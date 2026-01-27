明治学園、２０２７年４月から小学校に「インターナショナルコース」を新設！

学校法人 明治学園

Meiji Gakuen to Launch an “International Course” at its Elementary School in April

2027

Course Information Session to be held on Saturday, February 28, 2026

学校法人明治学園 明治学園小学校（校長：佐藤一成、所在地：福岡県北九州市戸畑区仙水町5番1号）は、2027年4月より、小学校において英語で各教科等を学ぶ「インターナショナルコース」を新設いたします。急速に進むグローバル化と価値観の多様化の中で、未来を拓いていくために必要な「国際感覚・異文化理解」や「実践的な英語力」を育んでまいります。

Meiji Gakuen Elementary School, operated by the Meiji Gakuen Educational Corporation (Principal: Kazunari Sato; Address: 5-1 Sensuicho, Tobata-ku, Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture), will launch a new “International Course” in April 2027, in which students will study various subjects in English at grade level.

In response to rapid globalization and increasing diversity of values, this course aims to foster students’ global awareness, cross-cultural understanding, and practical English communication skills essential for shaping the future.

インターナショナルコース開設の背景

Background to the Establishment of the International Course

本校の位置する北九州市では、近年、海外企業の誘致や国際的な事業展開の進展に伴い、海外から市内へ転居するご家庭が増えています。英語を母国語とする、または英語で教育を受けてきた子どもたちが、これまでの学びを継続できる教育環境を求める声も寄せられてきました。

また、地域のご家庭からも、

「国際社会で役立つ英語力や国際感覚を、できるだけ早い段階から身につけさせたい」

という期待が高まっています。

明治学園はこれまでも、「児童生徒を社会の変革に寄与できる有能高潔な人に育てる」という教育理念のもと、一人ひとりの個性を大切にしながら、主体的に学び、豊かな人間性と確かな学力を育む教育を行ってきました。

インターナショナルコースは、こうした教育を土台にしながら、多様な文化や価値観に触れる学びの場をさらに広げてまいります。子どもたちが共に学び合う環境の中で、お互いを理解し、尊重し合いながら成長し、将来、地域や世界で活躍できるグローバル人材の育成を目指します。

In recent years, Kitakyushu City, where Meiji Gakuen is located, has seen an increase in families relocating from overseas due to the appeal of foreign companies and the expansion of international business. There has also been growing demand for an educational environment where children who are native English speakers, or who have been educated in English, can continue their learning seamlessly.

At the same time, many local families have expressed a strong desire for their children to acquire practical English skills and a global mindset from an early age in order to thrive in an international society.

Meiji Gakuen has already been guided by its long-standing educational philosophy of nurturing students to become capable individuals with integrity who can contribute to social transformation. This mission has led Meiji Gakuen to consistently value each child’s individuality while promoting independent learning, rich character development and solid academic achievement.

Building on this foundation, the International Course will further expand opportunities for students to engage with diverse cultures and values. Through learning together in a multicultural environment, students will develop mutual understanding and respect, preparing them to become globally minded individuals who can contribute locally and internationally.

コース概要 Course Overview

開設時期：2027年4月

募集学年：新1年生（以降、年度ごとに順次拡大予定）

定員：1学年25名程度

・Start Date: April 2027

・Grade Level: First Grade (with plans for gradual expansion each academic year)

・Capacity: Approximately 25 students per grade

コースの特色 Key Features of the Course

１. 圧倒的な英語環境

学校生活の大半を英語で過ごす教育環境を整えます。

日常的に英語に触れることで、自然な言語習得を促し、英語を「使う力」を身につけていきます。

２. 英語で学ぶ教科学習

国語等の一部科目を除き、各教科を英語で学習します。

英語を「使いながら学ぶ」ことで、思考力・表現力を育てます。

３. 教員2名体制による安心の指導

英語ネイティブ教員1名と日英バイリンガル教員1名の2名体制で授業を行います。

児童一人ひとりに寄り添った、きめ細やかな指導を行います。

４. 独自の国際理解教育プログラム

異文化理解・多様性・世界の課題などをテーマとした、本学独自の国際教育プログラムを導入します。

探究活動やプレゼンテーションを通して、国際社会で活躍するための視野と姿勢を養います。

５. 日本の国語と文化に触れる学び

日本語による国語教育を大切にし、確かな言語力を身につけます。

あわせて日本の文化や伝統にも触れながら、豊かな人間性を育みます。

1. Immersive English Environment

Students will spend most of their school day in an English-speaking environment.

Frequent exposure to English will promote natural language development and help students grow their practical communication skills.

2. Subject Learning in English

Except for selected subjects such as Japanese language studies, most subjects will be taught in English.

By learning content in English, students will develop critical thinking skills and expressive abilities.

3. Team-Teaching System for Secure Support

Classes will be taught by a team of two teachers: one native English-speaking teacher and one Japanese-English bilingual teacher.

This system ensures careful, individualized support for each student.

4. Original Global Education Program

The school will implement its own international education program focusing on themes such as cross-cultural understanding, diversity, and global issues.

Through inquiry-based learning and presentations, students will cultivate the perspectives and attitudes needed to participate actively in the global community.

5. Learning Rooted in Japanese Language and Culture

Japanese language education will be emphasized to develop strong multilingual literacy skills.

Students will also engage with Japanese culture and traditions, fostering well-rounded character development.

コース説明会について Course Information Sessions

【2025年度の開催】

開催日時：2026年2月28日（土）

開催場所：明治学園

申し込み開始日：2026年1月28日（水）

申し込み方法：本学園ＨＰより

【2026年度の開催】

開催時期：4月・6月・8月・9月・10月の予定

※詳細は本学ＨＰをご確認ください。

URL：https://meijigakuen.ed.jp/jsh/

For the 2025 Academic Year

・Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

・Venue: Meiji Gakuen

・Application submission begins Wednesday, January 28, 2026

・How to Apply: Via the Meiji Gakuen official website

Upcoming events in 2026

・Planned for April, June, August, September, and October

For details, please visit our official website:

https://meijigakuen.ed.jp/jsh/

明治学園について About Meiji Gakuen

法人名：学校法人 明治学園

所在地：福岡県北九州市戸畑区仙水町5番1号

理事長：村上 周二

学園長 左右田 裕

設立：1910年創立（創立115年）

事業内容：小学校・中学校・高等学校を設置し、児童生徒を社会の変革に寄与できる有能高潔な人に育てることを目指している。

・Organization Name: Meiji Gakuen Educational Corporation

・Address: 5-1 Sensuicho, Tobata-ku, Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture

・Chairman: Shuji Murakami

・Head of Gakuen: Hiroshi Soda

・Founded: 1910 (115th anniversary)

・Educational Institutions: Elementary School, Junior High School, and Senior High School

・Mission: To educate students to become capable and principled individuals who can contribute

positively to society and its transformation.

