¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¥«¥¸¥Î¤ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤ê¡¦BIG WINÆ°¸þÄ´ºº¡Ê2025Ç¯12·îÅÙ¡Ë¤ò¸øÉ½¡¡ÂçÅö¤¿¤ê³Û¤ÏÆüËÜ±ß¤ÇÌó9ÀéËü±ß¤Ë

¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Þー¥±¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°´ë¶È¤Î³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒMOCHI(°Ê²¼¡¢Åö¼Ò¡Ë¤Ï¡¢¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó¥«¥¸¥Î¤ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤ê¡¦BIG WINÆ°¸þ¤ÎºÇ¿·Ä´ºº(2025Ç¯12·î»þÅÀ)¤ò¤Þ¤È¤á¤Þ¤·¤¿¤Î¤Ç¡¢·ë²Ì¤òÈ¯É½¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢£2025Ç¯12·îÅÙ¤ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤ê³Û¤ÏÌó9ÀéËü±ß¡Ê₱3,775Ëü¡Ë

¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó¥«¥¸¥Î¤Ç2025Ç¯12·îÅÙ¤Ë°ìÈÖ¤ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤ê¡Ê¥¸¥ã¥Ã¥¯¥Ý¥Ã¥È¡Ë¤ò½Ð¤·¤¿ºÇ¹â³Û¤ÎÁí³Û¤ÏÆüËÜ±ß¤ÇÌó97,402,970±ß¡Ê¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¥Ú¥½¤Ç₱37,753,089¡Ë¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¡ã2025Ç¯12·î¤ÎºÇ¿·ÂçÅö¤¿¤ê³ÛÄ´ºº·ë²Ì¡ä

¢¨2025Ç¯12·î»þÅÀ¤Ç¤Î¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¥«¥¸¥Î¤ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤êÁí³Û

½ÐÅµ¸µ¡§[Dec 2025] Report on Big Wins in Philippine Casinos - Jackpot Hits Reach ₱37,75Million

URL:https://top-onlinecasino.ph/jackpot202512/

¢£CasinoPlus¤Ç5,500Ëü±ß¤ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤ê

2025Ç¯12·îºÇ¿·¤ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤ê¤ÎºÇ¹â³Û¤Ï¡ÖCasinoPlus¡×¤ÇÌó5,500Ëü±ß¡Ê₱21,603,335¡Ë¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£ÂçÅö¤¿¤ê¡Ê¥¸¥ã¥Ã¥¯¥Ý¥Ã¥È¡Ë¤¬½Ð¤¿¤Î¤Ï¿Íµ¤¥¹¥í¥Ã¥È¤Î¡ÖSuper Ace¡×¤Ç¤·¤¿¡£

¢£¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¥«¥¸¥ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤ê¡¦BIG WIN¾ðÊó¤ÎÄ´ººÇØ·Ê

¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¤ÏÊÆ¹ñ¥é¥¹¥Ù¥¬¥¹¤ä¥Þ¥«¥ª¡¢¥·¥ó¥¬¥Ýー¥ë¤ÈÊÂ¤Ó»Ô¾ìµ¬ÌÏ¤ÇÀ¤³¦¤Ç¤â¾å°Ì¤ËÆþ¤ë¥«¥¸¥ÎÂç¹ñ¤Ç¤¹¡£¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥óÀ¯ÉÜ´É³í²¼¤Ç¡¢µÞÂ®¤Ë»Ô¾ì³ÈÂç¤·¤Æ¤ª¤êÅ¹ÊÞ³«È¯¤â¿Ê¤ó¤Ç¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤½¤ó¤Ê¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¹ñÆâ¤Ç¤Î¥«¥¸¥Î»º¶È¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ëÂçÅö¤¿¤ê¡¦BIG WIN¾ðÊó¤òÄ´ºº¤·¡¢ÄêÅÀ´ÑÂ¬¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£¥«¥¸¥Î¡¦IR´ØÏ¢¤ÎÂçÅö¤¿¤ê¡¦BIG WIN¾ðÊóÄ´ºº¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Ïº£¸å¤âËè·î¼Â»Ü¡¦¸øÉ½¤·¡¢ºÇ¿·¾ðÊó¤ÎÈ¯¿®¤¬´ë¶È¤äÃÄÂÎÊÂ¤Ó¤Ë¡¢¥×¥ì¥¤¥äー¤Ë¤È¤Ã¤ÆÍ­±×¤¢¤ë¾ðÊóÈ¯¿®¤È¤Ê¤ë¤è¤¦ÅØ¤á¤Æ»²¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡ÚÄ´ºº³µÍ×¡Û

Ä´ºº´ü´Ö¡§2025Ç¯12·î1Æü～2025Ç¯12·î31Æü

Ä´ººÂÐ¾Ý¥µ¥¤¥È¡§BingoPlus¡¢CasinoPlus¡¢OKBET¡¢Bet88

Ä´ººÊýË¡¡§Ä´ºº´ü´ÖÆâ¤Ë¾åµ­ÂÐ¾Ý¥µ¥¤¥È¤Ë¥¢¥¯¥»¥¹¤·Ä´ºº

Ä´ºº¶¨ÎÏ¡§ DATA-DRIVEN CORPORATION

½ÐÅµ¸µ¡§

[Dec2025] Report on Big Wins in Philippine Casinos - Jackpot Hits Reach ₱37,75Million

URL¡§https://top-onlinecasino.ph/jackpot202512/

(English below)

MOCHI Inc., a digital marketing company (hereinafter referred to as ¡Èour company¡É), has compiled the latest survey results on big wins and jackpot trends in Philippine casinos as of Dec2025. We are pleased to share the findings below.

¢£ Total Big Wins in Dec2025 Reached Approximately \3,287Million ( ₱37,75Million)

The highest recorded big win in Philippine casinos during Dec2025 amounted to ₱37,753,089, which is approximately\97,402,970 in Japanese yen.

Total Big Wins in Philippine Casinos (As of Dec2025)



Source: [Dec2025] Report on Big Wins in Philippine Casinos - Jackpot Hits Reach ₱37,75Million

URL:https://top-onlinecasino.ph/jackpot202512/



¢£ A Record ₱2,160 Million Win at CasinoPlus

The biggest jackpot in Dec2025 was won on the platform ¡È CasinoPlus,¡É with a payout of ₱21,603,335 (approx.\557 million). The win occurred on the popular slot game "Super Ace"



¢£ Background of the Survey on Big Wins in Philippine Casinos

The Philippines ranks among the world¡Çs top casino markets, alongside Las Vegas, Macau, and Singapore. Under the supervision of the Philippine government, the casino industry is rapidly expanding, with ongoing development of new establishments.

To monitor these developments, our company conducts a recurring survey on significant jackpot and big win events across casinos in the country. We aim to continue publishing monthly updates, offering valuable insights not only to companies and organizations but also to players.



[Survey Overview]

Survey Period: Dec1 to Dec31, 2025

Surveyed Platforms: BingoPlus, CasinoPlus, OKBET, CasinoPlus

Methodology: Access and monitor the above-mentioned platforms during the survey period

Survey Partner: DATA-DRIVEN CORPORATION

Source:[Dec2025] Report on Big Wins in Philippine Casinos - Jackpot Hits Reach ₱37,75Million

URL:https://top-onlinecasino.ph/jackpot202512/

¡Ú³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒMOCHI¡¡²ñ¼Ò³µÍ×¡Û

¾¦¹æ¡§³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒMOCHI

ÂåÉ½¼Ô¡§ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¼ÒÄ¹ À÷Ã«Í´Íù

½êºßÃÏ¡§ÅìµþÅÔ¿·½É¶è»ÍÃ«»°±ÉÄ®2-14

URL¡§https://www.mochi-inc.jp/

»ö¶ÈÆâÍÆ¡§¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Þー¥±¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°»ö¶È

¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¥á¥Ç¥£¥¢¡õ¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Ä»ö¶È

¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ºÎÍÑ»Ù±ç¥µー¥Ó¥¹»ö¶È