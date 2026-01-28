株式会社石巻工房

混乱と不安のなかで、暮らしに必要なものを考え自らの手でつくり出すことから始まった石巻工房

東日本大震災から15年、石巻を起点に広がってきたものづくりの考え方を伝える展覧会

15 Iconic Design / Designer:

芦沢啓治、安積朋子、Industrial Facility、Studio Adjective、Daniel Schofield、寺田尚樹、トラフ建

築設計事務所、ドリルデザイン、Norm Architects、Philippe Malouin、藤森泰司、二俣公一

会期：2026年3月11日（水）～4月23日（木） 12:00～18:00

会場：Karimoku Commons Tokyo(https://maps.app.goo.gl/MPT7ERJPyoHzxBL27) [東京都港区西麻布2-22-5 ]



2011年3月11日に起こった、東日本大震災。 混乱と不安のなかで、暮らしに必要なものを考え自らの手でつくり出すこと。 デザインとDIY 精神の実践から、石巻工房のものづくりは動き始めました。

それから15年。 石巻のまちは時間とともに姿を変え、石巻工房に関わる人は増え、 石巻で始まったものづくりは、今では全国各地、そして地元のメーカーと協働する 「Made in Local Project」を通して世界へと広がっています。

環境や関係性は異なっていても、ものづくりに向き合う姿勢は変わっていません。

利用できる素材の特性や必要とされる構造をていねいに読み取り、

使われる状況や人との関係を想像しながら、家具というかたちにしていく。

石巻で培われたこの考え方は、さまざまな土地や人との関わりのなかで受け継がれ、

それぞれの環境に応じたかたちへと展開してきました。



本展では、石巻工房の歩みのなかで特に重要な役割を果たしてきた

15点のアイコニックな家具を選び、紹介します。



それらは時間をかけて積み重ねられてきた思考や試行の痕跡であり、

石巻工房の価値観を映し出す存在です。



この展覧会は、単に製品を並べて見せる場ではありません。

石巻を起点に15年の間に広がってきたものづくりの考え方や

人とのつながり、地域に向けた思いを、家具を通して感じていただく場です。



15年という節目に、石巻をひとつの起点としながら、各地の人々とともに。

石巻工房のものづくりは、これからも続いていきます。



■ 展覧会概要

タイトル｜「15 Years After 石巻工房の歩みと15の家具」

会期 ｜2026年3月11日（水）～4月23日（木） 12:00-18:00

会場 ｜Karimoku Commons Tokyo(https://maps.app.goo.gl/FiggCRF3SNpUXwZr9)[東京都港区西麻布2-22-5]

入場料 ｜無料

共催 ｜ISHINOMAKI LABORATORY

Keiji Ashizawa Design

協力 ｜カリモク家具株式会社

会場デザイン | Keiji Ashizawa Design

展示テキスト | 加藤純

映像制作 | Nobu Arakawa（映像作家）

Gaku Kamimura（映像編集）

Masaya Tamura（音声）

Torn Studios（カラリスト）

グラフィックデザイン | カイシトモヤ

スタイリング | 中田由美





■ 石巻工房 概要

石巻工房は、2011 年の東日本大震災をきっかけに、宮城県石巻市で生まれた家具ブランド。震災直後に復旧・復興のために使える「地 域のものづくりの場」としてスタートし、DIYの支援活動を行うほか、施設の復旧やバーなどの改修を実施。再び立ち上がるまちの姿を皆 で考えるための場づくりを行った。初期の活動のハイライトには、屋外映画上映会のために地元の高校生と協働したベンチ製作や、同年 のアメリカのハーマンミラーによる被災地支援プログラムを通じた家具づくりワークショップでの協働などがある。 「手づくり」に日本国内外の実力あるデザイナーとデザインの力を加え、2014年に石巻工房ブランドを会社化した石巻工房は、石巻のスタッ フとともに地域内外で販売するための魅力ある製品をラインナップしている。2024 年にはカリモク家具と業務提携し、カリモク家具で製作 する「Maker Pack」と石巻で製作する「The Originals」の2つのシリーズを展開。石巻を起点にしながらも、「メイド イン ローカル」とい う名のもと、世界各地の環境や文脈に応じたものづくりやボランティアを行うネットワークの起点としても活動している。



公式WEB https://ishinomaki-lab.org

KOBO SHOP https://kobo-shop.net

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/ishinomakilab/





■ 代表者プロフィール



芦沢啓治 | Keiji Ashizawa

1973 年 東京都生まれ。横浜国立大学建築学科卒業。2005年より芦沢啓治建築設計事務所主宰。石巻工房ファウンダー。「正直なデザイン / Honest Design」をモットーに、クラフトを重視しながら建築、インテリア、家具、照明までトータルにデザイン。国内外の建築やインテリアプロジェクトを手掛け、近年ではTRUNK(HOTEL) YOYOGI PARK、国内外のBLUE BOTTLE COFFEE、プロダクトにおいては石巻工房のほか、カリモク家具や KOKUYO など国内のメーカーや様々な海外のブランドで協働している。

https://www.keijidesign.com/





千葉隆博 | Takahiro Chiba

1972 年、宮城県生まれ。高校を卒業後、北海道の建築系専門学校へ進学。地元に戻り、家業のすし店です し職人として働く。2011年の震災後から石巻工房の活動に携わり、ＤＩＹでの手先の器用さや地元の市民との コミュニケーションを活かしてほしいと工房長を任される。現在は「The Originals」シリーズを石巻の工房にて 製作、また工房近くに開設した、新しい石巻を象徴する開かれた拠点「Ishinomaki Home Base」も運営する。

https://ishinomaki-hb.com/index.html

15 Years After

The Journey of Ishinomaki Laboratory through 15 Pieces of Furniture



Born from a moment of confusion and uncertainty, Ishinomaki Laboratory began with a simple yet powerful idea: to reflect on what is truly needed for everyday life and to create those essentials by hand.

Fifteen years after the Great East Japan Earthquake, this exhibition traces the philosophy of making that originated in Ishinomaki and has since spread far beyond.

15 Iconic Designs / Designers:

Daniel Schofield, Drill Design, Industrial Facility, Keiji Ashizawa, Koichi Futatsumata, Naoki Terada, Norm Architects, Philippe Malouin, Studio Adjective, Taiji Fujimori, Tomoko Azumi, Torafu Architects

Dates: March 11 (Wednesday) - April 23 (Thursday), 2026

Opening Hours: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Venue:

Karimoku Commons Tokyo(https://maps.app.goo.gl/owxRXG7BrppFLust6)

2-22-5 Nishiazabu, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

On March 11, 2011, the Great East Japan Earthquake struck.

Amid confusion and uncertainty, people began to reflect on what was truly needed for everyday life and to create those necessities with their own hands.

Through the practice of design and a spirit of DIY, Ishinomaki Laboratory’s approach to making things took its first steps.



Fifteen years have passed since then.

Over time, the city of Ishinomaki has continued to change, and the community surrounding Ishinomaki Laboratory has grown.



What began as a local practice of making in Ishinomaki has gradually expanded across Japan and beyond, extending to other parts of the world through the “Made in Local Project,” a series of collaborations with manufacturers in diverse regions.



Though environments and relationships may change, the approach to making remains constant.

Attentive to the qualities of available materials and the structures they call for, and guided by an imagination of use and human connection, these thoughts take form as furniture.



Rooted in Ishinomaki, this way of thinking has been passed on through encounters with diverse places and people, unfolding into forms shaped by each unique environment.

This exhibition brings together 15 iconic pieces of furniture that have shaped the history and evolution of Ishinomaki Laboratory.



They are traces of thoughts and experiments layered over time, quietly reflecting the values of Ishinomaki Laboratory.



This exhibition is not simply a place to display products.

Through furniture, it offers an opportunity to experience the way of making that has spread from Ishinomaki over the past fifteen years, along with the relationships between people and the thoughts directed toward local communities.



Fifteen years on, with Ishinomaki as its point of origin and alongside people in many places, Ishinomaki Laboratory continues its practice of making.



Exhibition Overview

Title:

15 Years After: The Journey of Ishinomaki Laboratory and 15 Pieces of Furniture

Dates:

March 11 (Wednesday) - April 23 (Thursday), 2026

12:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Venue:

Karimoku Commons Tokyo(https://maps.app.goo.gl/FiggCRF3SNpUXwZr9)

2-22-5 Nishiazabu, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan



Admission: Free

Co-organizers: ISHINOMAKI LABORATORY, Keiji Ashizawa Design

Support: Karimoku Furniture Inc.

Exhibition Text: Jun Kato

Video Production:

Nobu Arakawa (Filmmaker)

Gaku Kamimura (Video Editing)

Masaya Tamura (Sound)

Torn Studios (Colorist)

Graphic Design: Tomoya Kaishi

Styling: Yumi Nakata