CAST、マレーシアのMarniq社と戦略的パートナーシップに関するMoUを締結

株式会社CASTは、2026年1月21日に自社製品「ULTRACK(https://ultrack.jp/)」におけるマレーシアでのマーケティング活動及び販促活動、共同研究等を行うため、Marniq社との戦略的パートナーシップに関するMoUを締結したことをお知らせします。



2024年1月、CASTはマレーシア等アジアの現地でのプラントなどで、ULTRACKの実証導入案件の獲得や現地パートナー企業の獲得等による販路拡大を目的に、マレーシアのサイバージャヤにある「Center of Garage Malaysia」に入居し、海外拠点を開設しました。（リリースはこちら(https://www.cast-sensing.com/post/20240130) ）

また2025年8月には、当社のマレーシア・インドネシア共和国/産業保全 DX に資する配管減肉監視技術展開調査事業が、経済産業省の令和6年度補正グローバルサウス未来志向型共創等事業費補助金（小規模型・FS事業）に採択され、配管減肉監視技術を活用した工場・プラントのスマート保全点検ソリューションのASEAN諸国への展開を目指しています。（リリースはこちら(https://www.cast-sensing.com/post/20250930)）

MoU調印式は、MRANTI（マレーシア技術革新研究機関）Park Resource Centreで実施のTech Venture Meetup Malaysia 2026(https://techplanter.lne.st/post-program/tvmumy2026/)にて行い、イベントを主催するLeave a Nest Malaysia代表のAbdul Hakim Bin Sahidi氏の立ち会いのもと、MarniqのProject ManagerであるWan Mohd Husni Bin Mohd Nasihuddin氏と、CAST 代表の中妻によって署名されました。

このMoUにより、マレーシアでの石油・ガス、海事、バーム油産業等幅広い製造現場で非破壊検査を行っているMmarniq社と連携し、マレーシアの顧客に対して協働でPoCを実施するとともに、グローバルサウスでの事業展開を拡大してまいります。

＜Marniq社(https://marniq.com/)について＞

デジタル化された技術を通じて、高度な検査およびアセット・インテグリティ（資産の健全性）ソリューションを提供する非破壊検査（NDT）企業。2015年の設立以来、従来の非破壊検査機器の使用から、センサーベースのリモートモニタリングソリューションへと進化し、石油・ガス、海事、パーム油産業における幅広い産業資産の健全性評価をサポート。同社が独自に開発したソフトウェアにより、検査データのデジタル取得、統合、分析が可能となり、情報に基づいた健全性の意思決定を支援し、より安全かつ迅速で、費用対効果の高い検査結果を提供している。

本件に関するお問合せ：https://www.cast-sensing.com/inquiry

CAST Signs MoU on Strategic Partnership with Marniq Bersatu Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

CAST Inc. is pleased to announce that on January 21, 2026, it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding a strategic partnership with Marniq Bersatu Sdn Bhd (hereinafter "Marniq"). The partnership aims to facilitate marketing, sales promotion, and joint research for CAST’s proprietary product line, "ULTRACK(https://ultrack.jp/)," within the Malaysian market.

In January 2024, CAST established its first overseas base at the "Center of Garage Malaysia" in Cyberjaya to expand its sales channels in Asia. This move focused on securing demonstration projects for ULTRACK at local industrial plants and building a network of local partner companies.

Furthermore, in August 2025, CAST’s project-"Feasibility Study on the Deployment of Pipe Thinning Monitoring Technology for Industrial Maintenance DX in Malaysia and Indonesia"-was selected for the "Global South Future-Oriented Co-creation Project" (Small-scale/FS project) subsidy by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). Through this initiative, CAST aims to deploy smart maintenance and inspection solutions utilizing its advanced pipe thinning monitoring technology across ASEAN nations.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at the "Tech Venture Meetup Malaysia 2026," held at the MRANTI (Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology & Innovation) Park Resource Centre. The agreement was signed by Mr. Wan Mohd Husni Bin Mohd Nasihuddin, Project Manager of Marniq, and Dr. Kei Nakatsuma, President of CAST, in the presence of Mr. Abdul Hakim Bin Sahidi, Managing Director of Leave a Nest Malaysia, the organizer of the event.

Through this partnership, CAST will collaborate with Marniq-a leading provider of non-destructive testing (NDT) across various sectors including Oil & Gas, Maritime, and Palm Oil-to conduct joint Proof of Concept (PoC) trials for Malaysian customers and accelerate business expansion throughout the Global South.

About Marniq Bersatu Sdn Bhd

Marniq is an NDT inspection company providing advanced inspection and asset integrity solutions through digitized technologies. Since its establishment in 2015, Marniq has evolved from using conventional NDT equipment to sensor-based remote monitoring solutions, supporting asset integrity assessments across a wide range of industrial assets within the Oil & Gas, Maritime, and Palm Oil industries. Marniq’s proprietary software enables inspection data to be digitally captured, integrated, and analyzed to support informed integrity decision-making, delivering safer, faster, and more cost-effective inspection outcomes.

Contact Information: For inquiries regarding this matter, please contact us at:

https://www.cast-sensing.com/inquiry