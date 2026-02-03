【出展のお知らせ】「CRU Nitrogen+Syngas Expoconference 2026」に出展します＜English follows＞

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社(代表取締役 取締役社長 CEO: 細井栄治、以下Toyo-Japan)は、2026年2月10日（火）～2月12日（木）にスペイン・バルセロナで開催される「CRU Nitrogen+Syngas Expoconference 2026」に出展します。

本展示会は、アンモニア・尿素・水素・メタノールなどの窒素および合成ガス分野を網羅し、最新のプロセス技術、脱炭素ソリューション、プラント運転・設備に関する知見が集結する、世界有数の展示会・技術会議です。Toyo-Japanから2名が登壇し、独自技術の再生可能エネルギー由来のメタノール製造技術「g-Methanol(TM)」と蒸留システムである「SUPERHIDIC(R)」を統合したe-メタノール製造技術、さらにカーボンニュートラル尿素製造プロセス「g-Urea(TM)」に関する最新の技術動向と規制対応、について講演します。



皆さまのご来場を心よりお待ちしております。

■イベント概要

名称：CRU Nitrogen+Syngas Expoconference 2026

会期：2026年2月10日（火）～2月12日（木）

会場：HYATT REGENCY BARCELONA TOWER （スペイン・バルセロナ）

■講演詳細

講演１.

発表内容：Revolutionising e-Methanol Production Process : TOYO’s g-Methanol(TM) Integrates

SUPERHIDIC(TM) Innovative Energy Saving Distillation System

発表者：Govind Murali（プロセスエンジニアリング部）

日時：2026年2月11日（水）17:10 - 17:40 (現地時間)

場所：Track 3 -Mao/Petronas/Liberty

講演２.

発表内容：Toward Carbon-Neutral Urea Production: A Comprehensive Evaluation of g-Urea(TM) Complex

発表者：國井 洋雄（プロセスエンジニアリング部）

日時：2026年2月11日（水）10:00 - 10:30 (現地時間)

場所：Track 3 -Mao/Petronas/Liberty

■関連リンク

イベント詳細・事前登録はこちら：Home | CRU Nitrogen + Syngas Conference 2026(https://events.crugroup.com/nitrogenandsyngas/home)

アジェンダ：Agenda | Nitrogen & Syngas 2026(https://events.crugroup.com/nitrogenandsyngas/agenda)

TOYO to Exhibit at “CRU Nitrogen+Syngas Expoconference 2026”

Toyo Engineering Corporation (President and CEO Eiji Hosoi, Toyo-Japan), will exhibit at CRU Nitrogen+Syngas Expoconference 2026, to be held February 10 (Tue)- February 12 (Thu), 2026 in Barcelona, Spain.

The event is one of the world’s leading exhibitions and technical conferences covering the fields of nitrogen and syngas, including ammonia, urea, hydrogen, and methanol, bringing together the latest insights on advanced process technologies, decarbonization solutions, and plant operation and facilities.

At the conference, two speakers from Toyo‑Japan will deliver presentations on the latest technological developments and regulatory considerations related to Toyo’s proprietary technologies: the e‑methanol production technology that integrates the renewable energy-derived methanol production technology “g‑Methanol(TM)” with the high‑efficiency distillation system “SUPERHIDIC(TM),” as well as the carbon‑neutral urea production process “g‑Urea(TM).”

We look forward to welcoming you at the event.

■Event Overview

Event Name: CRU Nitrogen+Syngas Expoconference 2026

Dates: February 10 (Tue)- February 12 (Thu), 2026

Venue: HYATT REGENCY BARCELONA TOWER, Barcelona, Spain

■Presentation Details

Presentation 1

Topic: Revolutionizing e-Methanol Production Process: TOYO’s g-Methanol(TM) Integrates SUPERHIDIC(TM) Innovative Energy Saving Distillation System

Speaker: Govind Murali, Process Engineering Department

Date & Time: February 11 (Wed), 2026, 17:10 - 17:40 (Local Time)

Location: Track 3 -Mao/Petronas/Liberty

Presentation 2

Topic: Toward Carbon-Neutral Urea Production: A Comprehensive Evaluation of g-Urea(TM) Complex

Speaker: Hiroo Kunii, Process Engineering Department

Date & Time: February 11 (Wed), 2026, 10:00 - 10:30 (Local Time)

Location: Track 3 -Mao/Petronas/Liberty

■Related Link

Event details and pre-registration: Home | CRU Nitrogen + Syngas Conference 2026(https://events.crugroup.com/nitrogenandsyngas/home)

Conference agenda: Agenda | Nitrogen & Syngas 2026(https://events.crugroup.com/nitrogenandsyngas/agenda)