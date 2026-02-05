イー・アール・エム日本株式会社

世界最大級のサステナビリティ専門コンサルティングファームであるERMは、エネルギートランジション、規制変化、オペレーションの複雑化を背景に、プロジェクトスポンサーおよび融資銀行（レンダーズ）からのニーズが高まっていることを受け、テクニカル・デューデリジェンス（Tech DD）およびレンダーズ・テクニカル・アドバイザー（LTA）の提供体制を強化しました。ERMは、深い技術的専門性と市場洞察を基盤に、トランザクションのライフサイクル全体を通じて投資判断・与信判断を支援し、複雑な投資環境下での価値最大化とダウンサイド抑制に貢献します。

投資家・レンダーズが直面する課題は、単なる技術適合性（コンプライアンス）の確認にとどまりません。ERMは、技術・商務・規制・EHS・ESG・気候リスクの観点を統合し、アセットのパフォーマンス、リスクエクスポージャー、価値創出機会について、意思決定に直結する“判断可能な（decision‑ready）”見立てを提供します。

複雑化する市場で価値を最大化

強化したTech DD/LTAは、買収（バイサイド）・売却（セルサイド）のM&A、ベンダー・デューデリジェンス（VDD）、プロジェクトファイナンス、リファイナンス等を対象に、トランザクションの文脈に合わせて設計されます。投資委員会や与信提供者にとって重要な論点にフォーカスし、例えば以下をレビューします：

- アセットの健全性（インテグリティ）および操業パフォーマンス（ライフサイクル全体）- 規制およびレンダー要件に整合した、プロセス安全、主要契約、およびEHSリスクマネジメント- オフテイク、EPC、O&Mを含む主要な商務・契約フレームワーク- 収益・OPEX・CAPEX前提を含む、事業計画（ビジネスプラン）の妥当性- 長期的なレジリエンスを左右する規制・市場・マクロ環境- 気候移行リスクおよび物理リスクのエクスポージャーと、価値への含意

所見は一貫して財務モデル入力と堅牢なバンクケースへ落とし込み、より明確なリスク配分と迅速・効率的な意思決定を可能にします。

スケールして提供できる技術的洞察

ERMは、深い技術的洞察と実行・デリバリーの実務経験を掛け合わせ、インフラおよびエネルギーアセットに関する支援を提供します。直近の支援領域は、水素バリューチェーン、洋上風力、太陽光発電（PV）ポートフォリオのリファイナンス、EVおよび電池材料製造、石油・ガス、化学、ヘルスケア、廃棄物発電、物流、食品加工など多岐にわたり、アジア太平洋を含むグローバル市場で実行しています。

ESG、EHS、気候の観点をテクニカル・デューデリジェンスに統合することで、ERMは重要（マテリアル）なリスク、レジリエンス上のギャップ、パフォーマンスのアップサイドを特定し、価値の保全と長期的な価値創出の双方を支援します。

意思決定を支える設計原則

ERMのTech DDおよびLTAは、以下4つの原則に基づき設計されています：

- 独立性と透明性：第三者の視点でリスクと機会を明確化し、レッドフラグと実務的な低減策を提示します。財務モデル前提とも整合させます。- 統合的・ホリスティック：技術・商務・規制・EHS・ESG・気候要因を統合評価し、投資仮説および与信前提のロバスト性を検証します。- オペレーションの実態に立脚：EPCおよびO&Mの枠組みにおけるデリバリー能力、運用戦略の実現可能性、アセット健全性・パフォーマンス管理システムの妥当性を評価します。- 意思決定に即したアウトプット：投資委員会・レンダー向けに簡潔で判断可能なレポーティングを提供し、意思決定上重要な論点と改善レバーを明確にします。

グローバルの厚みとローカルデリバリー

ERMは、40カ国に8,000名超の専門家を擁し、50年以上の経験を有しています。グローバルでの一貫性と、各国・地域の規制・市場に関するローカル洞察を両立し、標準化された方法論と厳格な品質管理に支えられた現地サイトベースの迅速なデューデリジェンスを提供します。

本体制強化は、プロジェクトスポンサー、投資家、レンダーズ、請負業者、規制当局、地域コミュニティ等のステークホルダーと密に連携しながら、レジリエントでサステナブルな投資を支えるというERMの継続的なコミットメントを示すものです。

ERMの紹介

Sustainability is our business

世界最大級のサステナビリティ専門コンサルティングファームとして、ERMはクライアントと協働し、サステナビリティをスピードとスケールをもって実装（オペレーショナライズ）することを支援しています。戦略的変革と技術的デリバリーを組み合わせ、意思決定のあらゆる局面にサステナビリティを組み込み、レジリエンスを高めながら商業的価値の創出を後押しします。

50年以上の経験を持つERMは、40の国と地域に8,000名超の多様な専門家を擁し、クライアントの最も複雑なサステナビリティ課題の解決と新たな機会の獲得を支援しています。詳細はこちらをご覧ください。

メディアお問い合わせ先

ERM日本 コミュニケーションズ

Email: info.japan@erm.com

ERM Strengthens Technical Due Diligence Capability in Asia

Expanded Technical Due Diligence (Tech DD) and Lender’s Technical Advisor (LTA) Services for Investors, M&A Buyers, Project Sponsors, and Lending Banks

February 5, 2026 | Yokohama, Japan

ERM, the world’s largest specialist sustainability consultancy, has strengthened its Technical Due Diligence (Tech DD) and Lender’s Technical Advisor (LTA) offering in response to growing demand from project sponsors and lenders to help clients unlock value and protect downside in complex investment environments. Drawing on our deep technical expertise and market insight, ERM supports investment and credit decisions across the full transaction lifecycle.

In markets shaped by energy transition, regulatory change, and operational complexity, investors and lenders need diligence that goes beyond technical compliance. ERM integrates technical, commercial, regulatory, EHS, ESG, and climate risk perspectives to provide a clear, decision‑ready view of asset performance, risk exposure, and value‑creation opportunity.

Maximizing value in complex markets

ERM’s enhanced Tech DD/LTA capability supports buy‑side and sell‑side M&A, vendor due diligence (VDD), project finance, and refinancing. Reviews are tailored to the transaction context and focus on the issues that matter most to investment committees and credit providers, including:

・ Asset integrity and operational performance across the full lifecycle

・ Process safety, key contracts and EHS risk management aligned with regulatory and lender expectations

・ Key commercial and contractual frameworks, including offtake, EPC, and O&M

・ Business plan credibility, including revenue, OPEX, and CAPEX assumptions

・ Regulatory, market, and macro context shaping long‑term resilience

・ Climate transition and physical risk exposure, and implications for value

Findings are translated consistently into financial model inputs and a robust bank case, enabling clearer risk allocation and more efficient decision‑making.

Technical insight, delivered at scale

ERM combines deep technical insight with hands‑on delivery experience across infrastructure and energy assets. Recent engagements span hydrogen value chains, offshore wind, solar PV portfolio refinancing, EV and battery materials manufacturing, oil and gas, chemicals, healthcare, waste‑to‑energy, logistics, and food processing, with execution across Asia‑Pacific and other global markets.

By integrating ESG, EHS and climate considerations with Technical Diligence, ERM helps clients identify material risks, resilience gaps, and performance upside -supporting both value protection and long‑term value creation.

Design principles that support confident decisions

ERM’s approach to Tech DD and LTA is guided by four core principles:

・ Independence and Transparency: Provide a clear, third‑party view of risks and opportunities, identifying red flags and practical mitigation measures aligned with financial model assumptions.

・ Integrated and holistic: Assess technical, commercial, regulatory, EHS, ESG, and climate factors together to test the robustness of investment theses and credit assumptions.

・ Grounded in operational reality: Evaluate delivery capability under EPC and O&M arrangements, the feasibility of operating strategies, and the adequacy of asset integrity and performance management systems.

・ Decision‑ready outputs: Deliver concise, lender‑ and investment committee‑ready reporting that clearly articulates decision‑critical issues and improvement levers.

Global depth, local delivery

With 8,000+ experts across 40 countries and more than 50 years of experience, ERM combines global consistency with strong local regulatory and market insight. In Tech DD and LTA engagements, ERM leverages its local presence to deliver rapid site‑based diligence, supported by standardized methodologies and rigorous quality control.

This enhanced capability reflects ERM’s continued commitment to supporting resilient, sustainable investment by working closely with project sponsors, investors, lenders, contractors, regulators, and local communities.

About ERM

Sustainability is our business

As the world’s largest specialist sustainability consultancy, ERM partners with clients to operationalize sustainability at pace and scale. ERM combines strategic transformation with technical delivery to help organizations integrate sustainability into every aspect of decision‑making-unlocking commercial value while building resilience for the future.

With more than 50 years of experience, ERM’s diverse team of 8,000+ experts in 40 countries and territories helps clients address their most complex sustainability challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities. For more information, visit www.erm.com.

Media Contact

ERM Japan Communications

Email: info.japan@erm.com