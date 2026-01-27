Qlean Dataset、「日本庭園の画像データセット」を提供開始

Visual Bank株式会社

Visual Bank株式会社（東京都港区、代表取締役CEO 永井真之）は、傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズを通じて展開するAI学習用データソリューション「Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）」にて、生成AIやマルチモーダル基盤モデルの開発・検証用途に向けた「日本庭園の画像データセット」の提供を開始しました。

本データセットは、日本各地に存在する枯山水庭園や回遊式庭園を対象に撮影された画像で構成されており、池、石組、苔、砂紋、植栽といった要素を含む庭園景観を収録しています。池や石組、植栽などの自然要素と、意匠として配置された構造物が混在する景観を含むため、景観・空間デザイン領域を含む生成系AIの学習データの一部として利用できます。

また、画像には撮影地や被写体に関するメタ情報が付随しており、画像単体での学習に加え、テキスト情報と組み合わせたVision-Language Model（VLM）やマルチモーダル基盤モデルの大規模学習データの一構成要素として組み込むことを想定しています。特定のプロダクト用途に限らず、基盤モデル開発における景観カテゴリのデータ拡充に対応します。

Qlean Datasetでは、研究用途から商用利用を見据えたAI開発までを支援するデータ提供を行っており、本データセットについても、基盤モデル開発や生成系AIにおける利用を前提とした提供を行います。

今回提供を開始する「日本庭園の画像データセット」の概要

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/132_1_d4c82b19934e88a086de70d7ee7c127e.jpg?v=202601270251 ]

「日本庭園の画像データセット」のユースケースイメージ

【研究用途】

【産業用途】

【その他実需要】

- 日本文化を対象とした画像理解モデルの評価日本庭園の構造や景観要素を入力とし、画像分類モデルや画像キャプション生成モデルにおいて、日本文化特有の視覚的特徴をどの程度識別・表現できるかを検証する研究に利用できます。- 観光・文化領域向け画像認識AIの検証観光案内アプリや文化財関連サービスにおいて、日本庭園を含む景観画像を自動認識・分類する機能の開発や精度検証に利用できます。- マルチモーダル教材向けAIの試作画像とテキストを組み合わせた教育用AIやデジタルアーカイブ向けシステムにおいて、日本庭園の画像を用いた説明生成や検索機能の検証に利用できます。

『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』について

『Qlean Dataset』は、Visual Bank傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズが提供する商用利用可能なAI学習用データソリューションです。

画像・動画・音声・3D・テキストなど、多様な形式のデータに対応し、研究・商用いずれの用途でも安全に利用できる環境を整備しています。

また、株式会社千葉ロッテマリーンズや株式会社東洋経済新報社をはじめとするデータパートナーとの協業を通じ、業界特化・最新トレンドに即したデータラインナップ『AIデータレシピ』を継続的に拡充しています。

Qlean Datasetは、AI開発現場におけるデータ収集・整備の負荷を軽減し、権利クリアで法的リスクのないAI開発環境の構築を支援します。

▶ Qlean Datasetサイト：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/

▶ AIデータレシピ：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/lineup

『Qlean Dataset』の提供するデータセット『AIデータレシピ』の特徴

- すべての被写体から同意取得- 既存データは最短1日で納品可能- カスタム撮影・収録・収集による独自データ構築にも対応お問い合せ :https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/contact

Visual Bank株式会社

AI開発力を最大化する次世代型データインフラを構築・提供するスタートアップ企業として、「あらゆるデータの可能性を解き放つ」をミッションに掲げ事業活動を展開。漫画家の「もっと描きたい！」をサポートするAI補助ツールを提供する『THE PEN』の他、AI学習用データセット開発サービス『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』を提供する株式会社アマナイメージズを100%子会社に持つ。

また、Visual Bankは国の研究開発プログラム「GENIAC」にも採択され、社会実装に向けた取り組みを加速させています。

代表取締役CEO：永井 真之

所在地：〒107-0062 東京都港区南青山7-1-7 C-Cube南青山ビル6F

Visual Bank企業URL：https://visual-bank.co.jp/

アマナイメージズ企業URL：https://amanaimages.com/about/

【Translation】

Qlean Dataset Launches a Japanese Garden Image Dataset for Vision and Multimodal AI

Culturally Grounded Image Data for Image Understanding, Vision-Language Models, and Generative AI

Visual Bank Inc. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Saneyuki Nagai) has launched the “Japanese Garden Image Dataset” through its subsidiary amanaimages Inc. as part of its AI training data solution, Qlean Dataset.



The dataset is designed for the development and evaluation of generative AI systems and multimodal foundation models.

This dataset consists of images captured at Japanese gardens across various regions of Japan, including karesansui (dry landscape gardens) and stroll-style gardens.

The images depict garden landscapes featuring elements such as ponds, stone arrangements, moss, sand patterns, and vegetation.

Because the scenes include a mixture of natural elements and intentionally designed structures, the dataset can be used as part of training data for generative AI models addressing landscape and spatial design domains.

Each image is accompanied by metadata related to the shooting location and subject matter.

In addition to standalone image training, the dataset is intended to be incorporated as one component of large-scale training data for Vision-Language Models (VLMs) and multimodal foundation models that combine visual and textual information.

The dataset is not limited to specific product use cases and is suitable for expanding landscape-related data categories in foundation model development.

Qlean Dataset provides data to support AI development ranging from academic research to commercial applications.

This dataset is also offered with the assumption of use in foundation model development and generative AI systems.

Dataset Specifications

Use Case Examples for the “Japanese Garden Image Dataset”

Research Use

Industrial Use

Additional Practical Applications

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/132_2_c4c862692c6207adf728319f3e4e3667.jpg?v=202601270251 ]- Evaluation of image understanding models focused on Japanese culture.By using the structural and landscape elements of Japanese gardens as input, the dataset can be applied to research evaluating how effectively image classification and image captioning models recognize and represent visual characteristics specific to Japanese culture.- Validation of image recognition AI for tourism and cultural domains.The dataset can be used to develop and evaluate automatic recognition and classification functions for landscape images, including Japanese gardens, in tourism guide applications and cultural heritage-related services.- Prototyping AI systems for multimodal educational content.The dataset can be applied to testing explanation generation and search functions using Japanese garden images in educational AI systems and digital archive platforms that combine visual and textual information.

About Qlean Dataset

Qlean Dataset is a commercial-use-ready AI training data solution provided by Amana Images Inc., a subsidiary of Visual Bank Inc.

It supports a wide range of data types, including images, videos, audio, 3D assets, and text, enabling both research and commercial AI development in a legally safe environment.

Through collaborations with data partners such as Chiba Lotte Marines Co., Ltd. and Toyo Keizai Inc., Qlean Dataset continues to expand its specialized, industry-focused lineup known as the “AI Data Recipe.”

By reducing the operational burden of data collection and preparation, Qlean Dataset helps organizations establish AI development environments that are both legally compliant and risk-free.

▶ Qlean Dataset: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en

▶ AI Data Recipe: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/lineu

Key Features of Qlean Dataset

- Existing datasets deliverable within one business day- Custom data collection and recording services availableContact :https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/contact

About Visual Bank Inc.

Visual Bank Inc. is a Tokyo-based startup building Next-Generation Data infrastructure to enhance AI development capabilities under the mission “Unlocking Data Accessibility.”

The company operates THE PEN, an AI-assisted creative tool for manga artists and the Qlean Dataset service.

Its subsidiaries include Amana Images Inc., one of Japan’s largest photostock providers; Qlean Dataset, which leads research and development in AI data; and THE PEN Inc., an AI-assisted creative tool for manga artists.

CEO: Saneyuki Nagai

Address: 6F, C-Cube Minami Aoyama Building, 7-1-7 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Corporate Site: https://visual-bank.co.jp/en

Amana Images: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/company-overview