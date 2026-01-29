クリーンプラネット、量子水素エネルギーの社会実装を本格加速

株式会社クリーンプラネット

株式会社クリーンプラネット（本社：東京都千代田区、代表取締役社長：吉野 英樹、以下「クリーンプラネット」）は、次世代クリーンエネルギーである量子水素エネルギー（Quantum Hydrogen Energy）の社会実装および事業成長を一層加速させるため、肥銀キャピタル株式会社を引受先とする第三者割当増資（約5億円）による戦略的資本参画を受けることに合意いたしました。

本件は、クリーンプラネットが長年にわたり蓄積してきた科学的検証、知的財産、商用化準備の進展が評価されたものであり、同社が本格的な事業拡大フェーズへ移行したことを示す重要なマイルストーンとなります。

■ エネルギー需給構造の転換期における「現実解」

生成AIの急速な普及、半導体製造の高度化、AIデータセンターの増設を背景に、世界の電力・熱需要は構造的な拡大局面に入っています。こうした中で、安定供給・脱炭素・経済合理性を同時に満たすベースロードエネルギーの確立は、産業界・政策当局に共通する喫緊の課題です。

クリーンプラネットが開発する量子水素エネルギーは、

- CO2を排出せず- 必要な水素量は極めて微量- 高い安全性と連続運転性

という特性を持ち、「理論」ではなく「実装可能な解」として、産業用途を中心に強い関心を集めています。

■ 10年超の研究開発と、商用化フェーズへの移行

クリーンプラネットは2015年より東北大学との共同研究を通じて基礎研究を重ね、2020年以降は量産・実装を前提とした商用化開発フェーズへ本格移行しました。

現在までに世界35か国・128件の特許を取得し、技術・知財の両面で明確な参入障壁を構築。

日本発の次世代エネルギー技術として、グローバル展開を見据えた事業基盤が整いつつあります。

■ 戦略投資が示す「第三者評価」と次の成長段階

今回の資本参画は、地域金融グループの投資会社として数多くの成長企業を支援してきた肥銀キャピタルが、

- 技術の実現性- 商用化の蓋然性- 中長期の市場ポテンシャル

を総合的に評価したものです。

クリーンプラネットは本出資を起点に、

- 実証・量産体制の強化- 国内外パートナーとの連携拡大- 複数産業領域への展開

を加速し、次の成長段階に向けた資本・事業戦略を段階的に推進してまいります。

■ コメント

株式会社クリーンプラネット 代表取締役社長 吉野 英樹

このたび、肥銀キャピタル様より戦略的なご参画を賜りましたことは、私たちが積み重ねてきた研究開発と商用化への取り組みが、客観的に評価された証であり、大きな励みとなっております。

量子水素エネルギーは、日本発で世界のエネルギー構造を変え得るポテンシャルを持つ技術です。今回の資本参画を一つの通過点として、社会実装とグローバル展開を一層加速させてまいります。

＜株式会社クリーンプラネットの概要＞

代表者 ：吉野 英樹（ヨシノ ヒデキ）

所在地 ：東京都千代田区丸の内一丁目 5番 1号 新丸の内ビルディング10階

設立 ：2012 年 9 月

資本金 ：3億6,448万円、 資本剰余金: 14億3,056万円 （2026年1月末現在）

主要事業 ：量子水素エネルギーを活用した、産業および社会インフラ向けクリーンエネルギーシステムの商用開発・導入・量産展開

Web サイト ：https://www.cleanplanet.co.jp/

本件のお問い合わせ先：

株式会社クリーンプラネット PR室 pr@cleanplanet.co.jp

《English Version》

Redefining the Future of Energy: Clean Planet Initiates Full-Scale Commercialization of Quantum Hydrogen Energy

Strategic Investment of Approx. JPY 500 Million Ignites Global Expansion and Mass Production Phase

[TOKYO, Japan] - Clean Planet Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Hideki Yoshino, a pioneer in next-generation clean energy, announced today that it has secured a strategic equity investment of approximately JPY 500 million through a third-party allotment.

This funding marks a decisive turning point for Clean Planet, signaling the company’s transition from a research and development focus to a phase of explosive commercial growth and global industrial implementation.

Fueling the AI and Data Center Era: The "Game Changer" in Decarbonization As the adoption of Generative AI accelerates and semiconductor manufacturing expands, the global demand for electricity and heat is surging at an unprecedented rate. To balance economic growth with decarbonization, the world urgently requires more than just intermittent renewables-it needs a stable, cost-effective, and clean baseload energy source.

Clean Planet’s proprietary Quantum Hydrogen Energy (QHe) is the Deep Tech solution to this crisis. By generating massive amounts of heat from trace amounts of hydrogen with zero CO2 emissions, QHe offers the operational safety and economic viability required for industrial applications. It stands as a definitive "Game Changer," poised to disrupt traditional energy infrastructure.

Unrivaled Technological Advantage and Global IP Moat Since 2015, Clean Planet has pursued rigorous joint research with Tohoku University, advancing from theoretical frameworks to successful prototyping. Today, we stand at the threshold of mass production.

Our competitive edge is secured by a formidable intellectual property portfolio: 128 patents across 35 countries. This "IP Moat" provides an overwhelming barrier to entry for competitors and establishes a rock-solid foundation for our international market dominance.

Validation and Vision: Rewriting the Energy Map This strategic investment serves as powerful third-party validation of our high Technology Readiness Level (TRL) and the trillion-dollar potential of our market. Leveraging this capital, we will aggressively scale our demonstration platforms and manufacturing capabilities. Clean Planet is now actively expanding its ecosystem, inviting visionary investors and industrial partners to join us in rewriting the global energy map with Japanese-born innovation.

About Clean Planet Inc.

Mission: Delivering the world's cleanest and safest energy to everyone, everywhere.

Company Name: Clean Planet Inc.

Representative: Hideki Yoshino (Founder & CEO)

Headquarters: 1-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Established: September 2012

Capital: JPY 364.48 million (Capital Surplus: JPY 1,430.56 million, as of Jan. 31, 2026)

Website: https://www.cleanplanet.co.jp/

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Clean Planet Inc.

Email: pr@cleanplanet.co.jp