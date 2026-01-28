HAL探偵社、新支店開設のお知らせ
探偵業界で高い実績を誇るHAL探偵社（本社：東京都新宿区）は、サービスエリア拡大の一環として、岐阜県岐阜市に「岐阜支店」、神奈川県川崎市に「武蔵小杉支店」、愛知県岡崎市に「岡崎支店」、埼玉県所沢市に「所沢支店」を新たに開設いたしました。
各支店では、浮気・不倫調査、素行調査、結婚前調査など幅広いニーズに対応し、地域特性を踏まえたきめ細やかなサポートを提供いたします。
また、24時間365日相談対応、無料カウンセリング、明確な料金体系など、初めて探偵サービスをご利用される方にも安心してご相談いただける体制を整えております。
HAL探偵社は「信頼・誠実・迅速」を理念に、皆さまのさまざまなお悩みに対して、確かな調査力と丁寧なサポートでお応えします。これからも全国各地で、地域に根ざしたサービス展開を進めてまいります。
岐阜県岐阜市長住町5-8 國六ビル1階（ホテルリソル岐阜）(https://hal-tanteisya.com/office/branch/33)
神奈川県川崎市中原区中丸子35-9 ディール武蔵小杉4F リージャス武蔵小杉425号室(https://hal-tanteisya.com/office/branch/34)
愛知県岡崎市明大寺町耳取58-1 2階(https://hal-tanteisya.com/office/branch/35)
埼玉県所沢市くすのき台1-13-2 ガーデンシティ所沢2階BIZcomfort所沢駅前2号室(https://hal-tanteisya.com/office/branch/36)
【全国どこでも出張費0円】
全国どこでも料金は同一価格です。
経験豊富の調査員が常に待機していますのでおひとりで悩まずにまずは気軽にご相談ください！【匿名相談可】
