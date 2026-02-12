【明治記念館】３月１日より、懐石料亭「花がすみ」春の味わいを詰めた季節限定テイクアウト海苔弁当『春の幸』を提供開始

明治記念館写真はイメージ

昔ながらの親しみある海苔弁を、「花がすみ」ならではのこだわりで再構築。厳選した食材と洗練された技を用い、一品一品を丁寧に仕立てた“極上の海苔弁”としてご用意しました。



真鯛の西京焼きを主役に、筍や烏賊のフライ、春らしい彩りを添える空豆や花びら百合根など、季節になぞらえた旬の食材をふんだんに使用。二段重の構成で、味わいだけでなく見た目にも春の息吹を感じていただけます。海苔御飯には鯛そぼろや錦糸玉子をあしらい、最後の一口まで上品な余韻をお楽しみいただける仕立てです。

ご自宅でのひとときはもちろん、お花見や春の行楽のお供にも最適な、期間限定の特別なテイクアウト海苔弁。料亭の味わいをぜひお持ち帰りください。

オンライン予約はこちら :https://www.tablecheck.com/shops/meijikinenkan-hanagasumi/reserve

こだわりの海苔弁「春の幸」



【壱の段】

真鯛の西京焼き 筍と烏賊のフライ 竹輪の磯辺揚げ 玉子焼き 金平牛蒡

菠薐草のお浸し 蕪菁の塩昆布漬け 焼き蓮根 空豆

【弐の段】

海苔御飯 鯛そぼろ 錦糸玉子 青豆 花びら百合根

【ご提供期間】

令和8年3月1日（日）より5月31日（日）迄

【ご提供時間】

11：30-19：00(受け渡し終了）

※前日の17時までにご予約ください。

【ご提供価格】

3,800円（税込）※期間限定

※前日の17時までにご予約ください。

※10個以上のご注文は直接店舗へご予約ください。

※数量限定のため、予約状況により予約をお受けできない場合がございます。

※写真はイメージです。諸事情により内容が変更になる場合がございます。

※食物アレルギーをお持ちのお客様はご予約時にお申し付けください。

※テイクアウト商品は献立の変更をご遠慮いただいております。

※店頭での受け渡しとなります。配送は承っておりません。

※キャンセル料：前日より料理代金の70％、当日100％頂戴いたします。

※直射日光と高温多湿を避けて保管の上、2時間以内にお召し上がりください。

※年末年始・夏期メンテナンスは休業いたします。

●明治記念館 懐石料亭「花がすみ」

懐石料亭「花がすみ」

完全個室の懐石料亭「花がすみ」東京の都心とは思えない落ち着いた佇まい。

都会の喧騒を忘れさせてくれる、明治神宮外苑の一角。豊かな緑のその先に佇む、風情あふれる石畳小路が特長の懐石料亭「花がすみ」。日本の伝統の中で磨き抜かれた日本料理の神髄を、四季折々の移り変わりを意識し、吟味した食材で巧みに表現。一皿ごと、一椀ごとに込められた料理人の粋と繊細な感性を心ゆくまでご堪能ください。

【営業時間】平日 11:30 ～ 22:00（L.O. 20:30） 土日祝日 11:30 ～ 21:30（L.O. 20:00）

【定休日】：年末年始・夏期メンテナンス時

※１．全日事前予約制

※２．全部屋個室

※３．椅子のお部屋・掘りごたつのお部屋などもご用意しております

懐石料亭「花がすみ」は、本館一部修復工事のため以下の期間中、ご来店の際の入口が「花がすみ専用入口」のみとなります。

令和8年1月1日（木）～令和8年10月24日（土）



※「花がすみ専用入口」の詳細はＨＰよりご確認ください。

【明治記念館について】

明治記念館について

明治記念館本館は、明治14（1881）年に「⾚坂仮皇居の御会食所」として、現在の迎賓館のある場所に竣工されました。明治21（1888）年には『大日本帝国憲法』草案審議の御前会議の場となり、明治天皇は欠かすことなくお出ましになられました。そのような由緒から、明治記念館本館は「憲法記念館」とも呼ばれています。

現在の地に移築以降、憲法発布30周年記念式典や教育勅語渙発50周年記念式典、日本赤十字社や愛国婦人会の総会、済生会の記念行事など、国家的・社会的に重要な行事の場として活用されました。

昭和22（1947）年に『明治記念館』の名称で総合結婚式場として開館式が挙行され、以来23万組を超えるご夫婦の新しい門出をお祝いしてきました。現在は結婚式にとどまらず、パーティ・会議などのMICE利用、祝賀会や人生儀礼などの記念日利用、レストランや懐石料亭でのお食事会など、多くの会場をさまざまな用途でご利用いただいています。

令和2（2020）年には、本館の歴史的・建築的価値が認められ、東京都指定有形文化財（建造物）に指定されました。

住所：東京都港区元⾚坂2-2-23

アクセス：JR中央・総武線【信濃町駅】下車徒歩3分

地下鉄 銀座線・半蔵門線・大江戸線【⻘山一丁目駅】下車（2番出口）徒歩6分

地下鉄 大江戸線【国立競技場駅】下車（A1出口）徒歩6分

駐車場：あり

電話：03-3403-1171（大代表）

公式HP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/

レストラン公式HP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/restaurant/

レストラン公式Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/meijikinenkan_gourmet/

レストラン公式X（旧Twitter）：https://twitter.com/mk_sekirei

オリジナルスイーツHP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/kanominomori/

オンラインショップ：https://meijikinenkan-shop.net/

公式Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/meijikinenkanofficial/(https://www.facebook.com/meijikinenkanofficial/)

公式Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/meiji_kinenkan_official/

婚礼公式Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/meijikinenkan_wedding/

婚礼公式TikTok：https://www.tiktok.com/@meijikinenkan_wedding

公式YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_jqDqcTTIqkYLUMS2YAhdg

【Meiji Kinenkan】 Welcome Spring with a Limited-Time Takeout Kaiseki Bento

“Spring Blessings” Noriben Crafted by Japanese Kaiseki Restaurant Hanagasumi

Meiji Kinenkan’s Kaiseki Restaurant Hanagasumi offer a limited-time takeout bento, the meticulously crafted Noriben “Spring Blessings”, available from March 1 to May 31, 2026.

This special bento (JPY 3,800, tax included) brings together the flavors of the season in a refined yet nostalgic form, reimagining the classic noriben with the same attention to detail found in Hanagasumi’s kaiseki cuisine.

◆Availability

March 1 (Sun) - May 31 (Sun), 2026

◆Pick-Up Hours

11:30 AM - 7:00 PM (final pick-up)

※Reservations must be made by 5:00 PM on the previous day.

◆Price

JPY 3,800 (tax included)

Notes

・Reservations close at 5:00 PM on the day before pick-up

・Orders of 10 or more must be placed directly with the restaurant

・Limited quantities available; reservations may close once capacity is reached

・Contents may change depending on availability

・Please inform us of any food allergies at the time of reservation

・Menu substitutions are not available for takeout items

・Pick-up only; delivery is not available

・Cancellation fees: 70% from the day before, 100% on the day of pick-up

・Store away from direct sunlight and high humidity; consume within 2 hours

・Closed during year-end holidays and summer maintenance periods

About Japanese Kaiseki Restaurant “Hanagasumi”

Hanagasumi is a traditional kaiseki restaurant offering fully private dining rooms, with a serene atmosphere that feels worlds away from the bustle of central Tokyo.

Tucked away in a quiet corner of the Meiji Jingu Gaien area, beyond lush greenery, Hanagasumi welcomes guests along a charming stone-paved approach that sets the tone for an unforgettable dining experience. Rooted in Japan’s rich culinary traditions, our cuisine artfully expresses the essence of seasonal Japanese gastronomy, using carefully selected ingredients that reflect the changing seasons.

Hours

Weekdays: 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM (Last Order 8:30 PM)

Weekends & Holidays: 11:30 AM - 9:30 PM (Last Order 8:00 PM)

Closed:

Year-end and New Year holidays, and during summer maintenance periods



Important Information

※ Advance reservations are required on all days

※ All dining rooms are private

※ Rooms with Western-style seating and sunken kotatsu-style seating are available

Notice Regarding Entrance During Renovation

Due to partial restoration work on the Main Building, Hanagasumi will be accessible only via the dedicated Hanagasumi entrance during the following period:



January 1 (Thu) - October 24 (Sat), 2026

When visiting, please proceed down the slope near the parking area and enter through the

Hanagasumi dedicated entrance.

About Meiji Kinenkan

The Main Building of Meiji Kinenkan was completed in 1881 as the State Banquet Hall of the Akasaka Temporary Imperial Palace, originally located on the site of today’s State Guest House.

In 1888, the building served as the venue for the Imperial Conferences held to deliberate the draft of the Constitution of the Empire of Japan, which were attended without exception by Emperor Meiji.Owing to this distinguished history, the Main Building of Meiji Kinenkan is also known as the “Kenpo Kinenkan”.

Following its relocation, the Kenpo Kinenkan served as the venue for numerous nationally significant events, including the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the Meiji Constitution, the 50th anniversary of the Imperial Rescript on Education, and assemblies of the Japanese Red Cross Society, the Patriotic Women's Association, and the Saiseikai Imperial Gift Foundation.



In 2020, the "Dining Hall for the Former Akasaka Temporary Palace (Main Building of the Meiji Kinenkan)" was designated a Tangible Cultural Property by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government in recognition of its historical significance as a commemorative structure of the Meiji era and its distinguished architectural design.

Address:2-2-23 Moto-Akasaka,Minato-ku,Tokyo, Japan

Phone:03-3403-1171 (Japanese only)

Station:3 minutes from Shinanomachi Sta.(JR Chuo-Sobu Line)6 minutes from Aoyama-itchome Sta. (Ginza, Hanzomon, Oedo subway line)6 minutes from Kokuritsu-kyogijo Sta.(Oedo subway line)

Parking:Free

Official Website:https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/english/