SMBC Edge1号投資事業有限責任組合からの投資実行のお知らせ

株式会社SMBC Edge（代表取締役：吉川 弘昭、以下、「SMBC Edge」）は、2025年10月16日に設立したSMBC Edge1号投資事業有限責任組合（以下、「Edge1号」）から、スタートアップ企業5社・計約30億円の出資決定を行ったことをお知らせいたします。

１．背景

SMBC Edgeは「新たな産業創造を通じた日本の再成長の実現」をミッションに、有望な新規事業・スタートアップに対し、投資と事業開発機能を提供する会社として、2025年10月に発足しました。

今般、日本の生産性向上や、次世代の宇宙領域の開発、住環境の革新等を目指すスタートアップ5社に投資決定を行いました。

２．2026年2月2日までの投資決定先と支援内容

(1)投資決定先について（英語表記順）

・株式会社BALLAS

・インターステラテクノロジズ株式会社

・株式会社ミツモア

・株式会社MW

・VALANCE株式会社

SMBC Edgeは、日本の再成長に資する新規事業・スタートアップの成長支援を通じ、日本の産業全体の国際競争力向上への貢献を目指しております。

引続き、新産業の創造、少子高齢化・労働力減少等の社会課題解決、グローバル進出等をテーマにした先への投資を行ってまいります。

(2)投資先への支援内容について

SMBC Edgeは、投資チームと事業開発チームが一体となり、投資先の様々な経営課題を共に解決していくことを目指しています。

今後、Bizdev支援、HR支援、営業戦略支援等、投資決定先が直面する課題に対し、各領域の専門性を持つメンバーが積極的に伴走してまいります。

＜SMBC Edgeの活動イメージ＞

３．SMBC Edgeの採用状況と今後の取組

SMBC Edgeでは、投資家・事業会社・研究者・各種コンサルタント等、多様なバックグラウンドのメンバーを採用しており、2026年2月時点で19名の陣容となりました。

2026年1月からは大阪にも駐在メンバーを配置しました。今後、シンガポール、神戸、福岡等にも駐在所を設立する予定です。

＜SMBC Edgeについて＞

Announcement of Investments Executed by SMBC Edge Fund I, L. P.

SMBC Edge Co., Ltd. (President: Hiroaki Yoshikawa; “SMBC Edge”) announces that it has decided to invest the total amount of approximately JPY 3.0 billion in five startup companies through SMBC Edge Fund I, L.P. which is established on October 16, 2025.

１．Background

SMBC Edge operates with the mission of contributing to Japan’s economy through the creation of new industries, providing both investment and business development to promising new business and startups. With the launch of its first fund in October 2025, SMBC Edge has made investment decisions in five startups focused on areas such as productivity improvement, next-generation space development, and innovation in the living environmental domains.

２．Portfolio Companies and Support Provided (as of February 2, 2026)

(1) Portfolio Companies

・BALLAS, Inc.

・Interstellar Technologies Inc.

・MeetsMore Inc.

・MW Inc.

・VALANCE Inc.

By supporting the growth of new businesses and startups, SMBC Edge aims to contribute to enhancing the international competitiveness of Japan’s industrial ecosystem. SMBC Edge will continue to invest in initiatives focused on new industry creation, addressing social challenges such as population decline and labor shortages, and supporting global expansion.

(2) Support Provided to Portfolio Companies

SMBC Edge aims to work closely with its portfolio companies to address a wide range of management challenges through an integrated collaboration between its investment and business development teams. SMBC Edge provides hand-on support in areas including business development, human resources, and sales strategy, with each domain specialist.

Overview of SMBC Edge activities:

３．Team and Future Initiatives of SMBC Edge

SMBC Edge has built a team with diverse professional backgrounds, including investment, corporate operations, research, and consulting. As of February 2026, the organization comprises 19 members. In January 2026, SMBC Edge placed member in Osaka and plans to expand its presences to locations such as Kobe, Fukuoka and Singapore.

About SMBC Edge:

