Evoke Music、BGMに特化したライセンス済みAI音楽インフラへ進化

株式会社Amadeus Code

【概要】

株式会社Amadeus Code（本社：東京都港区、代表取締役：井上 純。以下、Amadeus Code）は、 同社が開発・提供する音楽プラットフォーム「Evoke Music」を、BGMに特化したライセンス済みAI音楽インフラへと進化させ、商用利用を前提とした新UI/UXを公開したことをお知らせします。

Evoke Music（公式サイト）

https://amadeuscode.com/ja/evoke-music

【背景：AI音楽の急増が生む構造的課題】

AI生成技術の進化により、音楽制作はかつてないスピードと規模で拡張しています。一方で、日々数万曲規模のAI生成音楽が生み出される現状において、不正ストリームや権利不明確なコンテンツへの対策は、配信事業者・権利者・企業利用者すべてにとって深刻な課題となっています。

実際、ある音楽プラットフォームでは、AI生成曲が1日あたり約6万曲（全投稿の約39%）を占め、そのうち最大85%のストリームが不正として検出・非収益化されていると報告されています (*1)。この事実は、「どれだけ曲が作れるか」という競争が限界に達し、音楽ビジネスが次のフェーズへ移行していることを示しています。

*1 出典：Deezer, "AI Tool Anniversary Press Release", 2026-01-29(https://live.euronext.com/en/products/equities/company-news/2026-01-29-deezer-confirms-demonetization-85-ai-music-streams-due)

【課題認識：価値は「生成」から「商用利用」へ】

こうした中で、プロフェッショナルや企業が求めているのは、「生成できる音楽」ではなく、商用の現場で安心して使える音楽です。また、プラットフォーマーにとっても、AI取り締まり強化に伴うコスト増大は、重大な経営課題となっています。

【今後のAI音楽に求められる３つの要件】

１. 権利が明確で、商用利用が可能であること

２. プロヴェナンス（出所・透明性）が担保され、不正対策が組み込まれていること

３. 制作・調達のワークフローに統合され、現場のスピードを高めること

【Evoke Musicの進化：次のスタンダードの提示】

Evoke Musicは、これらの要件を満たす次世代の基盤として、BGMに特化した「ライセンス済みAI音楽インフラ」へと進化しました。

【技術基盤：権利クリアを前提にした生成モデル】

Evoke Musicで提供される楽曲は、すべてAmadeus Code自身が所有権を有する学習データのみを用いて開発した生成モデル「MusicTGA」および「FUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R)」を基盤とする 「MusicTGA-HR (*2)」から供給されています。第三者権利に依存しない構造により、商用利用における透明性と確実性を高い水準で担保しています。

*2 MusicTGA-HR（公式サイト）：https://www.amadeuscode.com/musictga-hr/ja

【プロ向けUI/UX：意思決定を最短化】

今回のバージョンアップでは、プロが最速・最短で、安心して使えることにフォーカスした用途特化型UI/UXを刷新しました。検索から選定、利用開始までの意思決定を大幅に短縮し、BGM調達を制作ワークフローの一部として自然に組み込める体験を実現しています。

【クリエイター支援：継続的な収益循環モデル】

創業以来取り組んできた収益分配基盤「CONNECT」をEvoke Musicに統合しました。

楽曲の利用に応じた収益還元に加え、利用傾向データをクリエイターへフィードバックすることで、「作りやすい」「ヒットしやすい」制作環境を支援し、クリエイターとの継続的な関係構築を強化しています。

【利用条件：商用利用の摩擦を排除】

Evoke Musicでは、法人・個人を問わず、サブスクリプション利用料のみで用途を問わず楽曲を商用利用可能です。原則として、追加のライセンス費用や個別交渉は必要ありません。

詳細な利用条件およびプランについては、Evoke Music 公式サイト（https://amadeuscode.com/ja/evoke-music）をご参照ください。

【ビジョン：音のバックエンドインフラへ】

Evoke Musicは今後、法人・個人を問わず、「音」を必要とするすべての事業者のバックエンドインフラとなることを目指します。生成量を競うのではなく、安心して使え、説明でき、ビジネスとして成立する音楽を支える基盤として、AI音楽時代の新しい基準を定義していきます。

【Amadeus Codeについて】

Amadeus Codeは、商用利用を前提としたライセンス済みAI音楽インフラを構築する音楽テクノロジー企業です。自社で権利管理された音楽データとAI技術を組み合わせ、AI生成音楽に伴う権利・運用上の課題に対応した音楽の生成・利用を可能にしています。

同社は、特許技術「MusicTGA」を基盤に、日本語・英語・中国語に対応した大規模音楽データセット「MusicTGA-HR」を構築し、「Evoke Music」および「FUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R)」を通じて、AI音楽時代の音楽活用を支えるバックエンド基盤を提供しています。

【会社概要】

会社名：株式会社Amadeus Code

公式サイト： https://amadeuscode.com/

所在地：〒107-0061 東京都港区北青山2-14-4-6F

事業内容：音楽生成AIを中核とした先端技術の研究・開発と、大規模社会実装によるプラットフォーム創出

代表者名：井上 純

<<本件に関するお問い合わせ>>

製品・サービスについてはこちら

カスタマーコミュニケーション室 担当：北川

Mail: contact@amadeuscode.com

取材・プレス関連はこちら

PR室 担当：吉澤

Mail: press@amadeuscode.com

Evoke Music Evolves into a Licensed AI Music Infrastructure Specialized for BGM

- Delivering a Rights-Cleared, Frictionless Music Sourcing Experience in the Age of AI Music Flood -

【Overview】

Amadeus Code, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Jun Inoue; hereinafter “Amadeus Code”) today announced that it has evolved its music platform Evoke Music into a licensed AI music infrastructure specialized for background music (BGM), and has launched a new UI/UX designed specifically for commercial use.

Evoke Music (Official Website)

https://amadeuscode.com/en/evoke-music

【Background: Structural Challenges Caused by the Rapid Growth of AI-Generated Music】

Advances in AI generation technologies have dramatically expanded the speed and scale of music creation. At the same time, the massive increase in AI-generated tracks - now reaching tens of thousands per day - has created serious challenges for streaming platforms, rights holders, and corporate users alike, particularly around fraudulent streams and unclear rights ownership.

According to a report by a major music streaming platform, AI-generated tracks now account for approximately 60,000 tracks per day (around 39% of all uploads), and up to 85% of streams of such tracks have been detected as fraudulent and demonetized (*1). This situation highlights that competition based solely on “how many tracks can be generated” has reached its limit, and that the music industry is entering a new phase.

*1 Source: Deezer, “AI Tool Anniversary Press Release,” 2026-01-29(https://live.euronext.com/en/products/equities/company-news/2026-01-29-deezer-confirms-demonetization-85-ai-music-streams-due)

【From “Generatable” Music to “Commercially Usable” Music】

In this environment, what professionals and enterprises require is no longer music that can simply be generated, but music that can be confidently used in commercial contexts. For platforms, meanwhile, the rising cost of strengthening AI-related enforcement and detection mechanisms has become a significant management issue.

【Three Key Requirements for the Next Era of AI Music】

１. Clear rights and eligibility for commercial use

２. Provenance and transparency, with built-in measures against misuse and fraud

３. Seamless integration into production and sourcing workflows to increase operational speed

【Evoke Music: Presenting the Next Standard】

Evoke Music has evolved to meet these requirements as a next-generation infrastructure, purpose-built as a licensed AI music infrastructure specialized for BGM.

【Technology Foundation: Rights-Cleared AI Music Models】

All music provided on Evoke Music is sourced from MusicTGA-HR (*2), which is built on AI generation models developed exclusively using training data fully owned and rights-managed by Amadeus Code. These models include MusicTGA and FUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R). By avoiding reliance on third-party rights, Evoke Music ensures a high level of transparency and reliability for commercial use.

*2 MusicTGA-HR (Official Website):

https://www.amadeuscode.com/musictga-hr

【Professional UI/UX: Accelerating Decision-Making】

With this update, Evoke Music has redesigned its UI/UX with a clear focus on enabling professionals to work faster, more efficiently, and with confidence. The new experience significantly shortens the time from search to selection to use, allowing BGM sourcing to be seamlessly integrated into professional production workflows.

【Creator Support: A Sustainable Revenue Circulation Model】

Evoke Music integrates CONNECT, Amadeus Code’s revenue-sharing infrastructure developed since its founding.

In addition to revenue distribution based on actual usage, creators receive feedback derived from usage trends, helping them produce music that is easier to create and more likely to perform well, while fostering long-term, sustainable relationships.

【Usage Terms: Eliminating Friction in Commercial Licensing】

On Evoke Music, both individual and corporate users can use music for commercial purposes under a subscription model only. As a general rule, no additional licensing fees or individual negotiations are required.

For details on plans and usage terms, please visit the Evoke Music official website:

https://amadeuscode.com/en/evoke-music

【Vision: Becoming the Backend Infrastructure for Sound】

Evoke Music aims to become the backend infrastructure for sound for all businesses - corporate and individual alike - that rely on audio. Rather than competing on volume, Evoke Music is committed to defining a new standard for the AI music era by providing music that is safe to use, easy to explain, and commercially viable.

【About Amadeus Code】

Amadeus Code is a music technology company building rights-cleared AI music infrastructure for commercial use. By combining proprietary, rights-managed music data with AI technologies, the company enables businesses to generate and use music while addressing the legal and operational challenges of AI-generated content.

Based on its patented core technology (MusicTGA) and the multilingual music dataset MusicTGA-HR, Amadeus Code operates an integrated AI music platform, including Evoke Music and FUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R), providing backend infrastructure for music utilization in the AI era.

【Company Information】

Company Name: Amadeus Code, Inc.

Official Website: https://amadeuscode.com/

Address: 6F, 2-14-4 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0061, Japan

Business: Research and development of music generation AI and creation of large-scale, socially deployed platforms

CEO: Jun Inoue

Products & Services

Customer Communication Office

Contact: Kitagawa

Mail: contact@amadeuscode.com

PR Office

Contact: Yoshizawa

Mail: press@amadeuscode.com