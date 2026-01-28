NEC、3年連続で「Morningstar 日本株式 ジェンダー・ダイバーシティ・ティルト指数（除く REIT）」の構成銘柄に最高位分類で選定

日本電気株式会社

(Followed by English translation.)

NECは、ジェンダー・ダイバーシティへの取り組みが高く評価され、3年連続で「Morningstar 日本株式ジェンダー・ダイバーシティ・ティルト指数（除く REIT）」の構成銘柄に、最高位分類であるGender Equality Score Group (Group 1)として選定されました。

当指数は、米国の独立系大手投資調査会社であるMorningstar, Incが、オランダのデータプロバイダーであるEquileapの評価を活用し、構成銘柄への組み入れ企業を選定しています。Equileapは、グローバルに6,000社の企業を調査対象とし、企業のジェンダー間の平等に対する取り組みを、従業員、シニア・マネジメントおよび取締役会の男女均衡度、男女の給与格差、育児休業制度、職場でのセクシュアル・ハラスメントなど19項目の基準をもとに、独自のEquileapジェンダー・イクオリティ・スコアカードを用いて総合的に評価します。また、当指数は、年金積立金管理運用独立行政法人（GPIF）が採用する日本株6指数(注)の一つであり、NECは2023年の指数採用当初から、継続して組み入れられています。

NECは、2005年に人権、労働、環境、腐敗防止を原則とする「国連グローバル・コンパクト」に署名し、NECの事業活動が社会に与える負の影響の最小化に努めると同時に、SDGs達成に貢献すべく、事業活動を通した社会価値創造に取り組んでいます。「2025中期経営計画」においても、サステナブルな成長に向けESG視点での経営優先テーマ「マテリアリティ」に取り組み、主要なESGインデックスに継続して組み入れられることを目指しています。NECの最新の取り組みは、NEC ESGデータブック2025で報告しています。

NECグループの価値観と行動の原点であるNEC Wayのもと、NECは今後も安全・安心・公平・効率という社会価値の創造に努め、誰もが人間性を十分に発揮できる持続可能な社会の実現と、SDGsの掲げる目標の達成に貢献していきます。

（注）年金積立金管理運用独立行政法人（GPIF）が採用する日本株を対象とした６指数。NECは全ての構成銘柄に組み入れられている。

・FTSE Blossom Japan Index

・FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index

・MSCI日本株ESGセレクト・リーダーズ指数

・MSCI日本株女性活躍指数（WIN）

・S&P/JPXカーボン・エフィシエント指数

・Morningstar 日本株式 ジェンダー・ダイバーシティ・ティルト指数（除くREIT）

NEC named to the “Morningstar Japan ex-REIT Gender Diversity Tilt Index” in the highest classification for the third consecutive year

NEC’s gender diversity efforts have been highly recognized, and for the third consecutive year, the company has been named to the “Morningstar Japan ex-REIT Gender Diversity Tilt Index” in the highest classification, the Gender Equality Score Group (Group 1).

The index is compiled by Morningstar, Inc., a leading independent investment research firm in the United States, utilizing evaluations from Equileap, a Netherlands-based data provider, to determine the companies included in the index. Equileap researches 6,000 companies around the world using a unique and comprehensive Gender Equality Scorecard(TM) with 19 criteria, including the gender balance of the workforce, senior management, and board of directors, as well as the pay gap, parental leave, and sexual harassment. NEC is included in all six of the Japanese equity indexes adopted by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) (*), including this index since it was first established in 2023.

NEC became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact in 2005, which was founded on the basic principles of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and seeks to minimize the burdens that business activities may have on society. NEC aims to contribute to the creation of value for society through its business, and to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) launched by the United Nations. Over the course of NEC's Mid-term Management Plan 2025, in order to promote sustainable growth, the company endeavors to achieve continuous inclusion in ESG indexes by advancing initiatives for materiality, which are priority management themes from an ESG perspective. NEC’s latest ESG initiatives are reported in the NEC ESG Databook 2025.



NEC also aims to create the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. Based on the NEC Way, a common set of values that form the basis for how the entire NEC Group conducts itself, NEC contributes to achieving the SDGs.

(*) The six Japanese equity indexes adopted by GPIF are below. NEC is included in all of them.

・FTSE Blossom Japan Index

・FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index

・MSCI Nihonkabu ESG Select Leaders Index

・MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN)

・S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index

・Morningstar Japan ex-REIT Gender Diversity Tilt Index

Morningstar, Inc., and/or one of its affiliated companies(individually and collectively, “Morningstar”) has authorized NEC Corporation to use of the Morningstar(R) Japan ex-REIT Gender Diversity Tilt Index Logo (“Logo”) to reflect the fact that, for the designated ranking period, NEC Corporation ranks within the top group of companies comprising the Morningstar(R) Japan ex-REIT Gender Diversity Tilt Index (“Index”) on the issue of gender diversity in the workplace. Morningstar is making the Logo available for use by NEC Corporation solely for informational purposes. NEC Corporation’s use of the Logo should not be construed as an endorsement by Morningstar of NEC Corporation or as a recommendation, offer or solicitation to purchase, sell or underwrite any security associated with NEC Corporation. The Index is designed to reflect gender diversity in the workplace in Japan, but Morningstar does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness or timeliness of the Index or any data included in it. Morningstar makes no express or implied warranties regarding the Index or the Logo, and expressly disclaims all warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or use with respect to the Index, any data included in it or the Logo. Without limiting any of the foregoing, in no event shall Morningstar or any of its third-party content providers have any liability for any damages(whether direct or indirect), arising from any party’s use or reliance on the Index or the Logo, even if Morningstar is notified of the possibility of such damages. The Morningstar name, Index name and the Logo are the trademarks or services marks of Morningstar, Inc. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.