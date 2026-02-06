インド・ハイデラバード「BIO ASIA 2026」スタートアップ派遣事業に採択

NanoFrontier株式会社

NanoFrontier株式会社（本社：宮城県仙台市、代表取締役：井上 誠也、以下「NanoFrontier」）は、日本貿易振興機構（ジェトロ）主催の海外展開支援プログラム インド・ハイデラバード開催「BIO ASIA 2026」スタートアップ派遣事業 に採択されました。

本採択を契機に、NanoFrontierはPFAS検出試薬および産業向け冷却液材料のインド市場投入と、インド国内での製造拠点確保を同時に推進し、アジア市場への本格展開を加速してまいります。

採択の背景

NanoFrontierは、東北大学で30年以上研究されてきた有機ナノ粒子化技術を基盤に、

- PFAS（有機フッ素化合物）を迅速に検出できる簡易試薬- 水質・化学センサー材料- 高耐久・高放熱の産業向け冷却液材料

の研究開発および量産化を進めています。

インドは製薬・バイオ・化学産業の集積地として急成長しており、水質規制強化や環境モニタリング需要の拡大を背景に、低コスト・簡易・迅速な検査技術へのニーズが高い市場 として注目されています。

こうした社会課題に対する実用的なソリューションと、海外展開を見据えた事業戦略が評価され、今回の採択に至りました。

今後の取り組み

今回の採択を契機に、NanoFrontierはインドをアジア地域における重点展開市場と位置付け、販売・実証・製造の各側面から段階的に事業基盤の構築を進めてまいります。

まず、PFAS検出試薬および産業向け冷却液材料について、現地企業・研究機関・水処理事業者・製薬関連企業との連携を強化し、実証導入（PoC）および共同評価を通じて、現場で実際に使用される製品としての実装を進めます。展示会や商談機会を活用しながら、代理店・販売パートナーの開拓を行い、インド国内における継続的な販売体制の確立を目指します。

あわせて、中長期的な供給体制の強化に向けて、インド国内での製造拠点の確保を検討します。関税や物流コストの削減、リードタイム短縮、価格競争力の向上を実現するため、OEM・製造受託企業との連携や現地生産の可能性を探り、将来的な量産体制の構築を視野に入れたパートナーリングを推進してまいります。

これらの取り組みを通じて、単なる輸出販売にとどまらず、現地市場に根差した「現地生産・現地供給型」の事業展開を実現し、持続的な海外売上の拡大を図ります。

NanoFrontierは今後も、東北大学発の有機ナノ粒子技術を社会実装するディープテックスタートアップとして、環境・エネルギー・製薬分野における課題解決に貢献するとともに、アジアをはじめとするグローバル市場での事業成長を着実に進めてまいります。

代表コメント

「このたびBIO ASIA 2026スタートアップ派遣事業に採択いただき、大変光栄に思います。

インドは販売市場としてだけでなく、将来的な製造拠点としても大きな可能性を持つ地域です。現地企業との連携を深めながら、製品導入と現地生産の両立を進め、着実に事業を拡大していきます。

東北発の有機ナノ粒子技術を、アジア、そして世界へ届けてまいります。」

（代表取締役 井上 誠也）

BIO ASIA 2026について

BIO ASIA 2026 は、インド・ハイデラバードで開催されるバイオテクノロジー分野の国際カンファレンス／展示会で、アジア最大級のライフサイエンス・バイオ産業イベントの一つとして位置付けられています。

製薬、バイオテクノロジー、医療、環境・ヘルスケア、化学分野などの企業・研究機関・投資家・政府関係者が世界各国から集まり、技術展示、商談、パートナーリング、投資マッチングが行われる国際的なビジネスマッチングの場です。

開催地であるハイデラバードは、インド有数の製薬・バイオ産業集積地として知られ、グローバル製薬企業や研究機関が多数拠点を構える“インドのバイオクラスター”として発展しています。そのため、同イベントはインド市場への参入や現地パートナー開拓を目指す企業にとって、最も重要なアクセスポイントの一つとなっています。

本派遣事業は、日本貿易振興機構（ジェトロ）が日本のスタートアップの海外展開支援を目的に実施するもので、現地展示機会の提供に加え、商談アレンジやネットワーキング支援などを通じて、海外市場での事業連携・販路開拓を後押しします。

BIO ASIA 2026公式サイト：https://bioasia.in/2026/

会社概要

会社名：NanoFrontier株式会社

代表者：代表取締役 井上 誠也

所在地：宮城県仙台市青葉区片平2-1-1 東北大学産学連携先端材料研究開発センター215号室

設立：2025年4月7日

事業内容：

- 有機ナノ粒子化技術を用いた試薬品・機能性材料の研究開発、製造および販売- 有機ナノ粒子の製造受託および関連技術の提供- 有機ナノ粒子化技術分野における技術ライセンスの供与および技術コンサルティング



公式サイト：https://nanofrontier.jp

Selected for the “BIO ASIA 2026” Startup Delegation Program in Hyderabad, India

NanoFrontier Accelerates Expansion into the Indian Market for PFAS Detection and Thermal Management Materials and Pursues Local Manufacturing Establishment

NanoFrontier Inc. (Headquarters: Sendai, Miyagi, Japan; CEO: Seiya Inoue; hereinafter “NanoFrontier”) has been selected for the Startup Delegation Program at BIO ASIA 2026, an international biotechnology event held in Hyderabad, India, as part of an overseas expansion support initiative organized by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

Through this selection, NanoFrontier will accelerate its full-scale expansion into the Asian market by simultaneously promoting the introduction of its PFAS detection reagents and industrial thermal management materials in India, while also exploring the establishment of local manufacturing capabilities within the country.

Background of Selection

NanoFrontier leverages proprietary organic nanoparticle technologies developed over more than 30 years at Tohoku University. Based on this foundation, the company is advancing the research, development, and mass production of:

- Rapid and easy-to-use reagents for detecting PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances)- Materials for water quality and chemical sensing- Highly durable, high-heat-dissipation cooling materials for industrial applications

India is rapidly emerging as a major hub for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical industries. With tightening water quality regulations and increasing demand for environmental monitoring, the country represents a market with strong needs for low-cost, simple, and rapid testing solutions.

NanoFrontier’s practical technologies addressing these societal challenges, combined with its clear strategy for international expansion, were highly evaluated, leading to its selection for this program.

Future Initiatives

Following this selection, NanoFrontier will position India as a key market for expansion in Asia and will systematically build its business foundation through sales, validation, and manufacturing initiatives.

First, the company will strengthen collaborations with local enterprises, research institutions, water treatment operators, and pharmaceutical-related companies to promote proof-of-concept (PoC) projects and joint evaluations for its PFAS detection reagents and industrial cooling materials. Through these activities, NanoFrontier aims to implement its products in real-world settings and establish a stable sales presence in India by developing local distributors and business partners through exhibitions and business matching opportunities.

In parallel, NanoFrontier will explore securing manufacturing bases within India to reinforce its mid- to long-term supply capabilities. By reducing tariffs and logistics costs, shortening lead times, and enhancing price competitiveness, the company will assess partnerships with OEMs and contract manufacturers and pursue opportunities for local production with an eye toward future mass manufacturing.

Through these efforts, NanoFrontier seeks to move beyond a simple export model and establish a “local production for local consumption” business structure rooted in the Indian market, enabling sustainable growth in overseas revenue.

As a deep-tech startup originating from Tohoku University, NanoFrontier will continue to commercialize advanced organic nanoparticle technologies and contribute to solving challenges in the environmental, energy, and pharmaceutical sectors while steadily expanding its business globally, starting with Asia.

CEO Comment

“We are honored to have been selected for the BIO ASIA 2026 Startup Delegation Program.

India holds tremendous potential not only as a sales market but also as a future manufacturing base.

By deepening collaboration with local partners, we will advance both product deployment and local production, steadily expanding our business.

We are committed to delivering organic nanoparticle technologies originating in Tohoku to Asia and the world..”

- Seiya Inoue, CEO, NanoFrontier Inc.

About BIO ASIA 2026

BIO ASIA 2026 is an international biotechnology conference and exhibition held in Hyderabad, India, and is recognized as one of the largest life sciences and biotech industry events in Asia.

The event brings together companies, research institutions, investors, and government stakeholders from around the world across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, healthcare, environmental technologies, and chemicals. It serves as a global business matching platform featuring technology showcases, partnering meetings, and investment matchmaking.

Hyderabad, the host city, is known as one of India’s leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology clusters, home to numerous global pharma companies and research centers. As such, BIO ASIA represents one of the most important gateways for companies seeking entry into the Indian market and local partnerships.

The Startup Delegation Program, organized by JETRO, supports the overseas expansion of Japanese startups by providing exhibition opportunities, business matching, and networking support to facilitate partnerships and market entry abroad.

Official website: https://bioasia.in/2026/

Company Overview

Company Name: NanoFrontier Inc.

CEO: Seiya Inoue

Headquarters:

Room 215, Center for Advanced Materials Research and Development for Industry-Academia Collaboration

Tohoku University

2-1-1 Katahira, Aoba-ku, Sendai, Miyagi, Japan

Date of Establishment: April 7, 2025

Business Activities:

- Research, development, manufacturing, and sales of reagents and functional materials utilizing organic nanoparticle technologies- Contract manufacturing of organic nanoparticles and provision of related technologies- Licensing of organic nanoparticle technologies and technical consulting in the field of organic nanoparticle engineering

Official Website: https://nanofrontier.jp