TCB田村太一医師らの研究が国際誌「Journal of Clinical Medicine」に掲載。日本全国約30万件、5年にわたるヒアルロン酸症例の広範囲長期間ビッグデータで大規模トレンド解析。

TCB東京中央美容外科

日本全国に102院（2026年1月現在）を展開する美容クリニック TCB東京中央美容外科(https://aoki-tsuyoshi.com/)（理事長：寺西 宏王、以下「TCB」）の田村太一医師は、約30万件の症例データを用いて日本におけるヒアルロン酸注入のトレンドについて解析研究し、論文「From Contouring to Rejuvenation: A Nationwide Big-Data Analysis of Hyaluronic Acid Injection Trends in Japan」（日本におけるヒアルロン酸注入のトレンド解析：ビッグデータを用いた検討）を発表しました。

同論文は2026年1月、国際医療ジャーナル「Journal of Clinical Medicine」の顔面形成・再建外科特集号に掲載されました。

論文「From Contouring to Rejuvenation: A Nationwide Big-Data Analysis of Hyaluronic Acid Injection Trends in Japan」

＜文献情報＞

論文タイトル：From Contouring to Rejuvenation: A Nationwide Big-Data Analysis of Hyaluronic Acid Injection Trends in Japan

掲載誌：Journal of Clinical Medicine

掲載日：2026年1月

著者：Taichi Tamura, Takahiko Tamura, Kohki Okumura and Hiroo Teranishi

URL：https://www.mdpi.com/2077-0383/15/2/893

＜論文要旨＞

背景

ヒアルロン酸注入は、低侵襲な美容医療における中核的治療法となっている。これらの施術に対する需要は世界的に増加し続けている一方で、患者背景や注入部位ごとの治療動向を長期的かつ大規模に解析した研究は限られており、特にアジア人集団においては十分なデータが存在しない。本研究は、全国規模のビッグデータを用いて、患者背景および部位別治療動向の推移を明らかにすることを目的とした。

方法

2020年10月から2024年12月までの期間に、グループ日本全国110院でヒアルロン酸注入を受けた299,413例（注入件数417,590）を対象とした後ろ向き研究を行った。年別、年齢別、注入部位別にデータを解析し、患者背景の変化および治療パターンの推移を評価した。

結果

研究期間を通じて、年間患者数は一貫して増加した。患者背景には顕著な変化が認められ、2020～2022年には20代が最多であったのに対し、2023年以降は40歳以上の患者の割合が著明に増加し、全症例の半数以上を占めるようになった。治療選択は年齢によって明確に異なり、若年層では局所的な外見形成（涙袋、顎）が好まれる一方、中高年層では複数部位に対する若返り治療が必要とされる傾向があった。2024年には眼窩縁が最も頻繁に治療される部位となった（22.6％）。

結論

本大規模解析により、日本の美容医療市場において、若年層における外見形成中心の治療から、中高年層における若返り治療へと明確な移行が生じていることが示された。

＜執筆医師＞

田村 太一（Taichi Tamura）

TCB梅田大阪駅前院 副主任

https://aoki-tsuyoshi.com/doctor/tamura_taichi

TCB梅田大阪駅前院

〒530-0057

大阪府大阪市北区曽根崎2-8-15 K’sスクエアビル 3F

電話予約：0120-197-262

https://aoki-tsuyoshi.com/clinic/shinsaibashi/umedaosaka

・TCBクリニック概要

TCB東京中央美容外科は日本全国に102院を展開する美容クリニックグループです。身体への負担の少ないプチ整形をはじめとしたさまざまなメニューを取り揃え、患者様の「キレイを幸せに」を実現します。「理想のあなたを着飾る」美容医療を。TCBは徹底したカウンセリングとシミュレーションにより、患者様の「理想」をどこまでも追い求めます。

クリニック名：TCB東京中央美容外科

理事長：寺西 宏王

クリニック数：102院（2026年1月時点）

診療時間：9：00～19：00

（9：00～10：00はカウンセリングのみ・一部の院では診療時間が異なります）

休診日：院により異なります 【WEB・LINE予約は24時間365日受付中】

■本件に関するお問い合わせ

広報担当 石川 将之（一般社団法人メディカルアライアンス）

ishikawa.masayuki@medical-alliance.or.jp