【明治記念館】２月の平日ランチ限定！旨みが冴える季節-縁起のよい”ふく”尽くしの贅沢会席「ふく尽くし御膳」

身が引き締まり、旨味と食感が増す冬の旬「ふく」を存分に味わえる 「ふく尽くし御膳」 は、丁寧に仕立てた会席御膳としてご提供いたします。旬の「ふく」の魅力を最大限に引き出すため、サラダ仕立ての造り、白醤油仕立ての紙鍋、香ばしい揚げ物、焼きご飯、締めの吸い物まで、多彩な調理法で味わいの広がりを楽しめる内容となっています。

一品ごとに繊細な技と季節感を込めた献立は、寒い季節ならではの贅を尽くした料理として、ご家族やご友人との特別なひとときにも最適です。



全室個室の落ち着いた和の空間で、冬の味覚「ふく」を心ゆくまでご堪能いただけます。

オンライン予約はこちら :https://www.tablecheck.com/shops/meijikinenkan-hanagasumi/reserve

ふく尽くし御膳

先 付：ふく皮チリ酢漬け 繊切柚子 浅葱 鶉卵

造 り：ふくサラダ仕立て ふく葱巻き 蕪菁 ラディッシュ 金柑 苺 芽物色々

わさび菜 ポン酢ジュレ オイル

紙 鍋：白醤油仕立て ふく 白菜 豆腐 春菊 椎茸 葱 マルドンシーソルト オリーブオイル

揚 物：ふくのフライ 白髪葱 糸唐辛子 繊切柚子 酢橘 鰹出汁ソース

食 事：焼きふく御飯 錦糸玉子 浅葱 海苔 胡麻 柚子 吸い物 香の物

甘 味：苺のオリジナル最中

【ご提供期間】

令和8年2月2日（月）～2月27日（金）

※期間中の平日限定

【ご提供時間】

11：30～14：30（ラストオーダー）

【ご提供価格】

お１人様 12,100円（税サ込・室料サービス）

※写真はイメージです。※2日前までにご予約ください。

※諸事情によりお料理の内容が一部変更になる場合がございます。

※食物アレルギーをお持ちのお客様はご予約時にお申し付けください。

※全席個室にてご用意しております。お部屋はお任せいただきますのでご了承ください。

※表示価格には消費税および10％のサービス料が含まれております。（室料サービス）

※キャンセルにつきましては、前日より料理代金の70％、当日は100％を頂戴いたします。

※年末年始・夏期メンテナンスは休業いたします。

●明治記念館 懐石料亭「花がすみ」

https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/restaurant/hanagasumi/(https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/restaurant/hanagasumi/)

完全個室の懐石料亭「花がすみ」東京の都心とは思えない落ち着いた佇まい。

都会の喧騒を忘れさせてくれる、明治神宮外苑の一角。豊かな緑のその先に佇む、風情あふれる石畳小路が特長の懐石料亭「花がすみ」。日本の伝統の中で磨き抜かれた日本料理の神髄を、四季折々の移り変わりを意識し、吟味した食材で巧みに表現。一皿ごと、一椀ごとに込められた料理人の粋と繊細な感性を心ゆくまでご堪能ください。

【営業時間】平日 11:30 ～ 22:00（L.O. 20:30） 土日祝日 11:30 ～ 21:30（L.O. 20:00）

【定休日】：年末年始・夏期メンテナンス時

※１．全日事前予約制

※２．全部屋個室

※３．椅子のお部屋・掘りごたつのお部屋などもご用意しております

懐石料亭 花がすみは、本館一部修復工事のため以下の期間中、ご来店の際の入口が「花がすみ専用入口」のみとなります。

令和8年1月1日（木）～令和8年10月24日（土）



※ご来店の際は、駐車場側スロープを下り

「花がすみ専用入口」よりお越しくださいませ。

ご利用のお客様には大変ご迷惑をお掛け致しますが、何卒ご理解とご協力を賜りますよう

お願い申し上げます。

オンライン予約はこちら :https://www.tablecheck.com/shops/meijikinenkan-hanagasumi/reserve

【明治記念館について】

https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/info/(https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/info/)

明治記念館本館は、明治14（1881）年に「⾚坂仮皇居の御会食所」として、現在の迎賓館のある場所に竣工されました。明治21（1888）年には『大日本帝国憲法』草案審議の御前会議の場となり、明治天皇は欠かすことなくお出ましになられました。そのような由緒から、明治記念館本館は「憲法記念館」とも呼ばれています。

現在の地に移築以降、憲法発布30周年記念式典や教育勅語渙発50周年記念式典、日本赤十字社や愛国婦人会の総会、済生会の記念行事など、国家的・社会的に重要な行事の場として活用されました。

昭和22（1947）年に『明治記念館』の名称で総合結婚式場として開館式が挙行され、以来23万組を超えるご夫婦の新しい門出をお祝いしてきました。現在は結婚式にとどまらず、パーティ・会議などのMICE利用、祝賀会や人生儀礼などの記念日利用、レストランや懐石料亭でのお食事会など、多くの会場をさまざまな用途でご利用いただいています。

令和2（2020）年には、本館の歴史的・建築的価値が認められ、東京都指定有形文化財（建造物）に指定されました。

住所：東京都港区元⾚坂2-2-23

アクセス：JR中央・総武線【信濃町駅】下車徒歩3分

地下鉄 銀座線・半蔵門線・大江戸線【⻘山一丁目駅】下車（2番出口）徒歩6分

地下鉄 大江戸線【国立競技場駅】下車（A1出口）徒歩6分

駐車場：あり

電話：03-3403-1171（大代表）

[Meiji Kinenkan]Weekday Lunch Only in February! A Luxurious ‘Fugu’ Kaiseki Celebrating the Peak of Winter Flavor - The Fugu-Zukushi Gozen.”

Hanagasumi, the kaiseki restaurant inside Meiji Kinenkan, offers a special winter course “Fuku Kaiseki Set” from February 2 to February 27, featuring the season’s finest blowfish.

This carefully crafted set showcases the full range of fugu’s flavors and textures, from salad-style sashimi and a white soy paper hot pot to crispy fried fugu, grilled rice, and a finishing soup. Each dish reflects delicate seasonal techniques, making it perfect for a special lunch with family or friends.



Enjoy the winter delicacy in a serene, fully private Japanese-style room.

◆Availability: Weekdays only, February 2 - February 27

◆Serving Hours: 11:30 AM - 2:30 PM (last order)

◆Price: \12,100 per person (tax & service included; room charge waived)

About Japanese Kaiseki Restaurant “Hanagasumi”

Online Reservation :https://www.tablecheck.com/en/shops/meijikinenkan-hanagasumi/reserve

Hanagasumi is a traditional kaiseki restaurant offering fully private dining rooms, with a serene atmosphere that feels worlds away from the bustle of central Tokyo.

Tucked away in a quiet corner of the Meiji Jingu Gaien area, beyond lush greenery, Hanagasumi welcomes guests along a charming stone-paved approach that sets the tone for an unforgettable dining experience. Rooted in Japan’s rich culinary traditions, our cuisine artfully expresses the essence of seasonal Japanese gastronomy, using carefully selected ingredients that reflect the changing seasons.

Hours

Weekdays: 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM (Last Order 8:30 PM)

Weekends & Holidays: 11:30 AM - 9:30 PM (Last Order 8:00 PM)

Closed:

Year-end and New Year holidays, and during summer maintenance periods



Important Information

※ Advance reservations are required on all days

※ All dining rooms are private

※ Rooms with Western-style seating and sunken kotatsu-style seating are available

Notice Regarding Entrance During Renovation

Due to partial restoration work on the Main Building, Hanagasumi will be accessible only via the dedicated Hanagasumi entrance during the following period:



January 1 (Thu) - October 24 (Sat), 2026

When visiting, please proceed down the slope near the parking area and enter through the

Hanagasumi dedicated entrance.



We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your kind understanding and cooperation.

About Meiji Kinenkan

The Main Building of Meiji Kinenkan was completed in 1881 as the State Banquet Hall of the Akasaka Temporary Imperial Palace, originally located on the site of today’s State Guest House.

In 1888, the building served as the venue for the Imperial Conferences held to deliberate the draft of the Constitution of the Empire of Japan, which were attended without exception by Emperor Meiji.Owing to this distinguished history, the Main Building of Meiji Kinenkan is also known as the “Kenpo Kinenkan”.

Following its relocation, the Kenpo Kinenkan served as the venue for numerous nationally significant events, including the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the Meiji Constitution, the 50th anniversary of the Imperial Rescript on Education, and assemblies of the Japanese Red Cross Society, the Patriotic Women's Association, and the Saiseikai Imperial Gift Foundation.



In 2020, the "Dining Hall for the Former Akasaka Temporary Palace (Main Building of the Meiji Kinenkan)" was designated a Tangible Cultural Property by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government in recognition of its historical significance as a commemorative structure of the Meiji era and its distinguished architectural design.

Address:2-2-23 Moto-Akasaka,Minato-ku,Tokyo, Japan

Phone:03-3403-1171 (Japanese only)

Station:3 minutes from Shinanomachi Sta.(JR Chuo-Sobu Line)6 minutes from Aoyama-itchome Sta. (Ginza, Hanzomon, Oedo subway line)6 minutes from Kokuritsu-kyogijo Sta.(Oedo subway line)

Parking:Free

