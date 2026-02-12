東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

本日開示いたしました2026年3月期 第3四半期決算関連資料を下記のリンクにてお知らせいたします。

Please be informed the Financial Results for the 3Q of FY2025 as the mentioned link below.

・2026年3月期 第3四半期決算短信

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/2ba2b697/1754/4dbb/b173/d4655fd25c5d/140120260210554192.pdf

・Consolidated Financial Results for 3Q of FY2025

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/d72dc628/e3c2/4d48/b06e/f32b68396b3a/140120260210554388.pdf

・2026年3月期 第3四半期決算概要

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/f0eb3d49/0d5f/4e74/b454/66985043ef05/140120260210554282.pdf

・Outline of Financial Results for 3Q of FY2025

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/6e7adadf/5eb1/4e4e/8251/2c0e2436dacf/140120260210554392.pdf

・2026年3月期 第3四半期通期連結業績予想の修正ならびに配当予想の修正に関するお知らせ

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/76a92d47/9eb8/40f7/8d73/e409a835607e/140120260210554245.pdf

・Notice Regarding Revisions to the Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2026

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/abe42a9f/8237/4dbb/a0ad/702e3d1cdab5/140120260210554257.pdf

・2026年3月期 第3四半期決算連結業績予想の修正に関する説明資料

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/90803201/7c0b/45d5/b43c/70326345094b/140120260210554289.pdf



・Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2026 (FY2025-3Q) Revision to Consolidated Earnings Forecast

https://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/AS05120/b4accdd4/5656/4707/92d2/2c9152e46edf/140120260210555038.pdf

