◇日時：2026年3月10日（火）13時～17時30分

3月11日（水）9時30分～17時15分

◇会場：京都薬科大学 愛学館3階・A31講義室

2026年3月10日（火）・11日（水）に京都薬科大学（京都市山科区、学長：赤路健一）において2025年度国際シンポジウム(KPU InternationalSymposium)を「次世代のがんプロフェッショナル養成プラン」（文部科学省）との共催で開催します。

本年度のプログラムは、薬学関連研究分野における国内外の第一線で活躍する20名の卓越した研究者による先端的な講演を構成しています。京都薬科大学の高度な研究基盤をもとに、革新的な学術的知見の交流と、次世代の共同研究への戦略的な展望を見据えた、極めて意義深い学術イベントとして企画しております。

また、本シンポジウムは本学の「次世代がんプロフェッショナル養成プラン」の共催で実施します。「次世代がんプロフェッショナル養成プラン」はがん医療の新たなニーズや急速ながん医療の高度化に対応できる医療人の育成を目指した取り組みを行っており、今後もこのような取り組みを通じて学際的な知識と技術の融合を推進、高度な専門性を持つ次世代の医療人育成を目指していきます。

2025年度国際シンポジウム実施概要

2nd KPU International Symposium

Event Overview

Kyoto Pharmaceutical University is pleased to announce the 2nd KPU International Symposium, bringing together leading researchers from Japan and around the world to share cutting-edge advances in pharmaceutical sciences.

Dates: March 10-11, 2026 (Tuesday-Wednesday)

Venue: Kyoto Pharmaceutical University, Kyoto, Japan

Symposium Highlights

This two-day symposium will feature presentations from distinguished speakers representing institutions across four countries, including Ohio State University (USA), University of Copenhagen (Denmark), Ghent University (Belgium), National Taiwan University (Taiwan), Doshisha University (Japan), and the German Cancer Research Center.

The symposium encompasses five thematic sessions covering critical areas in pharmaceutical research:

- Cutting-Edge Technologies for Pharmaceutical Science - Exploring AI-driven drug discovery,molecular dynamics, and novel drug delivery systems

- Drug Discovery and Pharmacological Sciences - Advancing personalized medicine approaches and understanding drug-induced toxicity

- Organic Chemistry & Chemical Biology - Developing innovative synthetic methodologies for next-generation therapeutics

- Understanding Disease Mechanisms - Utilizing advanced imaging and modeling techniques to elucidate pathological processes

- Cancer Biology and Therapeutic Strategies - Investigating novel approaches to overcome treatment resistance in various cancers

Featured Topics

Key research areas include molecular dynamics simulations, albumin-mediated drug delivery, AI applications in drug discovery, CNS axon regeneration, pharmacometrics in cancer therapy, iPSC-derived disease models, therapeutic peptide development, preclinical imaging technologies, ferroptosis-based cancer therapy, and immunotherapy strategies.

The symposium provides an exceptional platform for international collaboration and knowledge exchange, fostering innovation in pharmaceutical sciences and translational research.



プログラム

