株式会社かちうむ、一般社団法人Asia Web3 Alliance Japan(AWAJ)に法人会員として加盟

株式会社かちうむ

[English below]

発行日: 2026年1月26日

場所: 東京都

株式会社かちうむ(以下、当社)は、2026年度の法人会員として、一般社団法人Asia Web3 Alliance Japan(以下、AWAJ)に加盟いたしましたことをお知らせいたします。今回の加盟を通して、責任あるWeb3技術の開発と普及において、日本のグローバルリーダーシップの強化をともに目指します。特にエンターテインメント、文化、そしてブロックチェーンによるイノベーションが交差する領域において、両者の連携を深めてまいります。

株式会社かちうむについて

当社は「人に優しく、地球に優しく」を企業理念とし、「価値ある行動には、それ相応の価値で報いる」ことをミッションとしています。デジタル技術、特にブロックチェーン技術を活用し、貧困の撲滅、不平等の是正、そして持続可能な開発目標（SDGs）の達成に貢献します。特に気候変動に関しては、カーボンニュートラルの推進と自然共生社会の実現が不可欠です。一方で、脱炭素化の大きなポテンシャルを持つ農林水産業といった一次産業は、活動に対する適切な報酬の欠如により、就業人口の減少に直面しています。脱炭素化活動にブロックチェーン技術を活用することで、脱炭素化活動を炭素クレジットとして評価し、生産者と投資家・消費者を直接繋ぎ、資金循環を促進し、持続可能な未来を築くことができます。

さらに、分散型金融をはじめとする分散型自律組織の運営を通じて、債務の罠の解消と世界の発展に貢献します。

一般社団法人Asia Web3 Alliance Japan (AWAJ) について

一般社団法人Asia Web3 Alliance Japan (AWAJ)(https://asiaweb3alliance.jp/)は、日本における責任あるWeb3技術の開発と普及を加速させることを目的とした、有力企業や機関による招待制のコンソーシアムです。厳選されたコラボレーション、政策提言、および招待制のプログラムを通じて、日本のデジタル経済の未来を形作る戦略的プラットフォームとして機能しています。

Date: 26th December 2026

Place: Tokyo, Japan

Kachium Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has joined the Asia Web3 Alliance Japan (AWAJ) as a Corporate Member for the year 2026. This membership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening Japan’s global leadership in the responsible development and adoption of Web3 technologies-particularly at the intersection of entertainment, culture, and blockchain innovation.

About Kachium Co., Ltd.

Kachium Co., Ltd. operates under the philosophy "kind to people, kind to the planet," with a mission to "reward valuable actions with equivalent value." We leverage blockchain technology to address poverty, inequality, and climate change, contributing to the SDGs. By tokenizing decarbonization efforts in agriculture, forestry, and fisheries as carbon credits, we connect producers directly with investors and consumers, promoting sustainable funding. Through decentralized autonomous organizations and finance, we help eliminate debt traps and support global development toward a nature-positive society.

About the Asia Web3 Alliance Japan (AWAJ)

The Asia Web3 Alliance Japan (AWAJ)(https://asiaweb3alliance.jp/) is an invitation-only consortium of leading companies and institutions committed to accelerating the responsible development and adoption of Web3 technologies in Japan. Through curated collaboration, policy engagement, and exclusive programs, AWAJ serves as a strategic platform shaping the future of Japan’s digital economy.