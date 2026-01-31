英検(R)要約の予想問題を公開！20問×4級を無料で演習、AI採点までワンストップ - スタスタApps

スタディスタジオ株式会社

スタディスタジオ株式会社（所在地：東京都渋谷区、代表取締役：鈴木孝一）が運営する英検(R)学習Webアプリ「スタスタApps」は、英検(R)ライティングの要約対策として、要約の予想問題ページを新たに公開しました。

問題の閲覧 → 解答入力（画像／テキスト） → ワンストップでAI採点まで、ひとつの導線で完結します。

【要約 予想問題ページ】

https://apps.studystudio.jp/writing-review/summary-review/questions

【要約のAI採点】

https://apps.studystudio.jp/writing-review/summary-review

【ライティングAI採点（総合）】

https://apps.studystudio.jp/writing-review

【１】公開した機能の概要

英検(R)の要約問題は、2025年度から指示文・解答用紙の表記が見直され、級別に語数幅が明確化されています。スタスタAppsでは、この要約対策を迷わず始められるよう、級別に最適化した予想問題を用意し、AI採点までつなげました。

◆対応級（要約）

1級／準1級／2級／準2級プラス

（各級 20問）

【２】予想問題の設計方針

本ページの予想問題は、過去の出題傾向を分析したうえで、級別に次の要件を満たすよう設計しています。

- 級別に本文語数・段落構成・要点数（2～3点）を設計し、要約が成立する骨子（主張／利点欠点／原因結果など）が必ず取れる構造にしています。- 外部知識がなくても要約できる本文設計とし、本文内で理解が完結するトピックに限定しています。- 写経になりにくい設計として、固有名詞・数字の羅列に寄せすぎず、要点抽出とパラフレーズ練習ができる構成にしています。

また、英検(R)の要約語数指定（例：2級 45～55語、準2級プラス 25～35語等）に合わせた練習ができるよう、級別の条件設計に反映しています。

【３】使い方（問題閲覧から採点までワンストップ）

【４】利用条件（閲覧は自由、採点は回数制限あり）

- 要約の採点ページで「予想問題から選ぶ」を選択- 予想問題ページで、問題を選び「この問題で採点」を押す- 解答（画像アップロード／テキスト）を入力し、採点ボタンを押す- AIが採点し、要点・弱点が確認できます１．要約の採点ページで「予想問題から選ぶ」を選択２．予想問題ページで、問題を選び「この問題で採点」を押す３．解答を入力し、採点ボタンを押す４．AIが採点し、要点・弱点が確認できます- 問題の閲覧・本文の確認・画像ダウンロード：ゲストでも利用可能- AI採点（要約）：通常のライティング採点の回数制限が適用ゲスト：1回無料会員：5回Plus：20回（いずれも、意見論述／要約／Email 各採点ごと）

【５】開発の背景

スタスタAppsでは、要約のAI採点自体は提供してきましたが、ユーザーからは、要約対策として

- 練習に使える問題が欲しい- 問題探しから採点までを一気に進めたい

という要望が複数寄せられていました。

直近30日間の要約採点回数は 28,470回。利用が増える中で、要約学習の入口を整備する目的で、本機能を公開しました。

【６】スタスタAppsとは

英検(R)対策に必要な学習機能を、ひとつのWebアプリにまとめて提供しています。

（例：ライティングAI添削、CSE推定、解答速報〈自己採点シート〉、WPM計測 など）

【７】問題例

◆１級 要約問題

90～110語に要約しなさい。

In many countries, prescription drug prices are shaped by patent rules. When a company develops a new medicine, it may receive an exclusive right to sell it for a set period. Supporters argue that this allows firms to recover investment in research and clinical trials, which are costly and risky. They also say the promise of temporary protection creates incentives to pursue innovation that might otherwise be ignored.

However, critics claim the same system can be exploited. They point to cases in which firms seek additional patents for products that have undergone only minor changes, such as slight adjustments to dosage, a new delivery device, or a reformulated coating. Even when such modifications offer limited medical benefit, they can extend market control and delay competition. As a result, patients may continue paying high prices, and public health budgets face growing pressure.

In response, some policymakers have proposed legislation to tighten the standards for what qualifies as a new patent. The goal is to reduce monopolies maintained by small revisions and to redirect corporate efforts toward genuinely significant advancements. Reformers also argue that stronger review procedures would encourage transparent evidence of therapeutic improvement.

Yet changing the rules has proven difficult. The pharmaceutical industry possesses substantial resources and influence, and it often resists reforms that could shrink profits. Meanwhile, regulators worry that overly strict standards could discourage research in areas where progress is incremental. This tension suggests that any redesign of the system will face resistance and require careful balancing.

◆２級 要約問題

45～55語に要約しなさい。

