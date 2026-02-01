共に歩んでくださる皆さまへ。冬の寄付キャンペーン終了のご報告

学校法人アジア学院

アジア学院の冬の寄付キャンペーンが終了いたしました。皆さまからの心のこもったご寄付と励ましに、心より感謝申し上げます。

今回寄せられたご支援は、アジア・アフリカなどの農村指導者たちが共に学び、農村コミュニティが自立していくための活動に大切に活用させていただきます。

「共に生きるために」という私たちの歩みは、皆さまに支えられていることを改めて実感する冬となりました。

新しい1年も、土に根ざした平和への道を一歩ずつ進んでまいります。今後ともどうぞよろしくお願いいたします。

To our dear supporters who walk alongside us: Report on the conclusion of our Winter Donation Campaign

Thank you for your warm support for our Christmas & Winter Donation Campaign!

The Winter Campaign at ARI has now come to a close. We would like to express our deepest gratitude for your heartfelt donations and words of encouragement.

The contributions we received will be carefully used to support the activities of rural leaders from Asia, Africa, and beyond, as they learn together and work toward self-reliance.

This winter has been a poignant reminder that our journey toward "That We May Live Together" is made possible only through your steadfast support.

In the coming academic year, we will continue to move forward, step by step, on the path to peace rooted in the soil. We look forward to your continued support.