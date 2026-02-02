ジュリアン・マッケイ公式ファンクラブサイトを開設！

ぴあ株式会社

ぴあ株式会社（本社：東京都渋谷区東1-2-20 渋谷ファーストタワー / 代表取締役社長：矢内 廣）は、バレエダンサー ジュリアン・マッケイの公式ファンクラブ「Julian MacKay Fan Club」（https://fan.pia.jp/julianmackayfc/）を、2026年2月2日(月)に開設いたしました。

「Julian MacKay Fan Club」とは

バレエダンサー ジュリアン・マッケイの公式ファンクラブサイト。ファンクラブにご入会いただくと、チケットの先行販売や物販販売など様々なファンクラブ会員限定特典をお楽しみいただけます。

【Julian MacKay Fan Club】

■サイトURL：https://fan.pia.jp/julianmackayfc/

■会費：入会費 2,200円 年額費 8,800円（いずれも税込）

■会員限定特典

-チケット先行購入

ジュリアン・マッケイが出演するイベントのチケットの先行受付を実施します。

※但し、各地主催者様の協力が得られた場合のみとなります。

※抽選受付となる場合もございますので予めご了承ください。

-ファンクラブサイトの限定コンテンツ閲覧

PHOTO／MOVIE／PRESENT/GOODS等、

当サイトでしか見ることの出来ない様々なコンテンツをお楽しみいただけます！

-バースデーメール配信

-デジタル会員証の発行

※会員特典内容は一部変更になる場合がございます。

ジュリアン・マッケイ Julian MacKay

バイエルン国立バレエ団プリンシパル。モンタナ州出身。11歳でモスクワのボリショイ・バレエ・アカデミーに入学し、アメリカ人として初めて正規ディプロマを取得。17歳で『白鳥の湖』ジークフリート役にてプロデビューを果たす。

ロイヤル・バレエ団、ミハイロフスキー劇場、サンフランシスコ・バレエを経て、国際的な評価を確立。舞台芸術にとどまらず、弟ニコラスとともにマッケイ・プロダクションズを設立し、映像制作や国際公演を通じてクラシックバレエの可能性を拡張している。

カルティエおよびドン・ペリニヨンより「フレンド・オブ・ザ・メゾン」に選出され、芸術、ファッション、メディアの領域を横断する現代バレエ界のアイコン的存在として活躍中。K-BALLET TOKYO『ジゼル』『シンデレラ』などへの出演や、法隆寺、醍醐寺での2年連続「OTOBUTAI」への出演を通じて、日本でひと際強い支持を集めている。

Julian MacKay is a principal dancer with the Bavarian State Ballet. Born in Montana, USA, he entered the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow at the age of 11 and became the first American to graduate with a full diploma. At 17, he made his professional debut dancing the role of Siegfried in Swan Lake. After performing with The Royal Ballet, the Mikhailovsky Theatre, and San Francisco Ballet, he established an international reputation. Beyond the stage, he co-founded Mackay Productions with his brother Nicholas, expanding the possibilities of classical ballet through film production and international performances. He has been named a Friend of the Maison by Cartier and Dom Perignon, and is recognized as an iconic figure in contemporary ballet, bridging the worlds of art, fashion, and media. Through appearances with K-BALLET TOKYO in productions such as Giselle and Cinderella, as well as consecutive appearances over two years at OTOBUTAI held at Horyu-ji and Daigo-ji temples, he has garnered exceptionally strong support in Japan.