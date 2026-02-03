「FUELFEST JAPAN」月替り・数量限定の特別デザインチケットを販売開始│2月販売分は「フェアレディZ」「RWB997」「トヨタ・スープラ」

株式会社チケミー

NFTチケットプラットフォーム「TicketMe（チケミー）」を運営する株式会社チケミー（本社：東京都港区、代表取締役：宮下大佑、以下「チケミー」）は、前回約2万人が来場した世界的カーイベント「FUELFEST JAPAN」の公式入場チケットの取り扱いを開始しています。

「TicketMe」では本イベントの入場チケットに加え、月替り・数量限定の「特別デザイン入場チケット」を展開しています。車両デザインは各月で異なり、正規の入場チケットとして利用できるだけでなく、来場の記念としても楽しめるデザインです。さらに、人気インフルエンサーとのコラボデザインチケットもあわせて販売します。

特別デザインチケット

車両が入った月替り・数量限定の特別デザインチケット

本取り組みでは、2026年1月から8月まで、各月ごとに異なる車両デザインの入場チケットを販売予定です。チケットは入場に使用できる正規チケットであり、イベント参加の記念としても楽しめるデザインとなっています。



2月販売の車両デザインチケット

- フェアレディZ- RWB997- トヨタ・スープラ

※次月以降のデザインについては、改めてご案内いたします。※各デザインは数量限定での販売となります。※内容・スケジュールは変更となる場合があります。

※車の画像につきましては、各メーカー様からは画像使用の許可を得ています。

インフルエンサーコラボデザインチケット

インフルエンサーの愛車2ショットのコラボNFTデザインチケットの販売。

- たくみ社長（TikToker）- まこつ（TikToker + Instagramer）- ドリギャル油浦桃（TikToker）- ゆせまる（TikToker）- ナパーズ（YouTuber）

※各インフルエンサー様の画像につきましては、画像使用の許可を得ています。

FUELFEST JAPANについて

「FUELFEST JAPAN」は、世界中のモディファイドカー、エキゾチックカー、パフォーマンス・ビルド車両、希少車などが一堂に会する、日本最大級のカーイベントです。

来場者は、車両展示に加え、ライブドリフトやドラッグレース、ミュージックライブなど、迫力あるモータースポーツ＆エンターテインメントを一日中楽しむことができます。



映画『ワイルド・スピード』シリーズの劇中車やレプリカ車両の展示・走行エリア、実際のドリフト走行が見られるコースなど、映画ファンにも嬉しいコンテンツが充実。

名シーンを彷彿とさせる迫力あるパフォーマンスは、車好きだけでなく、映画ファンや家族連れにも高い人気を誇ります。



また、会場内には屋台グルメや世界各国のショーカー展示、インフルエンサーによる愛車展示、キッズ向けの体験型ブースなど、五感で楽しめる多彩なコンテンツが揃っています。

子どもから大人まで、幅広い世代が一日中満喫できるイベントです。

FUELFEST は、車と音楽を通じて「情熱（パッション）」に出会う場所として、国内外から多くのファンを集めています。

開催概要

FUELFEST JAPAN WORLD TOUR 2026 in TOKYO JAPAN

日程：2026年8月11日（火）10:00～

会場：富士スピードウェイ

通常入場チケット販売ページ販売URL：

https://fuelfest2026.ticketme.world

車種別特別デザイン入場チケット販売ページ：

https://fuelfest2026-design-2.ticketme.world

チケミーについて

多言語対応で海外ファンも購入可能。NFTでデジタル上での参加証明にも

「TicketMe（チケミー）」は、海外からのファンもスムーズにチケットを購入できるよう、最大9言語表示に対応しています。また、海外発行クレジットカードや各種電子決済などの多通貨決済にも対応しており、国や地域を問わず安心して購入できます。

さらに、購入した電子チケットはイベント終了後も NFTとして保存でき、デジタル上で「来場の証」として残ります。

ライブの感動や思い出を形に残す、新しいチケット体験をお楽しみいただけます。

本チケットは「FUELFEST JAPAN」の入場に使用可能な正規チケットです。

デザインはチケット表示用のビジュアル演出です数量限定のため、売り切れ次第販売終了となります。

社名：株式会社チケミー

所在地：東京都港区元赤坂1-1-15 ニュートヨビル 3階

代表者：宮下 大佑

URL：https://ticketme.jp/

サービスサイト：https://ticketme.io/

事業内容：NFTチケットプラットフォームの開発・運営

本件に関するお問合せ先：株式会社チケミー 広報担当：江藤

お問い合わせフォーム：https://ticketme.co.jp/contact

English

TicketMe Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Daisuke Miyashita; hereinafter “TicketMe”), the company behind the NFT ticketing platform “TicketMe,” has begun offering official admission tickets for the globally renowned car event “FUELFEST JAPAN,” which attracted approximately 20,000 visitors at its previous edition.

In addition to standard admission tickets, TicketMe is also introducing monthly, limited-quantity “Special Design Admission Tickets.” Each month features a different vehicle design, allowing attendees not only to use the ticket for entry but also to enjoy it as a commemorative collectible. Furthermore, collaboration design tickets created together with popular influencers will also be available for purchase.

Special Design Tickets

Monthly, limited-edition admission tickets featuring vehicle designs

As part of this initiative, TicketMe plans to offer admission tickets with different vehicle designs each month from January through August 2026. These tickets are official admission tickets valid for event entry, while also serving as commemorative collectibles for attendees to enjoy as a keepsake of their participation.

Vehicle Design Tickets on Sale in February

- Fairlady Z- RWB997- Toyota Supra

Details regarding designs for subsequent months will be announced at a later date.Each design will be available in limited quantities.Please note that the content and schedule are subject to change.

All vehicle images used have been approved for use by the respective manufacturers.

Influencer Collaboration Design Tickets

TicketMe will also offer special collaboration NFT design tickets featuring two-shot images of influencers together with their beloved cars. These unique tickets combine influencer culture with automotive passion, creating exclusive collectible designs for fans and event attendees.

Participating Influencers

- Takumi Shacho (TikToker)- Makotsu (TikToker & Instagramer)- Dorigyaru Yura Momoka (TikToker)- Yusemaru (TikToker)- Napars (YouTuber)

All influencer images used have been authorized for promotional and ticket design purposes.

About FUELFEST JAPAN

“FUELFEST JAPAN” is one of the largest car events in Japan, bringing together an exceptional collection of modified cars, exotic cars, performance builds, and rare vehicles from around the world.

In addition to extensive vehicle exhibitions, visitors can enjoy a full day of high-impact motorsports and entertainment, including live drifting, drag racing, and music performances.

The event also features exhibition and driving areas showcasing iconic and replica vehicles from the Fast & Furious series, along with courses where spectators can witness real drift runs up close.

These powerful, scene-evoking performances appeal not only to car enthusiasts but also to movie fans and families, making the event popular across a wide audience.

Beyond the track action, the venue offers a rich variety of attractions, including street food stalls, show cars from around the world, influencer-owned vehicle showcases, and hands-on experience booths for children.

Designed to engage all five senses, FUELFEST JAPAN is an event that people of all ages-from kids to adults-can enjoy throughout the day.

Event Overview

FUELFEST JAPAN WORLD TOUR 2026 in TOKYO JAPAN

Date & Time:

August 11, 2026 (Tuesday), from 10:00 AM

Venue:

Fuji Speedway

Standard Admission Ticket Sales URL:

https://fuelfest2026.ticketme.world

Vehicle-Type Special Design Admission Ticket Sales Page:

https://fuelfest2026-design-2.ticketme.world

*All tickets sold are eligible for resale within the TicketMe platform.

About TicketMe

Multilingual Support Enables Overseas Fans to Purchase Tickets - NFTs Also Serve as Digital Proof of Attendance

“TicketMe” supports up to nine languages, enabling fans from overseas to purchase tickets smoothly and without barriers.

The platform also accepts internationally issued credit cards and multiple digital payment methods, allowing secure purchases regardless of country or region.

In addition, purchased digital tickets can be retained as NFTs even after the event, serving as a lasting digital proof of attendance.

This offers a new ticketing experience that preserves the excitement and memories of live events in digital form.

These tickets are official admission tickets valid for entry to FUELFEST JAPAN.

The designs are visual enhancements for ticket display purposes and are available in limited quantities; sales will end once they are sold out.

Company Name: TicketMe Inc.

Address: New Toyo Building 3F, 1-1-15 Moto-Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Daisuke Miyashita, CEO

Corporate Website:：https://ticketme.jp/

Service Website：https://ticketme.io/

Business Description: Development and operation of an NFT-based ticketing platform

For inquiries regarding this matter:

Public Relations, TicketMe Inc.

Contact Person: Yuuya Eto

Inquiry Form: https://ticketme.co.jp/contact