storage facilities with a cumulative capacity of approximately 300 MW and over 600 MWh.

（具体的には、台湾において、累計 約300MW 約600MWh超の蓄電池施設を 実際に運用してまいりました。）

This figure does not merely represent construction achievements.

It represents operational assets that are connected to electricity markets and continuously generating revenue.

（これは単に施設を建設した実績ではなく、電力市場に連携され、収益を生み続けている運用実績の累計値であります。）

3. Key Lessons Learned in Taiwan

From our experience in Taiwan, we have reached one clear conclusion:

The true value of the battery energy storage business lies not in construction itself, but in post-construction operation and aggregation.

（台湾での経験から、私たちは一つの明確な結論に至りました。

蓄電池事業の価値は、建設そのものではなく、その後の運用とアグリゲーションにある、ということです。）

Battery systems only create long-term value when they are:

- Connected to electricity markets- Properly controlled- Operated in an integrated manner across multiple facilities

（蓄電池は、電力市場に連携され、適切に制御され、複数設備を統合して運用されてこそ初めて、長期的な価値を生みます。）

We believe this principle applies directly to the Japanese market as well.

（この考え方は、日本市場にもそのまま当てはまると考えています。）

4. The Most Important Point in Our Japan Strategy

At this point, I would like to emphasize the most important aspect of our expansion into Japan.

（ここで、日本展開における最も重要な点をお伝えします。）

Our Japan business is not an overseas expansion by Recharge Power alone.

（当社の日本事業は、Recharge Power 単独での海外進出ではありません。）

We have entered into a capital and business alliance with J Holdings Co., Ltd. , a publicly listed Japanese company, and we are building a long-term strategic partnership with them.

（当社は、日本の上場企業である株式会社ジェイホールディングス（東証2721）と、資本業務提携契約を締結しました。

これにより、同社と長期的な戦略パートナーシップ関係を構築してまいります。）

To develop power-related infrastructure projects in Japan, it is essential to address all of the following:

- Japan-specific industry regulations and business practices- Know-how related to land acquisition- Coexistence and engagement with local communities- The establishment of a highly sophisticated power management framework suited to Japan

（日本において、電力に関連するインフラ事業を進めていくためには、

１.日本独特の業界規制や業界慣行

２.用地取得に関するノウハウ

３.地域社会との共生

４.日本における緻密な電力管理体制の構築

これらすべてに対応する必要があります。）

We believe that J Holdings possesses the necessary strengths to meet these requirements, including:

- The credibility of a publicly listed Japanese company- Proven business development capabilities in battery-related fields- Medium- to long-term capital-raising capability

（ジェイホールディングスは、日本の上場企業としての信用力、蓄電池関連事業における事業開発力、中長期的な視点での資金調達力を兼ね備えた企業であると考えております。）

Based on the policy of jointly developing and establishing a strong position in Japan’s grid-scale battery energy storage market, we made the decision to partner with J Holdings.

（私たちは、日本における系統用蓄電池市場をジェイホールディングスとともに、開拓し確立した地位を築くという方針のもと、同社との提携を決断いたしました。）

5. Clear Allocation of Roles

The division of roles between J Holdings and Recharge Power in this project is clearly defined.

（本事業におけるジェイホールディングス社と当社の役割分担は明確です。）

J Holdings’ role is to act as the business operator in Japan by:

Securing land and responding to regulatory and administrative requirements

Addressing local systems and business practices

Strengthening its credibility within Japan

Enhancing its ability to secure financing for future capital investments

（まず、ジェイホールディングスの役割は、日本国内での事業主体として、用地の取得や行政を含む制度、慣行に対応する。また、その結果、日本国内における信用力を強化することにより、将来の設備投資のための資金調達力の確保を目指す。）

Recharge Power’s role is to bring to Japan the know-how we have built and accumulated in Taiwan, including:

Construction, control, and operation of battery energy storage facilities

Deployment of aggregation services in which we have a strong competitive advantage

（そしてRecharge Powerの役割は、台湾で構築、蓄積した蓄電池施設の建設、制御、運用のノウハウを日本国内でも発揮するとともに、同様に優位性を持つアグリゲーションサービスを展開してまいります。）

By combining the strengths of both companies, it becomes realistic to gradually develop battery energy storage facilities

and aggregation services in Japan at a total scale of approximately JPY 30 billion within the next ten years, as we envision.

（両社の強みを組み合わせることで、当社が掲げる１０年以内に総額300億円規模の蓄電所建設とアグリゲーション事業を日本で段階的に展開することが、現実的になります。）

6. Message to Japanese Investors

Recharge Power, as a member of the J&V Energy Technology Group, will work in partnership with J Holdings to engage with the Japanese market on a ten-year time horizon.

（Recharge Power は、台湾上場企業グループである J&V Energy Technology の一員として、ジェイホールディングス社のパートナー企業として10年単位の時間軸で、日本市場に取り組んでまいります。）

By integrating:

- The track record built by the J&V Group in Taiwan- Recharge Power’s technological and operational expertise- J Holdings’ ongoing establishment of a strong foundation in the Japanese market

we aim to contribute to the stabilization of Japan’s power infrastructure while simultaneously

creating sustainable value for investors.

（J&Vグループが台湾で築いた実績、Recharge Power の技術と運用力、そしてジェイホールディングスの日本市場での今後の基盤構築、この三つを融合させることで、日本の電力インフラの安定化に貢献し、同時に投資家の皆様にとっても、持続的な価値を生み出す事業を実現してまいります。）

We sincerely ask for your understanding and support for our future initiatives.

（今後の当社の活動にご理解とご協力をお願いいたします。）

Thank you very much for your attention today.

（本日は、誠に有難うございました。）