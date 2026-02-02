【TIFFANY & CO.】BLACKPINKのロゼ、ブルーノ・マーズが、ティファニーを纏い第68回グラミー賞に登場
ティファニー・アンド・カンパニー・ジャパン・インク
Tiffany HardWear large link bracelet in yellow gold with diamonds
Tiffany HardWear large link bracelet in white gold with diamonds
Tiffany Knot Double Row Ring in White Gold with Diamonds
Tiffany T T1 Ring in White Gold with Baguette and Pave Diamonds
Tiffany T T1 Ring in White Gold with Diamonds
Sixteen Stone by Tiffany & Co. ring in platinum with diamonds
Bird on a Rock by Tiffany & Co. Wings wide ring in platinum with diamonds
Tiffany Knot double row hinged bangle in yellow gold
Sixteen Stone by Tiffany & Co. necklace in platinum with diamonds
Sixteen Stone by Tiffany & Co. bangle in platinum with diamonds
Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams necklace in yellow gold with diamonds
2026年2月1日(現地時間)アメリカ・カリフォルニアで開催された第68回グラミー賞にて、BLACKPINKのロゼ、ブルーノ・マーズがティファニーのジュエリーを美しく纏い、登場しました。
BLACKPINK ロゼの着用ジュエリー
ティファニーについて
ティファニーは、1837年にチャールズ・ルイス・ティファニーがニューヨークで創業し、洗練された革新的なデザイン、精巧なクラフトマンシップ、そして卓越した創造性の代名詞としてその名を馳せるグローバル ラグジュアリー ジュエラーです。
ティファニー社とその子会社は、全世界で300店以上の店舗と14,000名を超える従業員を擁し、ジュエリー、ウォッチ、ラグジュアリーアクセサリーのデザインから製造、販売までを行っております。また3,000名を超える卓越した職人たちは、自社工場でダイヤモンドのカッティングやジュエリー製作に携わりながら、ティファニーが約束する最高品質へのコミットメントの実現に貢献しています。
ティファニーは、責任ある事業活動を行い、自然環境を維持し、多様性と包括性を優先し、事業を行う地域社会に良い影響を与えることを長年にわたり取り組んでいます。ティファニー社、およびティファニーのサステナビリティに対する取り組みの詳細については、tiffany.co.jpをご覧ください。