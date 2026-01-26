世界のラグジュアリーは、なぜいま日本美に注目するのかー文化資本がブランド価値を変える時代

一般社団法人JapanBeautyNetwork

世界のラグジュアリーが、日本の美意識に静かに関心を寄せる中、日本の文化資本をグローバルなブランド価値へとつなげる対話が、2026年2月5日、東京の指定有形文化財で開催されます。

リシュモン ジャパン 社長 兼 Regional CEO 三木 均氏と、文化資本戦略家（Cultural Capital Strategist）・高橋琴美による、グローバルラグジュアリーと日本美の価値創造をめぐる特別対話。

文化資本戦略家（Cultural Capital Strategist）・高橋琴美による一般社団法人Japan Beauty Network（東京都港区高輪）は、日本の美意識と精神性が、世界のラグジュアリーの価値観とどのように響き合うのかをテーマに、特別対話を実施します。

この対話には、カルティエやダンヒルなどのメゾンを擁するリシュモングループの日本法人、リシュモンジャパンの社長兼Regional CEO、三木 均氏を迎え、日本の美意識とグローバルラグジュアリーの価値創造と未来について語り合います。

日本の美は、なぜ今世界から注目されているのか

高度成長や大量消費の時代を経て、世界のラグジュアリーは、「どれだけ売れるか」ではなく、「どのような意味と価値を持つか」を重視する時代へと移行しています。

その中で、日本が育んできた「時間をかけて磨かれる美」「余白や不完全性を尊ぶ感性」「技と精神が一体となったクラフツマンシップ」は、ブランドの信頼と持続的な価値を支える要素として、あらためて注目されています。

本セッションでは、日本の美意識・精神性・人財・ものづくりを「文化資本（Cultural Capital）」として捉え、それがどのようにグローバルラグジュアリーと共鳴し、価値創造につながるのかを議論します。

単なる文化交流や業界対談ではなく、日本のソフトパワーが世界にどのような意味を持ち、価値を与える可能性を秘めているかの世界へのメッセージとなる価値創造の場となります。

リシュモンジャパン × Japan Beauty Network

当日は、ラグジュアリーブランド業界において、文化・クラフツマンシップ・人材といった長期的な価値に携わってきた、リシュモンジャパン 職務執行者 社長・Reagional CEO 三木 均氏を迎え、JBN代表理事・高橋琴美との対話が行われます。

Japan Beauty Networkが目指すもの

Japan Beauty Network（JBN）は、「人・モノ・コト」を結集し、それらを世界と結ぶゲートウェイとして機能するとともに、日本の美意識や精神性を**文化資本（Cultural Capital）**として再定義しながら、経済・文化・外交の枠を超えて、世界と共鳴・共創するネットワークを目指しています。

日本が育んできた価値を、単なる文化紹介にとどめることなく、グローバルな文脈における価値創造へと昇華させることを目的に、知的対話と実践の場を創出しています。

開催概要

日時：2026年2月5日（木）

会場：赤坂プリンス クラシックハウス（東京都・有形指定文化財）

主催：一般社団法人 Japan Beauty Network

形式：招待制・クローズドセッション

このリリースは、単なるイベント告知ではなく、

日本の美と精神性が、世界のラグジュアリーの文脈でどのような意味を持ち得るかを探る、日本発の知的な問いかけです。

【代表プロフィール】

一般社団法人 Japan Beauty Network創設者 高橋琴美

高橋琴美（Christine Takahashi）

Cultural Capital Strategist｜Global Board Advisor｜Founder, Japan Beauty Network｜CEO, Worldwide City Group（文化経済戦略家｜グローバル・ボードアドバイザー｜Japan Beauty Network 創設者｜上場企業社外取締役 ハーバード・ビジネス・スクールAMP修了。MBA（経営学修士）。



キャリア初期より海外でグローバル企業の経営実務に携わり、米国・アジアを舞台に経営戦略、国際交渉、組織変革を推進。以来20年以上にわたり、世界のトップ企業、ラグジュアリーブランド、政府要人に対し、戦略助言・文化政策・国際交渉の最前線で活躍。

日本の美意識を、グローバルラグジュアリー企業や上場企業の企業価値・ブランド価値・無形資産に変換する戦略を手掛け、これまで欧米、中国にて、日本の経営者と共に、ラグジュアリーブランド、文化事業、都市開発を横断するプロジェクトを手掛け、「文化を資本に変える経営」を実務レベルで実装。



また、クロスボーダーM&A分野ではアジア有数の実績を誇り、2025年に米 Business Management Review より「Top M&A Service Company」賞を受賞。

前年には申真衣氏が同誌で特集され、2年連続で注目された日本人女性経営者となる。

昨年、「文化を国家の競争力へと昇華する」という先駆的ビジョンのもと、無形の日本美を経済資本へと昇華するプラットフォーム Japan Beauty Network（JBN） を創設。

茶道・華道・ジュエリーデザイン・中国茶芸に通じ、それらを「世界で通用する価値と言語に翻訳できる稀有な存在として知られ、静かな佇まいの奥に、世界を動かす意思と美意識を宿す人物として、今最も注目を集めている。

高橋琴美公式サイト： https://www.cotomiworld.com/

【団体概要】

JBNロゴ

団体名：一般社団法人 Japan Beauty Network（JBN）

所在地：東京都港区高輪2丁目21番1号 高輪ゲートウェイシティ

代表者：高橋琴美（Christine Takahashi）

事業内容：日本の“見えない美”に根ざした文化資本を、世界と共有する共創エコシステムの構築。活動を通した地方創生、女性の活躍支援、次世代リーダーの育成を通じ、文化を基盤とした新たな社会的価値の創出



公式Webサイト：https://www.japanbeautynetwork.org

JBN代表紹介サイト： https://www.cotomiworld.com



【本件に関するお問い合わせ】

Email：info@jbnworld.org（担当：琴森・布山）

Tel ：050-7125-8685(#)（※Eメールにてご連絡ください。代表宛も可能)



※Japan Beauty Networkとの協業や会員制度などご関心をお持ちの企業・団体・自治体の皆さま、ご参加にご興味のある方も、上記よりお気軽にお問い合わせください。

Why Global Luxury Is Turning to Japan

- How Cultural Capital Is Redefining Brand Value

- Richemont Japan and Japan Beauty Network on Cultural Capital

Christine Takahashi, Cultural Capital Strategist and Founder of Japan Beauty Network, will host a New Year Special Dialogue in 2026 exploring how Japanese aesthetics and sensibility resonate with the values of global luxury.

Around the world, luxury is quietly turning its attention toward Japan - not for trends, but for meaning.

Craftsmanship, restraint, space, and spirituality are increasingly recognized not as cultural artifacts, but as sources of long-term brand value and trust.

In this context, JBN will welcome Hitoshi Miki, President and Regional CEO of Richemont Japan, for a special dialogue on how Japan’s cultural capital can engage with the future of global luxury.

Why Japan’s Aesthetic Values Matter Now

As the era of mass consumption gives way to one defined by meaning and longevity, global luxury is no longer driven solely by what sells, but by what endures.

Japan’s long-cultivated values -

● beauty shaped over time,

● an appreciation of restraint and space,

● craftsmanship that unites technique and spirit -

are now being recognized as foundations for brands that seek authenticity, trust, and permanence.

This session will explore how Japanese aesthetics, human capital, and craftsmanship can be understood as Cultural Capital - and how that capital can contribute to the creation of lasting value in global luxury.

This is not a cultural showcase, nor an industry panel.

It is a strategic and intellectual dialogue on whether Japan’s soft power can become part of the language of global luxury.

Richemont Japan × Japan Beauty Network

The dialogue will feature Hitoshi Miki, President and Regional CEO of Richemont Japan, who has long engaged with culture, craftsmanship, and human capital as pillars of long-term brand value.

He will be joined by Christine Takahashi, Founder and Representative Director of Japan Beauty Network, whose work bridges global business leadership and Japan’s cultural capital.

About Japan Beauty Network

Japan Beauty Network (JBN) brings together people, craftsmanship, and ideas as a gateway between Japan and the world, redefining them as Cultural Capital.

By connecting culture with economic and global value creation, JBN seeks to transform Japan’s inherited aesthetics into a platform for dialogue, leadership, and shared futures.

Event Overview

● Date: February 5, 2026

● Venue: Akasaka Prince Classic House, Tokyo

● Host: Japan Beauty Network

● Format: Invitation-only, closed session

This is not simply an event announcement.

It is an invitation to consider whether Japan’s aesthetic and spiritual heritage can become a new language of global luxury.

Selected international and Japanese media will be invited to a separate, post-event interview opportunity with the two speakers.

ABOUT CHRISTINE TAKAHASHI

Cultural Capital Strategist | Global CEO Advisor | Founder, Japan Beauty Network

Christine Takahashi is a Cultural Capital Strategist who connects Japanese aesthetics with global luxury and leadership. She is a globally recognized business strategist and cultural visionary bridging East and West through leadership, diplomacy, and beauty. With 20+ years advising multinational corporations, luxury brands, and governments in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, she is among the most influential Japanese women shaping global business through culture.

As CEO of Worldwide City Group and a Harvard Business School alumna, she has led landmark cross-border M&A and transformation initiatives, earning Top M&A Service Company 2025 by Business Management Review.

She founded the Japan Beauty Network (JBN)-a platform redefining Japan’s invisible beauty, spiritual values, and cultural depth as “Cultural Capital.” Her mission: to elevate Japan’s aesthetic heritage into a global economic and diplomatic asset with quiet elegance and transformative impact.

A lifelong practitioner of tea ceremony, ikebana, jewelry design, and Chinese tea arts, Christine unites tradition and innovation to influence policy, commerce, and culture-reshaping the concept of “Japan’s soft power” for the 21st century.

Christine Takahashi Website: www.cotomiworld.com

Official Website: https://www.japanbeautynetwork.org

【CONTACT】

Organizer: Japan Beauty Network (JBN)

Chairperson: Christine Takahashi

Website: www.japanbeautynetwork.org

Email: info@jbnworld.org (Attn: Ms.Kotomori / Ms.Fuyama)

Organizations and public institutions interested in collaboration with Japan Beauty Network, as well as those wishing to explore our membership programs, are welcome to contact us via the link above.

会場となる約100年の歴史を持つ指定有形文化財ー赤坂プリンスクラシックハウスT（The venue, Akasaka Prince Classic House, is a designated tangible cultural property with nearly 100 years of history.）ゴシック様式を英国独自のスタイルで発展させたチューダー様式の建築。（An example of Tudor architecture, which evolved from Gothic style into a uniquely English form.）重厚感とタイムレスな美の佇まいがグローバルラグジュアリーと日本美を感じさせる館内 （An interior that evokes both global luxury and Japanese aesthetics, with its sense of grandeur and timeless beauty.）日本の“見えない美”を身体で知る文化資本戦略家・高橋琴美(Christine Takahashi - translating Japanese aesthetics into global luxury and long-term brand value.)