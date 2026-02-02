NanoFrontier、J-StarX Local to Global Successに採択/NanoFrontier Selected for JETRO’s J-StarX Program

NanoFrontier株式会社

NanoFrontier株式会社（本社：宮城県仙台市、代表取締役：井上 誠也、以下「NanoFrontier」）は、日本貿易振興機構（ジェトロ）が主導する海外起業家育成プログラム J-StarX「Local to Global Success」 に採択されたことをお知らせいたします。

本プログラムは、日本発スタートアップが海外市場での事業化・成長を実現することを目的とし、グローバル展開に向けた事業戦略の高度化、海外パートナーとの連携、規制・商習慣理解などを支援するプログラムです。NanoFrontierは本採択を通じて、大学発ディープテックであるナノ粒子技術の国際展開を本格化させてまいります。

J-StarX Local to Global Success 採択の背景

NanoFrontierは、2025年4月に東北大学発スタートアップとして設立された化学系ディープテック企業です。30年以上にわたり大学で培われてきた有機ナノ粒子化技術を基盤に、研究室レベルにとどまっていた技術を、産業応用可能な連続・スケーラブルプロセスへと発展させてきました。

現在、特に注力している領域の一つが PFAS（有機フッ素化合物）検出技術です。NanoFrontierは、水に試薬を滴下するだけでPFASの存在を瞬時に色変化として可視化できる簡易検出試薬を開発しました。大型装置や専門技能を必要としないこの技術は、世界でも唯一の即時検出アプローチとして、多くの企業から高い関心を集めています。

とりわけ米国では、連邦および各州におけるPFAS規制強化が急速に進んでおり、水質モニタリング需要が爆発的に拡大しています。当社は、この米国市場を最重要ターゲットと位置付け、本格的な事業展開を開始するため、本プログラムへの参画に至りました。

今後の取り組み

NanoFrontierは、J-StarX Local to Global Success プログラムへの参加を通じて、大学発ディープテックとして培ってきた有機ナノ粒子技術を、まず米国市場での事業化・スケールを実現することを最優先戦略として推進します。

- 短期的には、PFAS即時検出試薬を中心に、- 米国における実証実験（PoC）- 現地自治体・水処理事業者・環境コンサルとの顧客検証- 販売・流通パートナーの構築- 米国規制・認証（EPA基準等）への適合

を集中的に進め、北米市場での早期商用化を目指します。

同時に、台湾を含むアジア市場でも展開を進め、米国をハブとしたグローバル事業基盤を構築してまいります。中長期的には、PFAS検出技術にとどまらず、環境計測材料、エネルギー材料、液浸冷却用途など、有機ナノ粒子技術の横展開を図り、複数分野でのグローバル事業創出を推進します。さらに、海外での共同研究・技術ライセンス・現地生産体制の確立を通じて、持続可能な事業スケールと国際標準技術の確立に取り組みます。

NanoFrontierは、日本発の基礎研究を起点に、米国市場から世界へ展開するグローバルディープテック企業として成長を加速してまいります。

代表コメント

「今回の採択は、当社技術を世界市場、特に規制強化と市場拡大が同時に進む米国に本格展開する大きな転換点だと考えています。PFAS検出をはじめとする有機ナノ粒子技術を武器に、米国を起点にグローバルスタンダードとなる環境ソリューションを確立し、世界の水質・環境課題の解決に貢献してまいります。」

（代表取締役 井上 誠也）

J-StarXについて

J-StarXは、日本貿易振興機構（ジェトロ）が主導する海外起業家育成プログラムで、日本発スタートアップのグローバル展開を支援することを目的としています。

「Local to Global Success」プログラムでは、海外市場での事業化・スケールを目指すスタートアップを対象に、グローバル戦略策定、海外パートナー・投資家とのネットワーク構築、各国の規制・商習慣理解など、実践的な支援が提供されます。日本国内で培った技術やビジネスを、世界市場で成功させるための橋渡しとなるプログラムです。

会社概要

会社名：NanoFrontier株式会社

代表者：代表取締役 井上 誠也

所在地：宮城県仙台市青葉区片平2-1-1 東北大学産学連携先端材料研究開発センター215号室

設立：2025年4月7日

事業内容：

- 有機ナノ粒子化技術を用いた試薬品・機能性材料の研究開発、製造および販売- 有機ナノ粒子の製造受託および関連技術の提供- 有機ナノ粒子化技術分野における技術ライセンスの供与および技術コンサルティング



公式サイト：https://nanofrontier.jp

NanoFrontier Selected for JETRO’s J-StarX “Local to Global Success” Program

NanoFrontier Inc. (Headquarters: Sendai, Miyagi, Japan; CEO: Seiya Inoue; hereinafter “NanoFrontier”) is pleased to announce that it has been selected for JETRO’s J-StarX “Local to Global Success” program, an overseas entrepreneurship development initiative designed to support Japanese startups in global market expansion.

The program provides strategic support for international commercialization, including business development, overseas partnerships, and insights into regulatory and market practices. Through this program, NanoFrontier will accelerate the global deployment of its university-originated organic nanoparticle technologies.

Background of Selection

NanoFrontier is a university spin-out deep-tech startup founded in April 2025 from Tohoku University, specializing in advanced chemical and nanomaterials technologies.

Built on over 30 years of academic research in organic nanoparticle engineering, the company has transformed laboratory-scale innovations into continuous, scalable, and industrially viable production processes.

One of NanoFrontier’s primary focus areas is PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) detection. The company has developed a rapid colorimetric reagent that enables instant visual detection of PFAS simply by adding a drop of reagent to water.

Unlike conventional testing methods that require large analytical instruments and specialized expertise, NanoFrontier’s solution delivers immediate results without complex equipment - representing a unique, real-time detection approach that has attracted strong interest from global industry players.

In particular, the United States has emerged as the most critical market for PFAS solutions, driven by tightening federal and state-level regulations and rapidly expanding demand for water quality monitoring. NanoFrontier has therefore positioned the U.S. as its top strategic market and joined the program to accelerate full-scale commercialization and market entry.

Strategic Initiatives and U.S. Market Expansion

Through participation in the J-StarX “Local to Global Success” program, NanoFrontier aims to scale its university-origin deep-tech innovations into globally competitive businesses - starting with the United States as its primary launch market.

Short-term priorities include:

- Proof-of-concept (PoC) projects in the U.S.- Pilot programs with municipalities, water utilities, and environmental service providers- Establishment of local sales and distribution partnerships- Compliance with U.S. regulatory and certification standards, including EPA requirements- Early commercial deployment across North America

By executing these initiatives, NanoFrontier seeks to accelerate early commercialization and establish a strong foothold in the U.S. environmental monitoring market.

In parallel, the company will expand into Taiwan and broader Asian markets, building a global business platform with the U.S. as its operational hub.

Long-term Vision

Beyond PFAS detection, NanoFrontier plans to leverage its proprietary organic nanoparticle technology across multiple sectors, including:

- Environmental sensing materials- Energy materials- Immersion cooling fluids- Advanced industrial applications

Through international joint research, technology licensing, and local manufacturing partnerships, the company aims to establish sustainable global operations and contribute to the development of international technology standards.

NanoFrontier is committed to growing into a global deep-tech company that brings Japanese scientific innovation to the world, starting from the U.S. market and expanding globally to address critical environmental, energy, and healthcare challenges.

CEO Comment

“Being selected for this program marks a major milestone for NanoFrontier as we transition from academic innovation to global commercialization.

The United States, where PFAS regulations are rapidly strengthening and market demand is accelerating, represents our most important strategic market.

Starting from the U.S., we aim to establish our organic nanoparticle technologies as a global standard for environmental solutions and contribute meaningfully to solving worldwide water and environmental challenges.”

- Seiya Inoue, CEO, NanoFrontier Inc.

About J-StarX

J-StarX is an overseas entrepreneurship development program led by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), supporting the global expansion of Japanese startups. The “Local to Global Success” program focuses on helping startups scale their businesses internationally through strategic guidance and global networking.

Company Overview

Company Name: NanoFrontier Inc.

CEO: Seiya Inoue

Headquarters:

Room 215, Center for Advanced Materials Research and Development for Industry-Academia Collaboration

Tohoku University

2-1-1 Katahira, Aoba-ku, Sendai, Miyagi, Japan

Date of Establishment: April 7, 2025

Business Activities:

- Research, development, manufacturing, and sales of reagents and functional materials utilizing organic nanoparticle technologies- Contract manufacturing of organic nanoparticles and provision of related technologies- Licensing of organic nanoparticle technologies and technical consulting in the field of organic nanoparticle engineering

Official Website: https://nanofrontier.jp