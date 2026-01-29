英語で学ぶ力を、大学進学につなぐ ～ 帰国子女アカデミー、「University Prep プログラム」2026年度スタート

Global KA Holdings株式会社

総合型選抜（AO入試）の広がりにより、大学入試では、出願エッセイや面接、課外活動を通して、生徒一人ひとりがどのように学び、何を考えてきたかがより重視されています。



こうした流れを受けて、帰国子女アカデミー（KA）は、これまで培ってきた「英語で学ぶ力」を大学進学へとつなぐ新たな取り組みとして、2026年度より「University Prep（大学進学準備）プログラム」を開始します。対象は、中学3年生から高校3年生です。

大学が求める「英語力」が変わっています

大学入試では近年、英語のスコアだけでなく、英語でどのように考え、学び、その経験を表現できるかが評価されるようになっています。出願エッセイや面接、課外活動などを通じて、生徒一人ひとりの思考力や学びの姿勢が重視されています。

University Prep プログラムでは、こうした変化を踏まえ、英語で学んできた力を、大学進学の場で実際に発揮できる力へと育てていきます。

「思考・経験・表現」を育てる、3つの柱

1．出願エッセイ・面接につながるコアクラス

批判的思考力、コミュニケーション力、協調性、創造性を育むグループプロジェクト型学習を導入します。英語で考え、議論し、表現する実践的な学びを通じて、出願エッセイや面接につながる力を養います。

2．卒業生ネットワークを活かした学び

日本国内および海外の大学で学ぶKA卒業生による寄稿文の読解や、卒業生が登壇するオンラインセミナーを実施します。実体験に基づく学びを通じて、大学進学をより具体的にイメージできる機会を提供します。

3．出願準備と進路理解のサポート

出願書類やエッセイのサポートに加え、多様な専攻分野やキャリアについて学ぶ機会を提供します。大学進学後にも役立つ学力と自己理解の両面を支援します。

必要に応じて選べる、個別サポート

University Prep プログラムでは、共通カリキュラムを軸としながら、進路や関心に応じて学びを補完できる柔軟な設計を採用しています。大学進学準備に特化した個別チュータリング（オプション）も提供し、志望校や進学ルートに応じたサポートを行います。

対応分野：

SAT（数学を含む）／AP（英語・理系科目）／IELTS・TOEFL・IB／大学出願エッセイ・志望理由書／その他専門分野

また、季節講習では大学進学準備に特化した短期集中講座を実施予定です。現在中高生に無料で提供しているライブ授業「KA Plus!」も、スピーキング・ライティング強化やスキル別講座、グローバル大学紹介など、進学に直結する内容へとアップデートします。

University Prep プログラムの詳細・お申し込みはこちら

▶︎ https://www.kikokushijoacademy.com/core_program_jhhs(https://www.kikokushijoacademy.com/core_program_jhhs?utm_source=media&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=pr_ka_university_prep&utm_term=2026_jan&utm_content=ka_jhhs)

創設者メッセージ

「帰国子女アカデミーでは、すべての生徒が大学進学における多様な選択肢を知り、自信と見通しを持って将来を描けることを大切にしています。University Prep プログラムの立ち上げを通して、KAがこれまで大切にしてきた『英語で学び、考え、表現する力』をさらに発展させ、大学進学、そしてその先にもつながる力の育成に取り組んでまいります。」

- チャールズ・カヌーセン（帰国子女アカデミー創設者／Global KA Holdings 代表取締役社長）

運営法人・グループ概要

運営法人

Global KA Holdings株式会社（2025年5月より、各教育事業を統合運営）

グループブランド

帰国子女アカデミー（KA）、KA International School、Global Step Academy、The International School Times、国際教育フェア ほか



Kikokushijo Academy Launches New “University Prep” Program

Supporting Global and AO University Admissions from Grade 9

In recent years, Japan’s university admissions landscape has changed dramatically. With the growth of Sōgō-gata Senbatsu (Comprehensive Admissions/AO), students are increasingly evaluated not only on academic results, but also through essays, interviews, extracurricular activities, and personal projects that demonstrate how they think and what they value.

In response, Kikokushijo Academy (KA) is launching its new University Prep Program starting in the 2026 academic year, designed for students from Grade 9 to Grade 12. This program will help students who have developed the ability to learn in English, many from an early age, connect their skills to meaningful university opportunities both in Japan and abroad.

A New Definition of “English Proficiency”

Universities today seek more than strong test scores. They are looking for students who can think, learn, and express themselves in English, and who can demonstrate that ability through real experiences and reflection.

The University Prep Program equips students to meet these expectations, helping them deepen their English learning and apply it to the next stage of their academic journey.

A Program Built on Thinking, Experience, and Expression

1. Core Classes Focused on Critical Thinking and Communication

Students will engage in group-based, project-style learning designed to develop critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity. Through discussions, debates, and presentations in English, students gain the confidence and skills needed for application essays and interviews.

2. Real-World Learning Through Alumni Connections

Students will read articles written by KA alumni and attend online seminars hosted by graduates now studying at top universities in Japan and overseas. These authentic voices help students envision and prepare for their future.

3. Ongoing Guidance for Applications and Pathway Discovery

Students receive support not only with essays and application materials, but also with understanding diverse majors and career paths. The program balances academic skill-building with personal development.

Expanded Options and Personalized Support

While the University Prep Program offers a shared curriculum, students can also access a range of additional support tailored to their goals.

Starting March 2026, KA will offer optional one-on-one tutoring in key areas:

- SAT (including Math)- AP (English and Science subjects)- IELTS, TOEFL, and IB support- University application essays and personal statements- Other specialized subject guidance

In addition, seasonal intensives will be held throughout the year to help students strengthen key skills for university entrance.

KA’s free live class series for junior and senior high school students, KA Plus!, will also evolve to offer more targeted content, including courses to improve speaking and writing, skill-specific workshops, and a new focus on understanding global university options.



Learn more about the University Prep Program and how to apply

▶︎https://www.kikokushijoacademy.com/core_program_jhhs(https://www.kikokushijoacademy.com/core_program_jhhs?utm_source=media&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=pr_ka_university_prep&utm_term=2026_jan&utm_content=ka_jhhs)

Message from Our Founder

“At Kikokushijo Academy, we want every student to be aware of the many options they have for university, and to approach their future with confidence and clarity.

With the launch of the University Prep Program, we look forward to extending KA’s long-standing focus on helping students learn, think, and express themselves in English, and equipping them to meet the expectations of university admissions and beyond.”

- Charles Knudsen (Founder, Kikokushijo Academy / President & CEO, Global KA Holdings)

Operating Company & Group Overview

Operating Company

Global KA Holdings Co., Ltd.

(All educational businesses integrated under unified management as of May 2025)

Group Brands

Kikokushijo Academy (KA), KA International School, Global Step Academy,

The International School Times, International Education Expo, and others

