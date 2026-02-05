国内最大の資源循環コンソーシアム「クリーン・オーシャン・マテリアル・アライアンス（CLOMA）」へ加入＜English follows＞

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社（代表取締役 取締役社長 細井 栄治、以下 TOYO）は、国内最大規模の資源循環コンソーシアムである「クリーン・オーシャン・マテリアル・アライアンス（CLOMA）*」に、幹事会員として加入しました。

CLOMAは2019年、海洋プラスチック問題の解決を目的に設立され、2050年までに容器包装等のプラスチック製品100％リサイクルを目指しています。現在では、プラスチックを含む廃棄物の適正管理にとどまらず、企業間連携による素材開発やリサイクル技術の社会実装を推進しています。2026年2月2日時点で、481社・団体と18自治体が参加する国内最大規模の産業連合であり、幹事会員はTOYOを含む32社・団体で構成されています。

TOYOは、幹事会員として国内の素材メーカーや消費財メーカーと連携し、技術面から循環型社会の社会システムへの実装に貢献していきます。資源循環の加速とサーキュラーエコノミーの実現をリードしていくことを目指します。

*クリーン・オーシャン・マテリアル・アライアンス（CLOMA）について

https://cloma.net/

TOYOについて

東洋エンジニアリング(TOYO)は1961年創立で、グローバルネットワークを構築し、世界60ヶ国以上のお客様にエンジニアリングサービスの提供とプラント建設を行ってきた総合エンジニアリング会社です。祖業のアンモニア・尿素という化学肥料分野を中心に独自技術を磨き、石油化学、石油・ガス処理、資源開発、発電など、多岐にわたる領域へと事業分野を拡大してきました。また、「エンジニアリングで地球と社会のサステナビリティに貢献する」というミッションを掲げて、持続可能な社会の実現を目指し、環境に配慮したソリューションや最新技術を導入し、脱炭素社会の実現に取り組んでいます。 https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/ja/

TOYO Joins Japan’s Largest Circular Economy Consortium, “Japan Clean Ocean Material Alliance (CLOMA)”

- Driving a Circular Society Through Technology Innovation -

Toyo Engineering Corporation (President and CEO: Eiji Hosoi, “TOYO”) has joined the Japan Clean Ocean Material Alliance (CLOMA)* - the country’s largest consortium dedicated to resource circulation - as a Steering Committee member.

Established in 2019 to address the growing issue of marine plastic pollution, CLOMA is working toward the goal of achieving 100% recycling of plastic packaging and related materials by 2050. Today, its mission goes beyond proper waste management to encompass material innovation and the social implementation of recycling technologies, all driven through cross-industry collaboration.

As of 2 February 2026, the consortium comprises 481 companies and organizations, along with 18 municipalities, making it the largest industrial alliance of its kind in Japan. The Steering Committee includes 32 companies and organizations, with TOYO among the newest members.

As a Steering Committee member, TOYO will collaborate with domestic material manufacturers and consumer goods companies to help realize a circular economy through both technological innovation initiatives. With its engineering expertise, TOYO aims to play a leading role in accelerating resource circulation and supporting the development and realization of a truly circular economy.

*Japan Clean Ocean Material Alliance (CLOMA)

https://cloma.net/english/

About TOYO

Toyo Engineering Corporation has been at the forefront of engineering innovation since 1961. As a global engineering and project solutions partner, TOYO offers advanced technological solutions across a range of industries, from oil and gas to renewable energy and petrochemicals in over 60 countries. By leveraging its cutting-edge expertise and commitment to excellence, TOYO helps businesses worldwide achieve operational efficiency and sustainable development. With a mission of "Engineering for Sustainable Growth of the Global Community" TOYO is committed to driving progress and delivering solutions that benefit industries and communities alike. Learn more at https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/en/