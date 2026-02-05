芝パークホテル、至福のアフタヌーンティー発売

株式会社芝パークホテル

芝パークホテル（運営：株式会社芝パークホテル／東京都港区、代表取締役社長 柳瀬連太郎）は、2026年3月9日（月）～5月31日（日）までの期間、「至福のアフタヌーンティー」をご提供いたします。春の訪れを感じる華やかなメニューとともに、ライブラリーホテルならではの落ち着いた空間で、心弾む午後のひとときをお楽しみください。

伝統的なスイーツと贅沢なセイボリーが並ぶ、芝パークホテルの「至福のアフタヌーンティー」。写真は2名様分。

今回のアフタヌーンティーの最大の魅力は、中國料理 北京、ブラッスリー プリムラ、江戸料理 花山椒の3ブランドの多彩な味わいを一度に楽しめること。中華、洋食、和食それぞれの料理人が手がけるメニューを一度に味わえるのは、ザ ダイニングを備える芝パークホテルならではの魅力です。特に、中國料理 北京が手がける中華スイーツ「生月餅」は、春から初夏にかけて旬を迎える枇杷を蓮の実と合わせた他ではなかなか出会えない独自のアレンジで、今回のアフタヌーンティーの大きな特徴となっています。

また抹茶の香りが新茶の季節を思わせる「抹茶カスタードクッキー」、春の柑橘・デコポンの爽やかさを閉じ込めた「デコポンゼリー寄せ」、そして“桜”そのものが春の象徴である錦玉羹など、春の訪れを感じる旬の食材を丁寧に取り入れています。春の代表格であるイチゴを使用した華やかなムースとアールグレイのジュレの組み合わせは、春の香りを贅沢に感じていただける逸品です。

中華、洋食、和食のコンビネーションアフタヌーンティー。本棚から好きな本を手に取って豊かなひとときを。

■ 開催概要

期間：2026年3月9日（月）～2026年5月31日（日）

時間：13:30～15:30（開始）／11:30～15:30（土日・祝日）※2.5時間制

料金：\5,500（税込）＋サービス料15％

場所：芝パークホテル 1階 レストラン「ザ ダイニング」

予約：2026年2月５日（木）～（TEL：03-5470-7671）

■ メニュー詳細

中華：抹茶カスタードクッキー / デーツシロップのエッグタルト / 蓮の実と枇杷の生月餅

和食：デコポンゼリー寄せ / 錦玉羹

洋食：ガトーシトロン / イチゴムースとアールグレイのジュレ / チーズバーガー / ケークサレ / スモークサーモンとブルグルサラダのオモニエール

ドリンク：オーガニックダージリン、オーガニックアールグレイ、ティーフォーハー（ノンカフェイン）、オーガニックエジプシャンカモミール（ノンカフェイン）、オーガニックマサラチャイ、洋梨とすももの和紅茶、鹿児島県 知覧茶、加賀棒茶（ほうじ茶）、メイグェイ紅茶、ジャスミン茶、焙香凍頂烏龍茶、サクラブロッサム（ノンカフェイン）、ストロベリークレーム、コーヒー（ホット/アイス）、エスプレッソ、カフェオレ（ホット/アイス）、カフェラテ（ホット/アイス）、カプチーノ

今年1月、レストラン「ザ ダイニング」には新たに大きな本棚を設置し、本と料理が溶け合う落ち着いた空間で、より豊かなティータイムをお楽しみいただけるようになりました。新しく生まれ変わったこの空間で、皆さまに心地よくお過ごしいただける環境を整えております。

芝パークホテルは1948年の創業以来、国内外のゲストを迎えてきた歴史と伝統を持ち、現在は“ライブラリーホテル”として、本を通じた文化体験や金継ぎ、呈茶といった体験イベントも行っています。春の穏やかな季節にふさわしい、心温まる味わいを、ぜひこの機会にお楽しみください。

お楽しみいただけるポイント

◆中華、洋食、和食の3つのテイストを一度に楽しめるメニュー

◆ドリンクは全部で16種類。好きなものを好きなだけ飲めて、茶葉の交換もできます。

◆ホテル館内には約1,500冊の本があり、ゲストはお好きな本を選んで閲覧できます。

※画像はイメージです。

※表示の内容および料金は、仕入れ状況により予告なく変更になることがあります。

芝パークホテル外観

芝パークホテルについて

https://www.shibaparkhotel.com/

1948年創業の芝パークホテルは、外国貿易使節団向けのホテルとして始まった歴史と伝統を持つホテルです。館内には銀座蔦屋書店がセレクトした約1,500冊の書籍があります。客室は198室、1階に中華、洋食、和食の3種類のお料理を楽しめるレストラン、2階に宴会場4室を備えています。2020年から2023年にかけて客室やパブリックスペースをリニューアルしました。呈茶や金継ぎ体験などの文化体験イベントも開催しています。

Blissful Afternoon Tea at Shiba Park Hotel

～Available from March 9, 2026～

Shiba Park Hotel (Operated by Shiba Park Hotel Co., Ltd., Minato-ku, Tokyo; President:

Rentaro Yanase) is offering its “Blissful Afternoon Tea” from March 9 (Mon.) to May 31 (Sun.), 2026. Set within the calm atmosphere unique to a library hotel, guests are invited to enjoy a

delightful afternoon with an elegant menu inspired by the arrival of spring.

Traditional sweets and luxurious savories “Blissful Afternoon Tea". The image is for two guests.

The standout feature of this afternoon tea is the opportunity to enjoy, in a single set,

a variety of flavors from three of the hotel’s dining brands. Menus crafted by the chefs of

Chinese cuisine Peking, Western cuisine Primula, and Japanese cuisine Hanasanshou come

together to create a well-balanced and distinctive afternoon tea experience, made possible by Shiba Park Hotel’s all-day dining, The Dining.

Among the highlights is a fresh mooncake by Chinese cuisine Peking-an uncommon pairing of loquat and lotus seeds that comes into season from spring to early summer and defines this

season’s menu.

The selection also incorporates seasonal ingredients that evoke the arrival of spring,

including: Matcha custard cookies that call to mind the new-tea season

Dekopon citrus jelly capturing the refreshing brightness of spring citrus

Sakura-themed kingyokukan (traditional clear agar jelly)

A refined pairing of strawberry mousse and Earl Grey gelee offers an elegant expression of spring’s fragrance and flavor.

A combination Chinese, Western, and Japanese flavors.Choose a book from the shelves and enjoy a relaxing moment.

■Event Overview

Period: March 9 (Mon.) - May 31 (Sun.), 2026

Hours: Weekday 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. (last entry time)

Saturday, Sunday and holiday 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. (last entry time)

Duration: 2.5 hours

Price: \5,500 (tax included) + 15% service charge

Venue: The Dining, 1st Floor, Shiba Park Hotel

Reservation: From February 5 (Thu.), 2026

*Required by 5:00p.m. on the day before

Contact: TEL: 03-5470-7671

■Menu Highlights

Chinese

Green tea flavored custard cookie / Egg tart with date syrup / Lotus and loquat

raw Chinese moon cake

Japanese

Dekopon Jelly / Sakura and sweet red bean jelly

Western

Gateau citron / Strawberry mousse and earl grey jelly / Mini cheese hamburger Cake sale / Smoked salmon and bulgur salad aumôniere

Drinks

Organic Darjeeling, Organic Earl Grey, For Her Tea (Non-caffeine),

Organic Egyptian Chamomile (Non-caffeine), Organic Masala Chai,

Japanese Black Tea with Pear and Peach Flavor, Organic Chiran Tea (Kagoshima)

Kaga Boucha (Roasted Green Tea), Mei Gui Hua Black Tea, Jasmine Black Tea

Roasted Dong Ding Oolong Tea, Sakura Blossom (Non-caffeine), Strawberry Cream,

Coffee (Hot/Iced), Espresso, Cafe Latte (Hot/Iced), Cappuccino

In January, “The Dining” welcomed a new, large bookshelf-creating an even more tranquil setting where books and cuisine blend seamlessly for a richer teatime. Guests are invited to enjoy teatime in this newly refreshed space.

Since its founding in 1948, Shiba Park Hotel has welcomed guests from around the world. Today, as a Library Hotel, it also hosts cultural experiences such as kintsugi and tea ceremonies. Enjoy a heartwarming taste of spring with us.

Highlights

♦A single menu that brings together three culinary styles-Chinese, Western, and Japanese

♦Sixteen drink options with free refills and the ability to change teas

♦Approximately 1,500 books available in the hotel for guests to browse

※The image is for illustrative purposes only.

※Menu items and prices are subject to change without prior notice depending on ingredient availability.

Exterior of Shiba Park Hotel

About Shiba Park Hotel

Founded in 1948, Shiba Park Hotel began as a hotel for foreign trade missions and has a rich history and tradition. The hotel features 198 guest rooms, a restaurant offering Chinese, Western, and Japanese cuisine on the first floor, and four banquet rooms on the second floor. From 2020 to 2023, the hotel underwent renovations of its guest rooms and public spaces. Cultural experiences such as tea ceremonies and kintsugi workshops are also offered.

Media inquiries regarding this matter should be directed to:

Shiba Park Hotel / Park Hotel Tokyo Brand Promotion Strategy

Division Contact: Kitao, Matsuo

pr@shibaparkhotel.com

TEL: +81 (0)3 3433 4141 (main) FAX: +81 (0)3 5470 7515