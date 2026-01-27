15.5億円のコミットメントライン契約を締結

TANAAKK株式会社Logo-TANAAKK

TANAAKK株式会社(本社：東京都千代田区、代表取締役：青木 正芳)は、株式会社三井住友銀行をエージェントとして、複数の金融機関参加によるシンジケートローン方式のコミットメントライン契約（以下「本契約」）を2026年1月27日付で締結しました。

1. 本契約の概要

契約金額： 15.5億円

契約締結日： 2026年1月27日

契約期間： 2026年1月30日～2027年1月28日

エージェント： 株式会社三井住友銀行

市場決済部シンジケーショングループ

参加金融機関： 株式会社三井住友銀行 人形町法人営業部

株式会社東日本銀行 本店営業部

株式会社京都銀行 本店営業部

株式会社三十三銀行 東京法人営業部

株式会社滋賀銀行 京都支店

株式会社北陸銀行 白山支店

2. 本契約締結の目的

当社はPLOG（製品主導のオーガニック成長）による競争優位なROICとオペレーティングレバレッジを伴うスケーラビリティ実現による10ヵ年IRRの最適化を経営指針としています。本契約は、当社の事業運営における資金需要に対し、機動的かつ安定的に対応するための資金調達手段を確保することを目的としたものです。資金使途は増収増益に伴う増加運転資金等を予定しております。

【本件に関するお問い合わせ先】

TANAAKK株式会社

財務部 執行役員CFO

向井政人

03-6257-5600 / info@tanaakk.com

TANAAKK Enters into New 1.5B JPY(≒US＄10M) Credit Agreement

January 27, 2026

TANAAKK K.K. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Masayoshi Aoki) announce that it has successfully entered into a syndicated credit agreement (the “Agreement”) for a revolving credit facility on January 27, 2026. This facility was arranged by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) as the lead agent, with the participation of multiple financial institutions.

1. Purpose of the Agreement

The establishment of this credit facility is designed to secure a flexible and stable source of working capital to support the continued expansion of TANAAKK’s business operations.

2. Overview of the Agreement

Borrower: TANAAKK K.K.

Arranger & Agent: Syndication Group, Market Settlement Department, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Lenders: A syndicate of several financial institutions: Participating Financial Institutions

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Ningyocho Corporate Banking Department)

The Higashi-Nippon Bank, Limited (Head Office Business Department)

The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd. (Head Office Business Department)

Sanju San Bank, Ltd. (Tokyo Corporate Banking Department)

The Shiga Bank, Ltd. (Kyoto Branch)

The Hokuriku Bank, Ltd. (Hakusan Branch)

Facility Type: Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility (Commitment Line)

Agreement Date: January 27, 2026

Total Facility Amount: 1.55 Billion JPY (Approximately US＄10 Million)

Use of Funds: Working capital

3. Future Outlook

The Company remains committed to driving sustainable growth and operating leverage. By securing this liquidity, the Company aims to enhance its financial agility and ensure a rapid response to strategic growth opportunities in the global market.