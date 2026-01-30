【明治記念館】“春らしい彩り豊かなメニューをお愉しみください！”　令和8年2月27日（金）迄・数量限定で館内レストラン 鮨・天麩羅・鉄板焼「羽衣」による春の味覚を堪能できるランチをご紹介します

明治記念館写真はイメージ

歴史と美食の空間、明治記念館（東京都港区元⾚坂2-2-23）の館内レストラン、鮨・天麩羅・鉄板焼「羽衣」では、令和8年2月の平日限定ランチとして、華やかで色鮮やかな新メニュー 「色彩ちらしずし御膳」 を期間限定でご提供いたします。

「色彩ちらしずし御膳」は、羽衣の熟練職人が手がける 見た目にも美しい「ちらし鮨」 をメインに据えたランチメニューです。鮨職人の技と感性を活かし、旬の食材を織り込みながら、季節の彩りを愉しめる御膳に仕上げました。

オンライン予約はこちら :https://www.tablecheck.com/shops/meijikinenkan-hagoromo/reserve

季節感あふれる「ちらし鮨」は、ランチタイムにぴったりの 軽やかさと上質さを両立。平日のお食事やご友人・ご家族との語らいのひとときに、目にも舌にも嬉しいランチ体験をお届けします。

■色彩ちらしずし御膳

【料理内容】

・色彩ちらしずし（鮪 真鯛 海老 烏賊 煮穴子 いくら 生しらす 玉子焼）

・天麩羅（海老 野菜三種）

・茶碗蒸し

・小鉢

・お椀

【ご提供期間】

令和8年2月2日（月）～2月27日（金）迄

※期間中の平日限定

【ご提供時間】

11：30～15：00（ラストオーダー）

【ご提供価格】

4,000円（税サ込）

※表示価格には消費税および10％のサービス料が含まれております。

※写真はイメージです。

※諸事情によりお料理の内容が一部変更になる場合がございます。

※食物アレルギーをお持ちのお客様はスタッフまでお声掛けください。

（揚げ油・ゆで水は共用しております。厨房内でそば粉を扱っています）

●明治記念館 鮨・天麩羅・鉄板焼「羽衣」

https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/restaurant/hagoromo/(https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/restaurant/hagoromo/)

鮨・天麩羅・鉄板焼それぞれの専用カウンターを設けた「羽衣」。熟練職人が、四季折々の日本の美味を奏でます。カウンター席で職人との会話を楽しみながら、お目当ての品を間近に、好きなものを少しずつお愉しみいただけます。また、個室やテーブル席のご用意もございます。

【営業時間】平日 ランチ 11：30～16：00(L.O 15：00）

ディナー 17：00～22：00(L.O 21：00）

土日祝 11：30～22：00(L.O 21：00）

※連休最終日は 21：00閉店 (L.O 20：00）

【定休日】 年末年始・夏期メンテナンス時

【明治記念館について】

https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/(https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/)

明治記念館本館は、明治14（1881）年に「⾚坂仮皇居の御会食所」として、現在の迎賓館のある場所に竣工されました。明治21（1888）年には『大日本帝国憲法』草案審議の御前会議の場となり、明治天皇は欠かすことなくお出ましになられました。そのような由緒から、明治記念館本館は「憲法記念館」とも呼ばれています。

現在の地に移築以降、憲法発布30周年記念式典や教育勅語渙発50周年記念式典、日本赤十字社や愛国婦人会の総会、済生会の記念行事など、国家的・社会的に重要な行事の場として活用されました。

昭和22（1947）年に『明治記念館』の名称で総合結婚式場として開館式が挙行され、以来23万組を超えるご夫婦の新しい門出をお祝いしてきました。現在は結婚式にとどまらず、パーティ・会議などのMICE利用、祝賀会や人生儀礼などの記念日利用、レストランや懐石料亭でのお食事会など、多くの会場をさまざまな用途でご利用いただいています。

令和2（2020）年には、本館の歴史的・建築的価値が認められ、東京都指定有形文化財（建造物）に指定されました。

住所：東京都港区元⾚坂2-2-23

アクセス：JR中央・総武線【信濃町駅】下車徒歩3分

地下鉄 銀座線・半蔵門線・大江戸線【⻘山一丁目駅】下車（2番出口）徒歩6分

地下鉄 大江戸線【国立競技場駅】下車（A1出口）徒歩6分

駐車場：あり

電話：03-3403-1171（大代表）

公式HP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/

[Meiji Kinenkan]“Enjoy a Vibrantly Colored, Spring-Inspired Menu!”

Available until Friday, February 27 - Limited Quantities

Introducing a weekday-only lunch at the in-house restaurant Sushi, Tempura & Teppanyaki “Hagoromo,” perfect for savoring the flavors of early spring.

Hagoromo proudly presents its February weekday lunch exclusive, the “Colorful Chirashi Sushi Set” (\4,000, tax and service charge included), crafted by Hagoromo’s skilled sushi chefs.

February Weekday Limited Lunch “Colorful Chirashi Sushi Set”

\4,000 (tax and service charge included)

A new addition to Hagoromo’s weekday lunch lineup, available in limited quantities during February only.Enjoy an elegant chirashi sushi created by expert sushi chefs, as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate.



Serving Hours

11:30 AM - 3:00 PM (Last Order)

Menu Details

Colorful Chirashi Sushi:

Tuna, red sea bream, shrimp, squid, simmered conger eel, salmon roe, whitebait, rolled omelet

Tempura:

Shrimp and three kinds of seasonal vegetables

Steamed Egg Custard (Chawanmushi)

Small Side Dish

Soup

【About Hagoromo】

Hagoromo offers dedicated counters for sushi, tempura, and teppanyaki, where expert chefs

prepare seasonal dishes before your eyes. Private rooms and table seating are also available.

Hours

Weekdays:

Lunch 11:30-16:00 (L.O. 15:00) / Dinner 17:00-22:00 (L.O. 21:00)

Weekends & Holidays:

11:30-22:00 (L.O. 21:00)

Final day of consecutive holidays: closes 21:00 (L.O. 20:00)

Closed during New Year holidays and summer maintenance.



Official Website:https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/english/restaurant/index.html#hagoromo

【About Meiji Kinenkan】

The Main Building of Meiji Kinenkan was completed in 1881 as the State Banquet Hall of the Akasaka Temporary Imperial Palace, originally located on the site of today’s State Guest House.

In 1888, the building served as the venue for the Imperial Conferences held to deliberate the draft of the Constitution of the Empire of Japan, which were attended without exception by Emperor Meiji.Owing to this distinguished history, the Main Building of Meiji Kinenkan is also known as the “Kenpo Kinenkan”.

Following its relocation, the Kenpo Kinenkan served as the venue for numerous nationally significant events, including the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the Meiji Constitution, the 50th anniversary of the Imperial Rescript on Education, and assemblies of the Japanese Red Cross Society, the Patriotic Women's Association, and the Saiseikai Imperial Gift Foundation.

In 2020, the "Dining Hall for the Former Akasaka Temporary Palace (Main Building of the Meiji Kinenkan)" was designated a Tangible Cultural Property by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government in recognition of its historical significance as a commemorative structure of the Meiji era and its distinguished architectural design.

Address:2-2-23 Moto-Akasaka,Minato-ku,Tokyo, Japan

Phone:03-3403-1171 (Japanese only)

Station:3 minutes from Shinanomachi Sta.(JR Chuo-Sobu Line)6 minutes from Aoyama-itchome Sta. (Ginza, Hanzomon, Oedo subway line)6 minutes from Kokuritsu-kyogijo Sta.(Oedo subway line)

Parking:Free



Official Website:https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/english/