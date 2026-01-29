Qlean Dataset、「日本の公園画像データセット」を提供開始

Visual Bank株式会社

Visual Bank株式会社（東京都港区、代表取締役CEO 永井真之）は、傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズを通じて展開するAI学習用データソリューション「Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）」において、画像認識、物体検出、シーン理解などのコンピュータビジョン系AI開発・研究に利用可能な「日本の公園画像データセット」の提供を開始しました。

本データセットは、日本各地の公園を対象に、滑り台やブランコ、複合遊具といった遊具が設置されたエリアを中心に、樹木、砂地、舗装路などを含む公園空間全体を撮影した画像で構成されています。都市部から住宅地まで多様な立地環境が含まれており、日常的な公共空間における視覚情報を学習データとして活用できる点が特徴です。

撮影された画像には、公園という公共空間特有の構造要素や背景情報が含まれており、屋外環境下での物体配置や空間構成を前提としたモデル検証に適しています。また、各画像にはメタ情報が付与されているため、用途に応じたデータの選別や条件整理を行いながらAI開発に組み込むことが可能です。

Qlean Datasetでは、研究用途から商用利用を見据えた開発フェーズまでを想定し、権利関係を整理した学習用データを提供しています。本データセットについても、開発者が実環境に近い条件でモデル検証を行えるデータとして、公共空間を対象とした視覚AI開発を支援します。

今回提供を開始する「日本の公園画像データセット」の概要

「日本の公園画像データセット」のユースケースイメージ

【研究用途】

【産業用途】

【その他実需要】

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/133_1_4a65b4eade16754dc25093ccfa9c7d0b.jpg?v=202601290551 ]- 公共空間シーン理解モデルの研究公園を含む屋外公共空間を対象に、シーン分類や空間構造理解を行う画像認識モデルの研究に利用できます。都市環境における視覚的特徴の整理や、環境認識手法の検証に活用できます。- 屋外向け画像認識・物体検出モデルの検証スマートシティ関連サービスや屋外設置型AIカメラにおいて、公園環境を想定した物体検出や背景認識モデルの精度検証に利用できます。実際の公共空間に近い条件でのモデル評価が可能です。- AI教育における実データを用いた演習コンピュータビジョン分野の教育現場において、実在する公共空間画像を用いた演習やモデル構築の教材として利用できます。実環境データを扱う学習機会の提供に適しています。

『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』について

『Qlean Dataset』は、Visual Bank傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズが提供する商用利用可能なAI学習用データソリューションです。

画像・動画・音声・3D・テキストなど、多様な形式のデータに対応し、研究・商用いずれの用途でも安全に利用できる環境を整備しています。

また、株式会社千葉ロッテマリーンズや株式会社東洋経済新報社をはじめとするデータパートナーとの協業を通じ、業界特化・最新トレンドに即したデータラインナップ『AIデータレシピ』を継続的に拡充しています。

Qlean Datasetは、AI開発現場におけるデータ収集・整備の負荷を軽減し、権利クリアで法的リスクのないAI開発環境の構築を支援します。

▶ Qlean Datasetサイト：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/

▶ AIデータレシピ：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/lineup

『Qlean Dataset』の提供するデータセット『AIデータレシピ』の特徴

- すべての被写体から同意取得- 既存データは最短1日で納品可能- カスタム撮影・収録・収集による独自データ構築にも対応お問い合せ :https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/contact

Visual Bank株式会社

AI開発力を最大化する次世代型データインフラを構築・提供するスタートアップ企業として、「あらゆるデータの可能性を解き放つ」をミッションに掲げ事業活動を展開。漫画家の「もっと描きたい！」をサポートするAI補助ツールを提供する『THE PEN』の他、AI学習用データセット開発サービス『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』を提供する株式会社アマナイメージズを100%子会社に持つ。

また、Visual Bankは国の研究開発プログラム「GENIAC」にも採択され、社会実装に向けた取り組みを加速させています。

代表取締役CEO：永井 真之

所在地：〒107-0062 東京都港区南青山7-1-7 C-Cube南青山ビル6F

Visual Bank企業URL：https://visual-bank.co.jp/

アマナイメージズ企業URL：https://amanaimages.com/about/

【Translation】

Qlean Dataset Launches a Japanese Public Park Image Dataset for Computer Vision

Real-World Outdoor Image Data for Scene Understanding and Object Detection

Visual Bank Inc. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Saneyuki Nagai), through its subsidiary amanaimages Inc., has launched a new dataset under its AI training data solution, Qlean Dataset: the Japanese Park Image Dataset.

This dataset is designed for research and development in computer vision fields such as image recognition, object detection, and scene understanding.

The dataset consists of images captured across public parks throughout Japan, focusing primarily on areas equipped with playground facilities such as slides, swings, and composite play structures. In addition to playground equipment, the images include broader park environments featuring trees, sandy ground, and paved walkways.

The dataset covers a wide range of locations, from urban parks to those in residential areas, enabling the use of visual data derived from everyday public spaces as training material.

The images capture structural elements and background information characteristic of public park environments, making the dataset suitable for model evaluation that assumes outdoor object placement and spatial configurations.

Each image is accompanied by metadata, allowing developers and researchers to filter and organize the data according to specific conditions and use cases when integrating it into AI development workflows.

Qlean Dataset provides training data with rights and usage conditions carefully organized, supporting development phases ranging from academic research to commercial applications.

This dataset is offered as data that enables model evaluation under conditions close to real-world environments, supporting the development of vision AI systems targeting public spaces.

Dataset Specifications

Use Case Examples for the “Japanese Parks Image Dataset”

Research Use Cases

Industrial Use Cases

Other Practical Applications

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/133_2_57ed485bf4f2fd5a1d88c4726ecd1f2d.jpg?v=202601290551 ]- Research on Public Space Scene Understanding ModelsThe dataset can be used for research on image recognition models that perform scene classification and spatial structure understanding in outdoor public spaces, including parks. It supports the analysis of visual characteristics in urban environments and the evaluation of environmental perception methods.- Evaluation of Outdoor Image Recognition and Object Detection ModelsFor smart city-related services and outdoor AI camera systems, the dataset can be used to evaluate the accuracy of object detection and background recognition models assuming park environments. It enables model assessment under conditions close to actual public spaces.- Hands-On Training Using Real-World Data in AI EducationIn computer vision education, the dataset can be used as teaching material for exercises and model development using real public space images. It is suitable for providing learning opportunities that involve handling real-world environmental data.

About Qlean Dataset

Qlean Dataset is a commercial-use-ready AI training data solution provided by Amana Images Inc., a subsidiary of Visual Bank Inc.

It supports a wide range of data types, including images, videos, audio, 3D assets, and text, enabling both research and commercial AI development in a legally safe environment.

Through collaborations with data partners such as Chiba Lotte Marines Co., Ltd. and Toyo Keizai Inc., Qlean Dataset continues to expand its specialized, industry-focused lineup known as the “AI Data Recipe.”

By reducing the operational burden of data collection and preparation, Qlean Dataset helps organizations establish AI development environments that are both legally compliant and risk-free.

▶ Qlean Dataset: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en

▶ AI Data Recipe: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/lineu

Key Features of Qlean Dataset

- Existing datasets deliverable within one business day- Custom data collection and recording services availableContact :https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/contact

About Visual Bank Inc.

Visual Bank Inc. is a Tokyo-based startup building Next-Generation Data infrastructure to enhance AI development capabilities under the mission “Unlocking Data Accessibility.”

The company operates THE PEN, an AI-assisted creative tool for manga artists and the Qlean Dataset service.

Its subsidiaries include Amana Images Inc., one of Japan’s largest photostock providers; Qlean Dataset, which leads research and development in AI data; and THE PEN Inc., an AI-assisted creative tool for manga artists.

CEO: Saneyuki Nagai

Address: 6F, C-Cube Minami Aoyama Building, 7-1-7 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Corporate Site: https://visual-bank.co.jp/en

Amana Images: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/company-overview