X1Studioが「HCJ2026 国際ホテル・レストラン・ショー」に出展

X1Studio株式会社（本社：東京都港区、ファウンダー兼代表取締役社長：ウィリアム・アチュリ）は、2026年2月17日（火）～20日（金）に東京ビッグサイトで開催される「HCJ2026 国際ホテル・レストラン・ショー」に出展いたします。

イベント情報

会期：2026年2月17日（火）～20日（金）

時間：10:00～17:00（最終日16：30まで）

会場：東京ビッグサイト 西展示練4ホール

X1Studioブース小間番号 W4-E34

事前来場登録：https://x.gd/qigXB

詳細はこちら

https://x1studio.co.jp/hcj2026

人手不足と建築コスト高騰。ホテルの経営環境は今、転換期にあります。 X1Studioの「hotelOS」は、単なるシステムではありません。「インフラの無駄（配線・設備）を削ぎ落とし、その原資で『人』と『おもてなし』に投資する」ための、次世代ホテルプラットフォームです。

X1Studioのブースでは、こうした業界課題に対する解決策として、ヒューマンセントリックな設計と

最先端のIoT技術を融合した「hotelOS」を紹介。テクノロジーを活用し、現場の負荷を減らしながら、究極のパーソナライズによる上質なゲスト体験を実現する“未来のホテルのおもてなし”をご体感いただけます。

ホテル経営のOSを再定義する「hotelOS」

展示ソリューション

・Earn (売上向上): CRM × 客室カルテ × AI による、パーソナライズされたおもてなし

・Experience (体験価値): 世界最高峰のLutronソリューションによる、ラグジュアリーな空間制御

・Save (コスト削減)：【新製品】導入コスト・工期を劇的に圧縮する「ワイヤレスGRMS」

・Innovate (構造改革): 【新製品】同軸ケーブル工事不要。「Pure IPTV」によるインフラ革命

hotelOSエコシステム

省人化からゲスト体験の向上、コスト削減まで、ホテル運営のあらゆる課題を解決する統合ソリューションです。「おもてなし」を損なうことなく、ホテル運営のスマート化を実現します。X1Studioの

ブースでは、hotelOSを構成する3つの要素を通じて、次世代のホテル運営を変革する仕組みを紹介します。

1. Brain: CRM x 客室カルテ x AI

顧客データ（宿泊履歴、嗜好）と環境データ（部屋の仕様・特徴）を統合。到着前の空調の最適化から、滞在中の演出までをAIが支援し、ゲスト一人ひとりに「心に残る体験」を提供します。

2. Control: あらゆるグレードに対応する客室制御

ラグジュアリーホテルにおける世界標準「Lutron (HomeWorks / GRMS)」の展示に加え、ミドル～アッパーミドル層の改装に最適な【新製品】「ワイヤレスGRMS」を発表。最高峰の体験を求める施設様から、低コスト・短工期でのリノベーションをご検討の施設様まで、ブランド戦略に合わせた最適な解決策をご提案します。

3. Infrastructure: All-IP革命

【新製品】「Pure IPTV」。テレビは進化しました。次は配線の進化です。X1Studioは、LANケーブル1本で地上波・BS・CS・ネット動画すべてに対応。同軸ケーブル工事を「ゼロ」にし、建設コスト削減とスマートな客室美観を実現します。

X1Studioのブースで、「コスト構造の変革」と「未来のおもてなし」を同時にご体験ください。

＜HCJセミナーにX1Studio 取締役・CTO海保が登壇＞

HCJセミナーでは、当社取締役・CTOの海保 怜央が登壇し、スマート客室カルテとAIハイブリッド接客による新たな戦略について解説します。

日時：2026年2月20日（金）13:20～14:00

会場：東京ビッグサイト HCJセミナー会場（西展示練4ホール）

テーマ：「空間」が察し、「人」が叶える。ホテル経営のOSを再定義する「hotelOS」

～「All-IPインフラ」と「空間CRM」で実現する、人手不足時代の収益最大化戦略～

X1Studio株式会社 取締役・CTO 海保 怜央

セミナーに関する詳細はこちら：

https://hcj.jma.or.jp/visitor/seminar_hcj.html

※セミナーは事前申込が必要となります。来場登録後、マイページよりお申し込みお願いします。

■X1Studioについて

会社名：X1Studio株式会社

所在地：東京都港区赤坂2-5-4 赤坂室町ビル6階

代表者：ファウンダー兼代表取締役社長 ウィリアム・アチュリ

設立：2020年9月

事業概要：

X1Studioはヒューマンセントリック（人を中心に据えた）のアプローチを掲げるIoTテクノロジーコンサルティング企業で、ホスピタリティ分野（GRMS）およびデータセンター分野（BMS、EPMS、DCIM）向けの統合ソリューションを専門としている。同社は、独自のクラウドプラットフォームhotelOS、Data Center OSを提供し、ビル、ハイパースケール・データセンター、ホテルの運用の最適化を支援している。

公式 Webサイト

https://www.x1studio.co.jp/

hotelOS Webサイト

https://hotel-os.jp/

Data Center OS Webサイト

https://x1studio.co.jp/datacenter-os/

■本リリースに関するお問い合わせ

X1Studio株式会社 マーケティング

E-mail：press@x1studio.co.jp

X1Studio will exhibit at “HCJ2026 International Hotel & Restaurant Show”

Spaces Recognize, People Deliver

hotelOS - Redefining the OS of Hotel Management

Date: Tuesday, February 17, 2026 - Friday, February 20, 2026

Venue: Tokyo Big Sight

X1Studio Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Founder and President: William Achury) will exhibit at the “HCJ2026 International Hotel & Restaurant Show” held at Tokyo Big Sight

from Tuesday, February 17 to Friday, February 20, 2026.

Event Information

Dates: Tuesday, February 17, 2026 - Friday, February 20, 2026

Hours: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM (until 4:30 PM on the final day)

Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, West Exhibition Hall 4

X1Studio Booth Number: W4-E34

Pre-registration: https://www.jma-tradeshow.com/hcj/en/registration.php

Learn More

https://x1studio.co.jp/hcj2026

With labor shortages and soaring construction costs, the hotel industry is at a critical turning

point. X1Studio’s hotelOS is not just a system. It is a next-generation hotel platform designed to eliminate infrastructure waste (wiring and equipment) and reinvest those resources into

what truly matters: people and hospitality.

At the X1Studio booth, we will introduce “hotelOS,” a next-generation hotel solution that

combines human-centric design with cutting-edge IoT technology as a solution to these

industry challenges. We will present a space where visitors can experience the “hospitality of

the future hotel,” which leverages technology to achieve both operational efficiency and

a premium guest experience.

Exhibition Solutions

・Earn (Revenue Growth):

Personalized hospitality powered by CRM × Guest Room Profiles × AI

・Experience (Guest Experience):

Luxury GRMS enabled by world-class Lutron solutions

・Save (Cost Reduction):

<New Product> Wireless GRMS that dramatically reduces installation costs and

construction time

・Innovate (Structural Transformation):

<New Product> Infrastructure revolution with “Pure IPTV” - no coaxial cable

construction required

hotelOS Ecosystem

hotelOS is an integrated solution that addresses every aspect of hotel operations-from labor

reduction and enhanced guest experiences to cost optimization without compromising

hospitality. At the X1Studio booth, visitors will discover how three core components of hotelOS transform next-generation hotel operations.

1. Brain: CRM x Guest Room Profiles x AI

Integrates customer data (stay history, preferences) with environmental data (room

characteristics and behavior patterns. From pre-arrival climate optimization to in-stay

experiential staging, AI supports every step to deliver a memorable, emotionally resonant

experience for each guest.

2. Control: Guest Room Control for various grade

In addition to showcasing the global standard for luxury hotels, Lutron (HomeWorks / GRMS), X1Studio introduces a <New Product>: Wireless GRMS, ideal for mid- to upper-mid-scale

renovations. From properties seeking the pinnacle of luxury to those prioritizing cost-efficient, short-term renovations, we offer optimal solutions aligned with each brand’s strategy.

3. Infrastructure: The All-IP Revolution

<New Product> “Pure IPTV”

Televisions have evolved - now it’s time for wiring to evolve as well. Through X1Studio’s

proprietary technology and fully compliant system design, a single LAN cable supports

terrestrial, BS, CS, and internet streaming services. Coaxial cable construction is reduced to

zero, delivering lower construction costs and a cleaner, smarter guest room aesthetic.

Experience both “cost structure transformation” and “the future of hospitality” at the X1Studio booth.

＜X1Studio Director and CTO Reo Kaiho will speak at HCJ Seminar＞

At the HCJ Seminar, our Director and CTO of X1Studio, Reo Kaiho, will present a new strategy centered on smart guest room profiles and AI-driven hybrid hospitality.

Date & Time: Friday, February 20, 2026, 1:20 PM - 2:00 PM

Venue: Tokyo Big Sight HCJ Seminar Hall (West Exhibition Hall 4)

Theme: Spaces Recognize, People Deliver - hotelOS - Redefining the Operating System for Hotel Management

―Maximizing Revenue in the Era of Labor Shortages through All-IP Infrastructure and Space

CRM―

Seminar details:

https://hcj.jma.or.jp/visitor/seminar.html

*Advance registration is required for the seminar. Please register via your My Page

after completing visitor registration.

■About X1Studio

Company Name: X1Studio Co., Ltd.

Address: 6F Akasaka Muromachi Building, 2-5-4 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Representative: William Achury, Founder and President

Established: September 2020

Business Overview:

X1Studio is an IoT technology consulting firm championing a human-centric approach,

specializing in integrated solutions for the hospitality sector (GRMS) and data center sector

(BMS, EPMS, DCIM). The company provides its proprietary cloud platforms hotelOS and

Data Center OS to optimize operations for hotels, hyperscale data centers, and buildings.

Official Website

https://x1studio.co.jp/en/

hotelOS Website

https://hotel-os.jp/en/

Data Center OS Website

https://x1studio.co.jp/en/datacenter-os-en/

■Inquiries

X1Studio Co., Ltd.

Marketing

E-mail: press@x1studio.co.jp