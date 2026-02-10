トルクメニスタンにてTurkmenhimiya社などと大型ガス化学コンプレックスの大規模改修業務の2ndフェーズに関する協力覚書(MOU)を締結＜English follows＞

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社（代表取締役 取締役社長 CEO：細井 栄治、以下 TOYO）は、トルコ共和国に本社を置き建設・投資分野等にて世界展開をしているコングロマリットRonesans Holdingの子会社Ronesans Endüstri Tesisleri （以下 ルネサンス社）と共同で、トルクメニスタンにおいて化学品などの生産・販売を担う国営企業Turkmenhimiya（以下 トルクメンヒミヤ社）と、大型ガス化学コンプレックスの大規模改修業務の2ndフェーズに関するMOUを締結しました。

本MOUは、現在進行中の、同コンプレックスにおけるポリマー製品の安定操業開始を目的とした大規模改修業務の1stフェーズに続く、2ndフェーズの改修業務について、トルクメンヒミヤ社、TOYOおよびルネサンス社の3社による協力関係について確認するものです。

豊富な資源を有する中央アジア地域の地政学的重要性が高まる中、日本政府は同地域との協力関係強化を打ち出しています。これを受け、2025年12月20日に東京において、日本政府、日本企業ならびに中央アジア5カ国の政府・企業が参加する「中央アジア＋日本」ビジネスフォーラムが開催されました。本MOUは、同フォーラムに先立つ12月19日、トルクメニスタン大統領と日本の経済界代表者との会合の場において締結され、翌20日には、トルクメニスタンのセルダル・ベルディムハメドフ大統領、中央アジア各国首脳および高市首相臨席のもと、同フォーラムの公式行事で紹介されました。

TOYOはトルクメニスタンにおいて、2018年にガス分離設備/エチレン/ポリプロピレンの製造設備を含むKiyanly Polymer Plantの建設実績があります。一方、ルネサンス社は、アンモニア尿素プラント、硫酸プラント、Gas-to-Gasoline(GTG)プラント、ならびに432MWガスタービン発電所など、トルクメニスタンにおいて数多くのプロジェクトを手掛けてきました。また、2025年には、TOYOとルネサンス社のコンソーシアムとして、Kiyanly Polymer Plantにおける生産安定化を目的とした大規模改修業務の1stフェーズを受注しています。

これらの実績を背景に、現在TOYOは、大規模改修業務の1stフェーズにおけるガス分離設備/エチレン/ポリプロピレンの製造設備の改修詳細計画、設計および機器・資材の一部調達を進めています。本MOUの締結により、2ndフェーズにおける大規模改修業務に向けた３社協力の枠組みが確認されました。

本MOUを契機として、TOYOは、ガス化学および肥料プラント建設で培ってきた経験・知見を活かし、トルクメニスタン全土におけるガス化学産業拡大への協力を通じて、同国の産業発展に貢献していきます。今後も中央アジア地域における事業展開を加速させ、グローバル競争力のさらなる強化を目指します。

「中央アジア＋日本」ビジネスフォーラム前列中央：高市内閣総理大臣前列中央から右に2人目：セルダル・ベルディムハメドフ トルクメニスタン大統領後列中央から右に1人目：TOYO 代表取締役社長 CEO 細井栄治

TOYO executed a MOU with Turkmenhimiya for the Major Overhaul Project for a Large-scale Gas Chemical Complex in Turkmenistan

Toyo Engineering Corporation (President and CEO: Eiji Hosoi, TOYO), in collaboration with Ronesans Endüstri Tesisleri (RET) - a group company of Ronesans Holding, a leading global contracting and investment group headquartered in the Republic of Türkiye - has signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) with Turkmenhimiya (TH), a state-owned enterprise responsible for the production and distribution of chemical products, which is the main component of the chemical industry of Turkmenistan. The MOU covers cooperation on the Second Phase of the Major Overhaul, including works to reliably start up the production of polymers of THʼs ongoing large-scale gas chemical complex project.

In light of the growing geopolitical importance of resource-rich Central Asia, the Government of Japan has announced its policy to strengthen cooperation with the region. Accordingly, the “Central Asia + Japan” Business Forum was held in Tokyo on December 20, with participation of the Japanese government, numerous Japanese companies, and the governments and enterprises of the five Central Asian countries. On December 19, the MOU was signed during the meeting between the President of Turkmenistan and representatives of the business community of Japan. On December 20, the MOU was presented on the sidelines of the “Central Asia + Japan” Business Forum, in the presence of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the leaders of the Central Asian countries.

TOYO has a proven track record in Turkmenistan, having received and completed a project for the construction of gas processing, ethylene, and polypropylene plants in 2018. In 2025, TOYO was awarded for implementation of the first phase of works to reliably start-up the production of the Kiyanly Polymer Plant through major overhaul of its production units in a consortium with RET.

RET has successfully implemented several strategic projects in Turkmenistan, including the Mary Ammonia-Urea Plant, the Turkmenabat Sulfuric Acid Plant, the worldʼs first Gas-to-Gasoline (GTG) Plant in Ahal, and a 432 MW Gas Turbine Power Plant in Lebap Province.

Based on this, TOYO is currently engaged in detailed planning, engineering, and partial procurement of equipment and materials. The newly signed MOU sets forth the framework for cooperation between TH, TOYO and RET in the Second Phase of the plantʼs major overhaul works.

Building on this agreement, TOYO will leverage its extensive experience and expertise in gas chemical and fertilizer plant construction to contribute to the development of Turkmenistan through cooperation in expanding its gas chemical industries across the country. TOYO will continue to accelerate its business development in Central Asia and strive to enhance its global competitiveness.

MOU presentation ceremony at “Central Asia + Japan” Business ForumCenter in the front row, Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan / The third person tothe right from the Center in the front row, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President ofTurkmenistan / The first person to the right from the Center in the back row, Eiji Hosoi,Representative Director, President and CEO, TOYO

