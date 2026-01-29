インドにて、BPCL社Kochi製油所向けポリプロピレン製造設備のEPC契約を受注

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社(代表取締役 取締役社長 CEO 細井 栄治)のインド子会社であるToyo Engineering India Private Limited (社長 川原 崇、以下Toyo-India)は、インド第2位の国営石油販売会社であるBharat Petroleum Corporation Limited（以下BPCL社）より、Kochi製油所における年産40万トンのポリプロピレン製造設備の建設プロジェクトを受注しました。Toyo-Indiaは設計、調達、建設工事、試運転(EPC)を担当し、完成予定は2027年度です。

2025年12月16日に開催された契約調印式

Toyo-India は 2003 年以降、石油化学および製油分野で複数のプロジェクトを実行し、BPCL社 との関係を築いてきました。本プロジェクトは、BPCL社の石油化学事業拡大戦略の中核を成すものであり、Toyo-India にとっても重要なマイルストーンとなります。

Toyo-India は今後も、エンジニアリングソリューションを提供するインドでのリーディングカンパニーとして、エネルギー分野に貢献していきます。

プロジェクト概要

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/217_1_236980580982cb0decb28a29b42e1b91.jpg?v=202601291051 ]

Toyo-India Secures EPC Contract for Polypropylene Unit at BPCL Kochi Refinery

Toyo Engineering India Private Limited (Toyo-India, Managing Director: Takashi Kawahara), a subsidiary of Toyo Engineering Corporation (President and CEO: Eiji Hosoi), has been awarded a contract for Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPC) by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (“BPCL”) for 400,000 ton/year Polypropylene Unit at its Kochi Refinery, Kerala, India. The awarded contract is scheduled for completion by FY 2027.

Mr. Suresh Shelke, Executive Director-Commercial & Sales, Toyo-India (4th from left), Mr. Satheesh Kumar K.P.., Chief General Manager I/C (Project-PP), BPCL (4th from right), Mr. L. Ravi, Executive Director-Chief Procurement Officer (Refineries), BPCL (3rd from left) and other senior executives from BPCL & Toyo-India, at the contract signing event, on 16th December 2025

Since 2003, Toyo-India has executed multiple projects in the petrochemical and refinery sectors, building a strong relationship with BPCL. This project represents a core element of BPCL’s petrochemical expansion strategy and marks an important milestone for Toyo-India as well.

With this contract, Toyo-India continues to reinforce its leadership in providing world-class engineering solutions for India’s energy sector.

Project Overview

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/217_2_f3c67491451bbd3f0fe06b7c4382b43b.jpg?v=202601291051 ]