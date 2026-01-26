¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¥«¥¸¥Î¤ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤ê¡¦BIG WINÆ°¸þÄ´ºº¡Ê2025Ç¯12·îÅÙ¡Ë¤ò¸øÉ½¡¡ÂçÅö¤¿¤ê³Û¤ÏÆüËÜ±ß¤ÇÌó9ÀéËü±ß¤Ë

¼Ì¿¿³ÈÂç

³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒMOCHI

¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Þー¥±¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°´ë¶È¤Î³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒMOCHI(°Ê²¼¡¢Åö¼Ò¡Ë¤Ï¡¢¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó¥«¥¸¥Î¤ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤ê¡¦BIG WINÆ°¸þ¤ÎºÇ¿·Ä´ºº(2025Ç¯12·î»þÅÀ)¤ò¤Þ¤È¤á¤Þ¤·¤¿¤Î¤Ç¡¢·ë²Ì¤òÈ¯É½¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£



¢£2025Ç¯12·îÅÙ¤ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤ê³Û¤ÏÌó9ÀéËü±ß¡Ê₱3,775Ëü¡Ë


¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó¥«¥¸¥Î¤Ç2025Ç¯12·îÅÙ¤Ë°ìÈÖ¤ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤ê¡Ê¥¸¥ã¥Ã¥¯¥Ý¥Ã¥È¡Ë¤ò½Ð¤·¤¿ºÇ¹â³Û¤ÎÁí³Û¤ÏÆüËÜ±ß¤ÇÌó97,402,970±ß¡Ê¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¥Ú¥½¤Ç₱37,753,089¡Ë¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£



¡ã2025Ç¯12·î¤ÎºÇ¿·ÂçÅö¤¿¤ê³ÛÄ´ºº·ë²Ì¡ä



¢¨2025Ç¯12·î»þÅÀ¤Ç¤Î¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¥«¥¸¥Î¤ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤êÁí³Û


½ÐÅµ¸µ¡§[Dec 2025] Report on Big Wins in Philippine Casinos - Jackpot Hits Reach ₱37,75Million


URL:https://top-onlinecasino.ph/jackpot202512/



¢£CasinoPlus¤Ç5,500Ëü±ß¤ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤ê


2025Ç¯12·îºÇ¿·¤ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤ê¤ÎºÇ¹â³Û¤Ï¡ÖCasinoPlus¡×¤ÇÌó5,500Ëü±ß¡Ê₱21,603,335¡Ë¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£ÂçÅö¤¿¤ê¡Ê¥¸¥ã¥Ã¥¯¥Ý¥Ã¥È¡Ë¤¬½Ð¤¿¤Î¤Ï¿Íµ¤¥¹¥í¥Ã¥È¤Î¡ÖSuper Ace¡×¤Ç¤·¤¿¡£


¢£¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¥«¥¸¥ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤ê¡¦BIG WIN¾ðÊó¤ÎÄ´ººÇØ·Ê


¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¤ÏÊÆ¹ñ¥é¥¹¥Ù¥¬¥¹¤ä¥Þ¥«¥ª¡¢¥·¥ó¥¬¥Ýー¥ë¤ÈÊÂ¤Ó»Ô¾ìµ¬ÌÏ¤ÇÀ¤³¦¤Ç¤â¾å°Ì¤ËÆþ¤ë¥«¥¸¥ÎÂç¹ñ¤Ç¤¹¡£¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥óÀ¯ÉÜ´É³í²¼¤Ç¡¢µÞÂ®¤Ë»Ô¾ì³ÈÂç¤·¤Æ¤ª¤êÅ¹ÊÞ³«È¯¤â¿Ê¤ó¤Ç¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤½¤ó¤Ê¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¹ñÆâ¤Ç¤Î¥«¥¸¥Î»º¶È¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ëÂçÅö¤¿¤ê¡¦BIG WIN¾ðÊó¤òÄ´ºº¤·¡¢ÄêÅÀ´ÑÂ¬¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£¥«¥¸¥Î¡¦IR´ØÏ¢¤ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤ê¡¦BIG WIN¾ðÊóÄ´ºº¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Ïº£¸å¤âËè·î¼Â»Ü¡¦¸øÉ½¤·¡¢ºÇ¿·¾ðÊó¤ÎÈ¯¿®¤¬´ë¶È¤äÃÄÂÎÊÂ¤Ó¤Ë¡¢¥×¥ì¥¤¥äー¤Ë¤È¤Ã¤ÆÍ­±×¤¢¤ë¾ðÊóÈ¯¿®¤È¤Ê¤ë¤è¤¦ÅØ¤á¤Æ»²¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£



------------------------------------------


¡ÚÄ´ºº³µÍ×¡Û


Ä´ºº´ü´Ö¡§2025Ç¯12·î1Æü～2025Ç¯12·î31Æü


Ä´ººÂÐ¾Ý¥µ¥¤¥È¡§BingoPlus¡¢CasinoPlus¡¢OKBET¡¢Bet88


Ä´ººÊýË¡¡§Ä´ºº´ü´ÖÆâ¤Ë¾åµ­ÂÐ¾Ý¥µ¥¤¥È¤Ë¥¢¥¯¥»¥¹¤·Ä´ºº


Ä´ºº¶¨ÎÏ¡§ DATA-DRIVEN CORPORATION


½ÐÅµ¸µ¡§


[Dec2025] Report on Big Wins in Philippine Casinos - Jackpot Hits Reach ₱37,75Million


URL¡§https://top-onlinecasino.ph/jackpot202512/


------------------------------------------



¡ã²áµî¤ÎÄ´ºº¥ê¥êー¥¹¡ä


¡¦¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¥«¥¸¥Î¤ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤ê¡¦BIG WINÆ°¸þÄ´ºº¡Ê2025Ç¯10·îÅÙ¡Ë¤ò¸øÉ½¡¡ÂçÅö¤¿¤ê³Û¤ÏÆüËÜ±ß¤ÇÌó4²¯8771Ëü±ß¤Ë(https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000030.000050292.html)


¡¦¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¥«¥¸¥Î¤ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤ê¡¦BIG WINÆ°¸þÄ´ºº¡Ê2025Ç¯8·îÅÙ¡Ë¤ò¸øÉ½¡¡ÂçÅö¤¿¤ê³Û¤ÏÆüËÜ±ß¤ÇÌó1²¯1,300Ëü±ß¤Ë(https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000024.000050292.html)


¡¦¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¥«¥¸¥Î¤ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤ê¡¦BIG WINÆ°¸þÄ´ºº¡Ê2025Ç¯7·îÅÙ¡Ë¤ò¸øÉ½-ÂçÅö¤¿¤ê³Û¤ÏÆüËÜ±ß¤ÇÌó6,600Ëü±ß¤Ë-(https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000022.000050292.html)




(English below)



MOCHI Inc., a digital marketing company (hereinafter referred to as ¡Èour company¡É), has compiled the latest survey results on big wins and jackpot trends in Philippine casinos as of Dec2025. We are pleased to share the findings below.



¢£ Total Big Wins in Dec2025 Reached Approximately \3,287Million ( ₱37,75Million)



The highest recorded big win in Philippine casinos during Dec2025 amounted to ₱37,753,089, which is approximately\97,402,970 in Japanese yen.



Total Big Wins in Philippine Casinos (As of Dec2025)



Source: [Dec2025] Report on Big Wins in Philippine Casinos - Jackpot Hits Reach ₱37,75Million


URL:https://top-onlinecasino.ph/jackpot202512/



¢£ A Record ₱2,160 Million Win at CasinoPlus


The biggest jackpot in Dec2025 was won on the platform ¡È CasinoPlus,¡É with a payout of ₱21,603,335 (approx.\557 million). The win occurred on the popular slot game "Super Ace"



¢£ Background of the Survey on Big Wins in Philippine Casinos


The Philippines ranks among the world¡Çs top casino markets, alongside Las Vegas, Macau, and Singapore. Under the supervision of the Philippine government, the casino industry is rapidly expanding, with ongoing development of new establishments.


To monitor these developments, our company conducts a recurring survey on significant jackpot and big win events across casinos in the country. We aim to continue publishing monthly updates, offering valuable insights not only to companies and organizations but also to players.



[Survey Overview]


Survey Period: Dec1 to Dec31, 2025


Surveyed Platforms: BingoPlus, CasinoPlus, OKBET, CasinoPlus


Methodology: Access and monitor the above-mentioned platforms during the survey period


Survey Partner: DATA-DRIVEN CORPORATION


Source:[Dec2025] Report on Big Wins in Philippine Casinos - Jackpot Hits Reach ₱37,75Million


URL:https://top-onlinecasino.ph/jackpot202512/


BingoPlus Review: App Download Guide, 12 Bingo Comparison, and More
URL¡§https://top-onlinecasino.ph/bingoplus-reviews/


Casino Plus Philippines Review¡ÃLegit App Download Guide, Scam Warnings, and Free Bonus Information


URL¡§https://top-onlinecasino.ph/casinoplus-reviews/


OKBET Review: Is OKBET Legit? How to Sign Up and Use the Mobile App


URL¡§https://top-onlinecasino.ph/okbet-reviews/


BET88 Philippines Review: Is It Legit or a Scam? App Download Guide, Free Bonus Details, Registration, Withdraw, and More


URL¡§https://top-onlinecasino.ph/bet88-reviews/


Winzir Online Casino Review¡Ã₱100 Free Bonus Info, App Download Guide, and More
URL:https://top-onlinecasino.ph/winzir-reviews/



¡Ú³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒMOCHI¡¡²ñ¼Ò³µÍ×¡Û


¾¦¹æ¡§³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒMOCHI


ÂåÉ½¼Ô¡§ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¼ÒÄ¹ À÷Ã«Í´Íù


½êºßÃÏ¡§ÅìµþÅÔ¿·½É¶è»ÍÃ«»°±ÉÄ®2-14


URL¡§https://www.mochi-inc.jp/


»ö¶ÈÆâÍÆ¡§¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Þー¥±¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°»ö¶È


¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¥á¥Ç¥£¥¢¡õ¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Ä»ö¶È


¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ºÎÍÑ»Ù±ç¥µー¥Ó¥¹»ö¶È