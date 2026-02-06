【明治記念館】2月14日のバレンタインデーや大切な方へのギフトに、明治記念館オリジナルブランドの至福のショコラコレクション

明治記念館

ひと口サイズのチョコレートの中に、当館のパティシエがセレクトした6つのフレーバーを閉じ込めた「プレミアム・ボンボン・ショコラ」（2,700円・税込）や、ローストした2種類のナッツの香ばしさを楽しめる「プレミアムショコラ」（3,240円・税込）など、明治記念館オリジナルのスイーツは種類が豊富でギフトやお土産にぴったり。お買い求めは「明治記念館内ペストリーショップ」または「明治記念館オンラインショップ」にて承ります。

※数量限定のため売切れの場合がございます。

明治記念館オンラインショップ :https://meijikinenkan-shop.net/

「プレミアム・ボンボン・ショコラ」

一粒のショコラが与える至福のひと時「プレミアム・ボンボン・ショコラ」

6つのフレーバー: Sake（サケ）・ Praline（プラリネ）・Cafe（カフェ）・Framboise（フランボワーズ）・Original Blend-Bitter-（オリジナルブレンド《ビター》）・Bergamot（ベルガモット）

「プレミアム・ボンボン・ショコラ」（2,700円・税込）「プレミアムショコラ」

香ばしい2つのナッツが奏でるショコラのアンサンブル「プレミアムショコラ」

生からローストしたイタリア産のアーモンドとヘーゼルナッツを使用した2種類のショコラを詰め合わせた逸品

【明治記念館について】

https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/(https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/)

「プレミアムショコラ」（3,240円・税込）明治記念館オンラインショップ :https://meijikinenkan-shop.net/

明治記念館本館は、明治14（1881）年に「⾚坂仮皇居の御会食所」として、現在の迎賓館のある場所に竣工されました。明治21（1888）年には『大日本帝国憲法』草案審議の御前会議の場となり、明治天皇は欠かすことなくお出ましになられました。そのような由緒から、明治記念館本館は「憲法記念館」とも呼ばれています。

現在の地に移築以降、憲法発布30周年記念式典や教育勅語渙発50周年記念式典、日本赤十字社や愛国婦人会の総会、済生会の記念行事など、国家的・社会的に重要な行事の場として活用されました。



昭和22（1947）年に『明治記念館』の名称で総合結婚式場として開館式が挙行され、以来23万組を超えるご夫婦の新しい門出をお祝いしてきました。現在は結婚式にとどまらず、パーティ・会議などのMICE利用、祝賀会や人生儀礼などの記念日利用、レストランや懐石料亭でのお食事会など、多くの会場をさまざまな用途でご利用いただいています。



令和2（2020）年には、本館の歴史的・建築的価値が認められ、東京都指定有形文化財（建造物）に指定されました。

住所：東京都港区元⾚坂2-2-23

アクセス：JR中央・総武線【信濃町駅】下車徒歩3分

地下鉄 銀座線・半蔵門線・大江戸線【⻘山一丁目駅】下車（2番出口）徒歩6分

地下鉄 大江戸線【国立競技場駅】下車（A1出口）徒歩6分

駐車場：あり

電話：03-3403-1171（大代表）

公式HP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/

レストラン公式HP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/restaurant/

オリジナルスイーツHP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/kanominomori/

オンラインショップ：https://meijikinenkan-shop.net/

公式Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/meijikinenkanofficial/(https://www.facebook.com/meijikinenkanofficial/)

公式Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/meiji_kinenkan_official/

婚礼公式Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/meijikinenkan_wedding/

婚礼公式TikTok：https://www.tiktok.com/@meijikinenkan_wedding

公式YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_jqDqcTTIqkYLUMS2YAhdg

公式X（旧Twitter）：https://twitter.com/mk_sekirei

[Meiji Kinenkan] Valentine’s Gift Special

Discover exquisite chocolate sweets from Meiji Kinenkan’s original patisserie brand-perfect for Valentine’s Day, a special someone, or a treat for yourself.



Meiji Kinenkan offers a curated selection of chocolate sweets ideal for Valentine’s Day gifts, meaningful occasions, or a well-deserved indulgence. These confections are created under Meiji Kinenkan’s original Western-style pastry brand, crafted with care by our in-house patissiers.

Among the highlights is the “Premium Bonbon Chocolat” (JPY 2,700, tax included)-an elegant assortment featuring six carefully selected flavors enclosed in bite-sized chocolates, each offering a refined balance of aroma and depth.

Also available is the “Premium Chocolat” (JPY 3,240, tax included), a rich chocolate ensemble made with two types of roasted nuts, lovingly handcrafted by Meiji Kinenkan’s patissiers to bring out layered textures and flavors.

In addition to chocolate, Meiji Kinenkan offers a wide variety of original sweets, making them perfect as gifts or souvenirs. All items are available for purchase at the Meiji Kinenkan Pastry Shop and Meiji Kinenkan Online Shop.

About Meiji Kinenkan

The Main Building of Meiji Kinenkan was completed in 1881 as the State Banquet Hall of the Akasaka Temporary Imperial Palace, originally located on the site of today’s State Guest House.

In 1888, the building served as the venue for the Imperial Conferences held to deliberate the draft of the Constitution of the Empire of Japan, which were attended without exception by Emperor Meiji.Owing to this distinguished history, the Main Building of Meiji Kinenkan is also known as the “Kenpo Kinenkan”.

Following its relocation, the Kenpo Kinenkan served as the venue for numerous nationally significant events, including the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the Meiji Constitution, the 50th anniversary of the Imperial Rescript on Education, and assemblies of the Japanese Red Cross Society, the Patriotic Women's Association, and the Saiseikai Imperial Gift Foundation.



In 2020, the "Dining Hall for the Former Akasaka Temporary Palace (Main Building of the Meiji Kinenkan)" was designated a Tangible Cultural Property by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government in recognition of its historical significance as a commemorative structure of the Meiji era and its distinguished architectural design.

Address:2-2-23 Moto-Akasaka,Minato-ku,Tokyo, Japan

Phone:03-3403-1171 (Japanese only)

Station:3 minutes from Shinanomachi Sta.(JR Chuo-Sobu Line)6 minutes from Aoyama-itchome Sta. (Ginza, Hanzomon, Oedo subway line)6 minutes from Kokuritsu-kyogijo Sta.(Oedo subway line)

Parking:Free

Official Website:https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/english/