Qlean Dataset、「日本の神社の画像データセット」を提供開始

Visual Bank株式会社

Visual Bank株式会社（東京都港区、代表取締役CEO 永井真之）は、傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズを通じて展開するAI学習用データソリューション「Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）」において、画像認識、画像分類、マルチモーダルAIなどのAI開発・研究用途に向けた「日本の神社の画像データセット」の提供を開始しました。

本データセットは、日本各地の神社を対象に撮影された画像で構成されています。社殿や鳥居、参道、境内といった構造物や空間要素を中心に、屋外環境における実際の景観を収録しており、都市部に位置する神社から森林部や山間部に囲まれた神社まで、立地条件の異なる神社が含まれています。そのため、日本固有の文化的景観が、さまざまな環境下で写された構成となっています。

また、四季や天候の異なる屋外環境下で撮影された神社景観を含んでおり、社殿などの建築要素と周囲の自然環境が一体となった、日本の神社に特有の空間構成を視覚的に捉えられる点も、本データセットの構成要素の一つです。

各画像には、撮影場所や被写体に関するメタ情報が付与されており、単なる景観素材としてではなく、空間構成や周辺環境を踏まえた視覚データとしての活用を想定しています。神社という特定の対象に絞った実写画像であることから、汎用的な屋外画像では補いにくい日本固有の景観要素を扱うAIモデルの学習や検証用途に利用できます。

本データセットは、Qlean Datasetが提供するオリジナルデータラインナップ「AIデータレシピ」の一つとして提供されており、研究用途から商用AI開発までを見据えた権利処理が行われています。Visual Bankは、GENIAC採択企業として、日本の文化や社会的背景に根ざしたデータ提供を通じ、AI開発現場における実装フェーズを支援してまいります。

今回提供を開始する「日本の神社の画像データセット」の概要

「日本の神社の画像データセット」のユースケースイメージ

【研究用途】

【産業用途】

【その他実需要】

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/136_1_3e8b541ea0dea6d5cc746837c8eb7a76.jpg?v=202602061151 ]サンプルサンプル- 屋外文化空間を対象とした画像認識モデルの研究神社の社殿や鳥居、境内空間を含む画像を用いて、屋外環境下における構造物や空間要素の認識・分類モデルの検証に利用できます。- 基盤系生成AIにおける視覚表現学習の検証生成AIやマルチモーダル基盤モデルの学習過程において、日本の神社を含む実写屋外画像を用い、視覚表現や空間理解の挙動を検証する用途に利用できます。- 観光・地域情報向け画像解析AIの開発観光案内や地域情報サービスにおいて、神社を含む屋外施設を画像から認識・分類するAIプロダクトの学習データとして利用できます。- 生成AI・マルチモーダル基盤モデル向け画像データ活用画像生成モデルやVision-Language Modelの学習・追加学習において、屋外環境や文化的景観を含む実写画像データとして利用できます。- 教育用途における日本の風景・文化理解支援教育分野において、日本の神社を題材とした画像データとして、地域文化や景観理解を目的とした教材や研究素材に活用できます。

『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』について

『Qlean Dataset』は、Visual Bank傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズが提供する商用利用可能なAI学習用データソリューションです。

画像・動画・音声・3D・テキストなど、多様な形式のデータに対応し、研究・商用いずれの用途でも安全に利用できる環境を整備しています。

また、株式会社千葉ロッテマリーンズや株式会社東洋経済新報社をはじめとするデータパートナーとの協業を通じ、業界特化・最新トレンドに即したデータラインナップ『AIデータレシピ』を継続的に拡充しています。

Qlean Datasetは、AI開発現場におけるデータ収集・整備の負荷を軽減し、権利クリアで法的リスクのないAI開発環境の構築を支援します。

▶ Qlean Datasetサイト：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/

▶ AIデータレシピ：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/lineup

『Qlean Dataset』の提供するデータセット『AIデータレシピ』の特徴

- すべての被写体から同意取得- 既存データは最短1日で納品可能- カスタム撮影・収録・収集による独自データ構築にも対応お問い合せ :https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/contact

Visual Bank株式会社

AI開発力を最大化する次世代型データインフラを構築・提供するスタートアップ企業として、「あらゆるデータの可能性を解き放つ」をミッションに掲げ事業活動を展開。漫画家の「もっと描きたい！」をサポートするAI補助ツールを提供する『THE PEN』の他、AI学習用データセット開発サービス『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』を提供する株式会社アマナイメージズを100%子会社に持つ。

また、Visual Bankは国の研究開発プログラム「GENIAC」にも採択され、社会実装に向けた取り組みを加速させています。

代表取締役CEO：永井 真之

所在地：〒107-0062 東京都港区南青山7-1-7 C-Cube南青山ビル6F

Visual Bank企業URL：https://visual-bank.co.jp/

アマナイメージズ企業URL：https://amanaimages.com/about/

【Translation】

Qlean Dataset Introduces a Japanese Shrine Image Dataset for Vision and Multimodal AI

Culturally Grounded Outdoor Images for Visual Understanding and Generative Models

Visual Bank Inc. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Saneyuki Nagai), through its subsidiary amanaimages Inc., has launched a new dataset under its AI training data solution, Qlean Dataset: the Japanese Shrine Image Dataset.



The dataset is intended for AI research and development, including image recognition, image classification, and multimodal applications.

It consists of photographs taken at Shinto shrines across Japan, capturing real outdoor environments. The images cover key architectural and spatial elements such as shrine buildings, torii gates, approach paths, and shrine grounds. Shrines in a variety of settings-from urban areas to forested and mountainous regions-are included, reflecting the diversity of Japan’s cultural landscapes and environmental conditions.

The dataset also spans different seasons and weather conditions. By capturing shrine architecture together with its surrounding natural environment, the images represent the spatial characteristics unique to Japanese shrines, where built structures and nature are closely connected.

Each image includes metadata related to the location and subject matter. This allows the dataset to be used not only as visual reference material, but as structured data for analyzing spatial composition and environmental context. Focusing on a specific cultural subject, the dataset supports training and evaluation of AI models that require Japanese cultural and environmental visual elements, which are often underrepresented in general-purpose outdoor image datasets.

The Japanese Shrine Image Dataset is part of Qlean Dataset’s original lineup, AI Data Recipe, and is cleared for both research and commercial AI use. Through datasets grounded in cultural and social contexts, Visual Bank supports practical development and evaluation in real-world AI applications.

Dataset Overview: Japanese Shrine Image Dataset

Use Case Examples

Research Applications

Industrial Applications

Educational and Other Practical Applications

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/136_2_53e7c55f29874a57bf82cdda9d266c50.jpg?v=202602061151 ]samplesample- Image Recognition Research on Outdoor Cultural SpacesThe dataset can be used to evaluate recognition and classification models for structures and spatial elements in outdoor environments, using images that include shrine buildings, torii gates, and shrine grounds.- Evaluation of Visual Representation Learning in Foundation and Generative ModelsReal-world outdoor images of Japanese shrines can be used in the training and evaluation of generative AI and multimodal foundation models to analyze visual representations and spatial understanding.- Image Analysis AI for Tourism and Regional Information ServicesThe dataset can serve as training data for AI products that recognize and classify outdoor facilities, including shrines, in tourism guidance and regional information services.- Training Data for Generative AI and Multimodal Foundation ModelsThe images can be used for training or fine-tuning image generation models and vision-language models, providing real-world visual data that includes outdoor environments and cultural landscapes.- Supporting Cultural and Landscape Understanding in EducationIn educational contexts, the dataset can be used as visual material focused on Japanese shrines to support learning and research related to regional culture and landscape understanding.

About Qlean Dataset

Qlean Dataset is a commercial-use-ready AI training data solution provided by Amana Images Inc., a subsidiary of Visual Bank Inc.

It supports a wide range of data types, including images, videos, audio, 3D assets, and text, enabling both research and commercial AI development in a legally safe environment.

Through collaborations with data partners such as Chiba Lotte Marines Co., Ltd. and Toyo Keizai Inc., Qlean Dataset continues to expand its specialized, industry-focused lineup known as the “AI Data Recipe.”

By reducing the operational burden of data collection and preparation, Qlean Dataset helps organizations establish AI development environments that are both legally compliant and risk-free.

▶ Qlean Dataset: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en

▶ AI Data Recipe: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/lineu

Key Features of Qlean Dataset- Existing datasets deliverable within one business day- Custom data collection and recording services availableContact :https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/contact

About Visual Bank Inc.

Visual Bank Inc. is a Tokyo-based startup building Next-Generation Data infrastructure to enhance AI development capabilities under the mission “Unlocking Data Accessibility.”

The company operates THE PEN, an AI-assisted creative tool for manga artists and the Qlean Dataset service.

Its subsidiaries include Amana Images Inc., one of Japan’s largest photostock providers; Qlean Dataset, which leads research and development in AI data; and THE PEN Inc., an AI-assisted creative tool for manga artists.

CEO: Saneyuki Nagai

Address: 6F, C-Cube Minami Aoyama Building, 7-1-7 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Corporate Site: https://visual-bank.co.jp/en

Amana Images: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/company-overview