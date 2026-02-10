戦いの拠点を本格的に日本にするために来日。同時にグローバルエージェンシー株式会社と複数提携契約を締結。

グローバルエージェンシー株式会社

English follows Japanese



『鉄拳7』に続き、『鉄拳 8』においても世界トップクラスの戦績を残している、パキスタン出身の格闘ゲームプレイヤー アルスラン・アッシュ 選手は、今後の競技活動を見据え、戦いの拠点に日本を追加することを目的に来日しました。

本取り組みは、アルスラン・アッシュ選手がより高いレベルで競技活動に専念できる環境を整えることを目的として進められてきたものであり、その計画立案から実現、ならびに来日後のアジアパシフィック地域における活動を見据えたエージェント業務および選手マネジメント業務について、グローバルエージェンシー株式会社 （本社：東京都千代田区、代表取締役社長：工藤 貴之）と正式に契約を締結いたしました。今後は、日本を重要な活動拠点の一つとしながら、国際大会への参戦、競技シーンとの交流、ならびにグローバルな競技活動を継続していく予定です。

Arslan Ash選手(Arslan Ash選手からのメッセージ)

活動拠点に日本を追加し、新たな章をスタートできることを大変嬉しく思っています。eスポーツのキャリアは決して長くはないからこそ、今この瞬間に全力を尽くしたいと考えています。この挑戦を実現するにあたり、多大なご支援をいただいたグローバルセンス株式会社には心より感謝いたします。

また、新たな活動拠点を選ぶにあたり、僕は次の3つを特に重視していました。

１.国際大会や遠征における地理的・移動面での利便性

２.選手として安心して生活できる場所

３.日常的に高い質の対戦が可能な競技環境

これらの条件を満たす候補地はいくつか存在しましたが、最終的な決め手となったのは、信頼できるマネジメント体制の存在です。特に、豊富な実績と長年の高い信頼性を持つ工藤社長が率いるグローバルエージェンシー株式会社 の存在は、私が長期的な視点で競技活動に専念するうえで、大きな安心材料となりました。優れたエージェントと共に歩める環境が整っていることが、僕が日本を新たな拠点として選ぶ最大の理由です。今後もパキスタンと日本を行き来する形にはなりますが、今回の決断によってより高いレベルでの成長と競技活動に集中できる環境が整いました。

Arslan Ash Relocates to Japan After Careful Consideration to Establish His Primary Base of Competitive Operations, and Concludes Multiple Strategic Partnership Agreements with Global Agency Co.,Ltd.

-Tekken World Champion Arslan Ash Selects Japan as His New Base of Professional Activities-

Following his world class achievements in TEKKEN 7 and continuing into TEKKEN 8, Pakistani professional fighting game player Arslan Ash has traveled to Japan with the objective of adding Japan as a new base for his competitive activities, in preparation for the next stage of his professional career.

This initiative has been advanced with the aim of creating an environment in which Arslan

Ash can devote himself to competition at an even higher level. From the planning and realization of this initiative to agent services and player management with a view toward his activities in the Asia Pacific region following his arrival in Japan, Arslan Ash has formally entered into an agreement with Global Agency Co.,Ltd. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Takayuki Kudo).

Going forward, while positioning Japan as one of his key activity bases, Arslan Ash plans to continue his global competitive career through participation in international tournaments, engagement with the competitive community, and ongoing involvement in the global fighting game scene.

Arslan Ash(Message from Arslan Ash)

I am truly excited to begin a new chapter of my career as taking this opportunity of coming to Japan, I have decided to make Japan my competitive base. As an esports career is not a long one, I strongly believe that it is important to give my absolute best while I have the opportunity to do so. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Global Sense Co.,Ltd. for their generous support in making this challenge possible.

When considering a new base for my activities, there were three key factors that I valued most:

- The convenience of international travel for tournaments,- The ability to live and train in a safe and stable environment,- Access to a consistently high quality competitive scene.

There were several locations that met these criteria. However, the decisive factor in choosing Japan was the presence of a trusted and reliable management structure. In particular, Global Agency Co.,Ltd. led by President Kudo, whose long-standing track record and strong reputation in player management are well established, provided me with great confidence and reassurance in pursuing my career from a long-term perspective.

Having the opportunity to work alongside an experienced and dependable agent was the most important reason behind my decision to make Japan my new base. While I will continue traveling between Pakistan and Japan, this decision allows me to fully focus on my growth as a player and to compete at the highest level in an environment that supports both my professional and personal development.

Contact Information

Inquiries regarding player Arslan Ash

Email address: contact.ash@gb-agent.com

Inquiries regarding the player agent

Email address: contact@gb-agent.com