インドにて、GNFC社向け硝酸アンモニウム-II（AN-II）溶融プラントを受注＜English follows＞

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社(代表取締役 取締役社長 CEO: 細井 栄治)のインド子会社であるToyo Engineering India Private Limited (社長: 川原 崇、以下Toyo-India)は、インドを代表する工業化学品の製造企業であるGujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited（GNFC）より、Bharuc(バル―チ)工場における日産480トン規模の硝酸アンモニウム-II（AN-II）溶融プラント建設プロジェクトを受注しました。2027年度の完工を予定しており、Toyo-Indiaは設計、調達、建設工事、試運転(EPC)を担当します。

Toyo-Indiaは今後も、インドで長年培ってきたプロジェクト遂行実績とエンジニアリングの知見を活かし、インドの産業発展に貢献していきます。

プロジェクト概要

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/222_1_51c7574fd99cf25e87c4e264c08a5162.jpg?v=202602100651 ]

2025年12月23日インド グジャラート州 バル―チにて行われた調印式

TOYOについて

東洋エンジニアリング(TOYO)は1961年創立で、グローバルネットワークを構築し、世界60ヶ国以上のお客様にエンジニアリングサービスの提供とプラント建設を行ってきた総合エンジニアリング会社です。祖業のアンモニア・尿素という化学肥料分野を中心に独自技術を磨き、石油化学、石油・ガス処理、資源開発、発電など、多岐にわたる領域へと事業分野を拡大してきました。また、「エンジニアリングで地球と社会のサステナビリティに貢献する」というミッションを掲げて、持続可能な社会の実現を目指し、環境に配慮したソリューションや最新技術を導入し、脱炭素社会の実現に取り組んでいます。 https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/ja/

Toyo-India wins order for new Ammonium Nitrate-II (AN-II) Melt Plant at GNFC Bharuch

Toyo Engineering India Private Limited (Toyo-India, Managing Director: Takashi Kawahara), a subsidiary of Toyo Engineering Corporation (President and CEO: Eiji Hosoi), has been awarded a contract from Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), for new 480 MTPD Ammonium Nitrate-II (AN-II) Melt Plant at its Bharuch facility. Toyo-India will be responsible for the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPC) of the facility. The project is scheduled for completion by FY 2027.

This award highlights Toyo-India’s execution expertise in inorganic chemical sector, reinforcing its commitment to India’s industrial growth.

Project Overview

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/222_2_2345d7eac4c39b6da2b5931d0113b12f.jpg?v=202602100651 ]

In the front row, Mr. Suresh Shelke, Executive Director-Commercial & Sales, Toyo-India (2nd from left); Mr. D V Parikh, Executive Director & CFO, GNFC (2nd from right); Mr. J H Thakkar, General Manager-Projects, GNFC (1st from right); Mr. Yakesh Prajapati, Additional General Manager, GNFC (1st from left) along with other senior executives from GNFC & Toyo-India, at the contract signing event.



About TOYO

Toyo Engineering Corporation has been at the forefront of engineering innovation since 1961. As a global engineering and project solutions partner, TOYO offers advanced technological solutions across a range of industries, from oil and gas to renewable energy and petrochemicals in over 60 countries. By leveraging its cutting-edge expertise and commitment to excellence, TOYO helps businesses worldwide achieve operational efficiency and sustainable development. With a mission of "Engineering for Sustainable Growth of the Global Community" TOYO is committed to driving progress and delivering solutions that benefit industries and communities alike. Learn more at https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/en/