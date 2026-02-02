ワインのように熟成し、ヴィンテージとなる希少な日本酒「夢雀」が台湾上陸

株式会社ArchisBNI 台北南区「大一ダイヤモンド分会」公式年次イベントにて

ワインのように時を重ねて熟成し、ヴィンテージとして楽しむという新しい価値を持つ日本酒「夢雀（むじゃく）(https://mujaku.jp/order/)」が、このたび台湾の公式ビジネスシーンに初登場しました。

世界最大級の経営者ネットワークであるBNI台北南区の公式イベントにて、日本ではまだ例の少ない長期熟成型ヴィンテージ日本酒として紹介され、現地の企業オーナーや経営幹部から高い関心を集めました。

山口県発の長期熟成型ヴィンテージ日本酒「夢雀」

株式会社Archis(https://archis.co.jp/)（本社：山口県山口市／代表取締役：松浦奈津子）が展開する「夢雀（むじゃく）」は、時の経過とともに熟成し、味わいや香りのバランスが変化していくことを前提に設計された、日本酒としては珍しい長期熟成型のヴィンテージ日本酒です。1764年創業の歴史ある蔵、堀江酒場（山口県岩国市錦町）の杜氏が心を込めて醸しており、年間の製造本数も限られた希少酒として知られています。夢雀は、日本酒に“時間”という新たな価値を重ねることで、これまでにない楽しみ方を提案しています。

本披露の舞台となったのは、世界最大級の経営者ネットワークBNI（Business Network International）台北南区「大一ダイヤモンド分会」が主催する公式年次イベントです。

本分会には、企業オーナーや経営幹部、各分野の専門職などが多数参加しており、信頼と実績を基盤としたビジネスコミュニティとして知られています。

なお、台湾市場における夢雀の正式な代理店は、豪嶽國際有限公司（台湾法人／Majestic Peaks International Ltd.）が務めています。また、本取り組みにおける台湾での広報およびプロモーション活動は、高厚瓦ブランド公関顧問有限公司（GAOHOUWA Co., Ltd.）と、豪嶽國際有限公司 CEO・雷騏氏の協力のもと行われました。

当日は、日本からのプレミアム日本酒ブランドとして「夢雀」が紹介され、熟成によって生まれる奥行きのある味わいや香りに加え、その背景にある思想や美意識に対しても多くの関心が寄せられました。交流の中では、複数の企業オーナーから購入の申し出があり、ブランドの理念に共感した参加者が、購入という形でその想いを示す場面も見られました。

■ 異なる専門分野からの共感と評価

台北南区「大一ダイヤモンド分会」が主催する公式年次イベント

本イベントでは、異なる専門分野で活躍する経営者たちが、それぞれの視点から夢雀の価値に共感する場面も見られました。

長年にわたりアートマーケティングおよびアートコレクションに携わるアートマーケティング顧問・伍芳儀氏は、「2025年夢雀」を、“年号を冠した限定酒”として捉え、時間の経過とともに物語性と価値が積み重なっていく点に着目。作品やコレクションと同様に、将来的な価値形成も見据えられる存在であると評価しました。

また、台湾で天然香ブランド「禪香不二 Inzense」を展開する邱豫彥氏は、100％天然原料にこだわった製香を通じて、香文化に新たな価値を提案してきた経営者です。

台湾では、生活に寄り添う香として注目を集めており、商品展開や教育活動を通じて、その思想や世界観を丁寧に伝えています。

邱氏は、檜木などの香原料が長い時間をかけて熟成されることで本来の香りが引き出される点に触れ、日本酒における醸造や熟成の思想と重なるものを感じたと語りました。

「時間を待つこと」「数量を限定することが価値を高める」という共通性に、深い共感を示しています。

夢雀が目指しているのは、単なる嗜好品としての日本酒ではありません。

人生や事業の節目に寄り添い、人と人との信頼関係を深める「選ぶ理由のある一杯」であることを大切にしています。

今回の台湾での公式披露は、その思想が国境を越えて共有され始めた第一歩であり、日本酒が持つ文化的価値や精神性が、現地の経営者層のライフスタイルや美意識と自然に重なった、象徴的な機会となりました。

日本酒を「飲むもの」から「語り継がれる文化」へ。

夢雀はこれからも、酒を通じて人と人、文化と文化を結ぶ存在であり続けます。

■ イベント概要

・イベント名：BNI台北南区 大一ダイヤモンド分会 公式年次イベント

・開催地：台湾・台北市

・参加者：企業オーナー／経営幹部／専門職

■ ブランド概要

ブランド名：夢雀（むじゃく） https://mujaku.world/ja/

コンセプト：長期熟成型ヴィンテージ日本酒

■ 会社概要

会社名：株式会社Archis（アーキス）

代表者：代表取締役 松浦 奈津子

所在地：山口県山口市

事業内容：日本酒ブランドの企画・国内外展開

【本件に関するお問い合わせ】

株式会社Archis https://archis.co.jp

【ご注文】夢雀【MUJAKU / むじゃく】純米大吟醸 精米歩合掛米18％(https://mujaku.jp/order/)

MUJAKU: The Rare Vintage Sake Aged Like Fine Wine Makes Its Debut in Taiwan

- Premiering at an Exclusive BNI Event for Business Leaders -

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - MUJAKU, a prestige Japanese sake brand redefining the industry with its wine-like aging process and vintage appeal, has officially made its debut in Taiwan’s elite business circles. The brand was recently unveiled at an annual gala hosted by BNI Taipei South District, one of the world’s largest referral organizations for entrepreneurs. As a rare example of long-term aged vintage sake, MUJAKU captured the attention of local business owners and top executives for its unique philosophy and investment value.

Developed by Archis Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Yamaguchi, Japan; CEO: Natsuko Matsuura), MUJAKU is designed with the explicit intent of aging. Unlike traditional sake meant for immediate consumption, MUJAKU’s flavor profile and aromatic balance evolve beautifully over time. The sake is meticulously crafted by the brewmaster at Horie Sakaba-a historic brewery in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, founded in 1764. Produced in strictly limited quantities each year, MUJAKU introduces the concept of "time" as a premium ingredient, offering a luxury experience previously unseen in the world of sake.

The debut took place during the flagship annual event of the BNI Taipei South District "Big One Diamond Chapter." This influential community is comprised of prominent business owners, senior executives, and industry experts built on a foundation of trust and professional excellence.

MUJAKU’s entry into the Taiwanese market is spearheaded by its official distributor, Majestic Peaks International Ltd. (Taiwan). The brand’s local PR and promotional strategy were executed in collaboration with GAOHOUWA Co., Ltd. and Mr. Lei Qi, CEO of Majestic Peaks International Ltd.

During the event, MUJAKU was presented as a premium Japanese brand that transcends the category of "beverage." Attendees were captivated not only by the depth of flavor and aroma achieved through aging but also by the brand’s underlying aesthetic and philosophy. Several business owners expressed immediate interest in acquisitions, viewing the purchase as a way to align themselves with the brand’s vision of craftsmanship and longevity.

Resonance Across Diverse Disciplines

The event highlighted how MUJAKU’s value resonates with experts from various professional backgrounds:

The Art Perspective: Ms. Wu Fang-Yi, a consultant in art marketing and collection, noted that the "2025 MUJAKU" functions as a "limited vintage" comparable to fine art. She emphasized that as time passes, the narrative and market value of the bottle accumulate, making it a viable asset for serious collectors.

The Aromatic Perspective: Mr. Chiu Yu-Yen, founder of the natural incense brand "Inzense (禪香不二)," shared a deep connection with the brand's process. Known for his commitment to 100% natural ingredients, Chiu noted that premium raw materials like Hinoki (cypress) require long periods of aging to reveal their true essence. He found a striking parallel in MUJAKU’s brewing philosophy, stating that "waiting for time" and "intentional scarcity" are the ultimate markers of luxury.

Beyond a Drink: A Cultural Legacy

MUJAKU aims to be more than a luxury item; it is designed to be the "bottle of choice" for life’s most significant milestones and for deepening professional relationships. This official debut in Taiwan marks the first step in sharing this philosophy globally, proving that the cultural and spiritual value of Japanese sake aligns seamlessly with the lifestyle and aesthetics of the international business elite.

By transforming sake from a simple beverage into a "living culture," MUJAKU continues to bridge people and traditions across borders.

Event Overview

Event Name: BNI Taipei South District "Big One Diamond Chapter" Annual Event

Location: Taipei, Taiwan

Participants: Business owners, senior executives, and industry specialists

Brand Profile

Brand Name: MUJAKU (夢雀)

Concept: Long-term aged vintage Japanese sake

Company Information

Company: Archis Co., Ltd.

Representative: Natsuko Matsuura, CEO

Location: Yamaguchi City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan

Business: Planning and international expansion of premium sake brands

For Inquiries: Archis Co., Ltd.

https://archis.co.jp(https://archis.co.jp/)

Orders & Product Details: MUJAKU Junmai Daiginjo (Polishing Ratio: 18%)

Purchase Link(https://mujaku.jp/order/)