6,000 Instructors to Support Your Japanese Learning!【オンライン日本語レッスン】Native Camp Japanese 日本語講師6000人突破！

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ

We are pleased to announce that Native Camp Japanese, an online Japanese conversation service provided by Native Camp Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo, CEO: Kunihiro Tanikawa), has recently surpassed 6,000 Japanese instructors.

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ（本社：東京都渋谷区、代表取締役社長：谷川国洋）が提供するオンライン日本語会話サービス『Native Camp Japanese』は、このたび、日本人講師の数が 6,000 人を突破したことをお知らせいたします。

Native Camp Japanese is an online Japanese learning platform that allows students to take unlimited lessons with Japanese instructors anytime, anywhere, as often as they like.

Unlike traditional Japanese learning platforms with pricing based on the number of lessons taken, Native Camp Japanese offers a subscription-based system, allowing learners to take lessons 24/7 without the need for reservations. This flexible model has gained strong support from Japanese learners worldwide due to its high convenience and affordability.

We are excited to announce that the number of instructors at Native Camp Japanese has surpassed 6,000.

In response to the growing number of members, we have been focusing on hiring experienced instructors to meet the diverse needs of our learners.

A Diverse Group of Instructors and Professional Guidance

At Native Camp Japanese, we have a large number of instructors who can speak English, Chinese, and Korean, providing a comfortable learning environment for learners who may not be confident in Japanese. Additionally, many of our instructors hold the national qualification of "Registered Japanese Language Teacher" and offer effective guidance based on their professional knowledge.

Instructors of Various Ages to Meet a Wide Range of Needs

Our instructors come from a wide range of ages and backgrounds, allowing us to cater to diverse learner needs such as "I want to ask a young instructor about Japanese trends" or "I prefer to learn from a seasoned instructor."

Flexible Working Environment and Improved Lesson Quality

Our instructors have praised the flexible working environment. This flexibility has attracted talented instructors, contributing to the improvement in lesson quality.

[A Diverse Team of Skilled and Experienced Instructors]

・Professional instructors with Japanese language teaching certifications

・Instructors with experience teaching overseas

・Instructors who can teach in learners' native languages

・Instructors who have their own experience learning foreign languages

Limited-Time Offer! Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial + USD 20 Worth of Coins!

We are currently running a 7-Day Free Trial Campaign. You'll also get USD 20 worth of coins as a special bonus!

The campaign period: From Thursday, January 1, 2026, to Saturday, January 31, 2026, 23:59（JST）

Sign Up Here: https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes

Features of Native Camp Japanese

- Professional Instructors

Our native Japanese instructors provide lessons tailored to each learner's goals and needs. Many of our teachers are bilingual and can speak English, making the platform accessible even for complete beginners.

2. Unlimited Lessons

With our unlimited lesson system, you can immerse yourself in Japanese as much as you like. Whether you feel that a single 25-minute lesson isn't enough or want to take multiple sessions, you can do so without worrying about additional fees.

3. No Reservations Needed

Our "Take a Lesson Now" feature allows you to start a Japanese conversation lesson anytime, 24/7, 365 days a year (*Excluding scheduled maintenance).

About Our Corporate Japanese Language Training Service

Native Camp Japanese offers a dedicated Japanese language training service for corporate clients.

Benefits for Japanese Language Learners

Learners can take lessons anytime, as often as they like, selecting their preferred instructors and lesson materials for each session.

Benefits for Corporate Training Coordinators

Our platform offers a management interface that allows companies to set learning goals, track progress, and automatically encourage lesson participation.

For inquiries about our corporate Japanese language training service: https://nativecamp.net/corporate/cs

About Native Camp Inc.

Native Camp is one of the fastest-growing online English conversation platforms in Asia. We offer affordable online lessons for individuals, corporations, and educational institutions.

With operational bases around the world, we continue to expand rapidly across Asia, Europe, and North America. In 2024, we launched online Japanese conversation services and study abroad agency services.

Company Information:

Native Camp Inc. https://nativecamp.co.jp/

For Media Inquiries Regarding This Release

Native Camp Inc. - Public Relations Department Contact: https://nativecamp.net/cs/media

Native Camp Japanese は、いつでもどこでも何度でも日本人講師とのオンライン日本語レッスンが回数無制限で受講できる日本語学習プラットフォームです。

従来の受講回数に応じたレッスン料金体系の日本語学習プラットフォームとは異なり、Native Camp Japanese は定額制で、24 時間 365 日、予約不要で 1 日に何度でも受講できるため、そのコストパフォーマンスと利便性の高さで世界中の日本語学習者から支持を得ています。

このたび、オンライン日本語レッスンサービス「Native Camp Japanese」の講師数が 6,000 人を突破しました。会員数の増加に伴い、私たちはより多くの経験豊富な講師を採用し、学習者の多様なニーズに応えています。

多言語対応の講師陣と専門的な指導

「Native Camp Japanese」では、英語や中国語、韓国語を話せる講師が多数在籍しており、日本語に自信がない学習者でも安心してレッスンを受講できます。また、国家資格「登録日本語教員」を保有する講師も多く、専門的な知識と豊富な指導経験を基にした実効性のある指導を提供しています。

幅広い年齢層の講師が多様なニーズに対応

私たちの講師陣は、年齢やバックグラウンドが多様であるため、「若い講師に日本のトレンドについて聞いてみたい」「指導力豊かなベテラン講師に学びたい」など、学習者のさまざまなニーズに対応することができます。

フレキシブルな働き方と質の向上

講師からは「時間・場所を問わず働ける柔軟な環境が魅力」と好評をいただいており、この柔軟性が国内外問わず、多様なバックグラウンドを持つ優秀な講師を集める要因となっています。その結果、レッスンの質が向上しています。

【採用キャンペーン実施中】

Native Camp Japanese では、増加するユーザーのニーズに対応するため、講師採用を強化しています。その一環として、現在、以下のキャンペーンを実施中です。

・講師友達紹介キャンペーン

・講師新規登録 1万円プレゼントキャンペーン

▶ キャンペーン詳細はこちら

https://ja.nativecamp.net/tutors/promos

【幅広いスキルと経験を持つ講師陣】

Native Camp Japanese には、学習者一人ひとりのニーズに応えるため、以下のような多彩な講師陣が在籍しています。

・日本語教師資格を持つプロフェッショナル講師

・海外での指導経験を持つ講師

・英語・中国語・韓国語など、学習者の母語で指導が可能な講師

・自身も外国語学習の経験があり、学習者の視点に立ったサポートができる講師

講師一人ひとりが持つ専門性と個性を活かし、楽しみながら学べるマンツーマンレッスンを提供しています。

期間限定！「7-Day Free Trial 」キャンペーンについて

ネイティブキャンプは、日本語を学びたい方が「もっと手軽に日本語を学習できるサービス」の提供を目指しています。この度、多くの皆さまに日本語ネイティブスピーカーによる回数無制限のレッスンを体験していただきたく、「7-Day Free Trial」キャンペーンを開催いたします。

キャンペーン期間中に新規登録された方全員が、7日間無料で Native Camp Japanese をお試しいただけます。期間限定のお得な機会にぜひ、Native Camp Japaneseのレッスンをお楽しみください。

キャンペーン期間：2026年1月1日(木)～2026年1月31日(土)23：59

7-Day Free Trial キャンペーンへのお申し込みはこちら

https://ja.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtimes

※日本語を母語とされる方のご入会はお断りします。

Native Camp Japanese の特長

1. プロフェッショナルな講師陣

日本人講師がそれぞれの目標やニーズに合わせたレッスンを提供いたします。英語を話せるバイリンガル講師も在籍しているため、日本語学習が初めての方でも安心してご受講いただけます。

2. レッスン回数無制限

「回数無制限」でレッスンを受講できるため、日本語に多く触れることができます。「25 分のレッスンでは物足りない」「時間がある時にはもっとレッスンを受けたい」といった方も料金を気にすることなく、何度でもレッスンを受講することができます。

3. 予約不要

「今すぐレッスン」では、24 時間 365 日(※)レッスンを受講したいと思った瞬間にいつでも日本語会話レッスンが可能です。

※定期メンテナンス時間を除く

法人向け日本語研修サービスについて

Native Camp Japanese では、法人向け日本語研修サービスを提供しています。

日本語学習者のメリット

何度でも好きなタイミングでレッスンを受講でき、レッスン毎にお好きな講師とお好きな教材を選択していただけます。

日本語研修ご担当者様のメリット

管理画面上で企業が設定する受講目標に基づいた学習管理や受講目標達成度に応じた自動レッスン受講促進など、社内日本語研修管理を効率よく運用いただけます。

法人向け日本語研修サービスについてのお問い合わせ：https://nativecamp.net/corporate/cs

株式会社ネイティブキャンプについて

ネイティブキャンプはアジアにおいて最も成長しているオンライン英会話会社のひとつです。個人向けサービス、法人向けサービス、教育機関向けサービスとしてオンラインレッスンを手頃な価格で提供しています。世界各地に拠点をおき、アジア地域、ヨーロッパ地域、北米地域でオンライン英会話サービス事業を運営しています。2024 年よりオンライン日本語会話サービス事業および留学エージェント事業も展開しています。

〒150-0041 東京都渋谷区神南1-9-2 大畠ビル

代表取締役： 谷川 国洋

事業内容： オンライン英会話サービス事業 / オンライン日本語会話サービス事業

https://nativecamp.co.jp/

本リリースに関する報道関係のお問い合わせ

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ 広報部

お問い合わせ：https://nativecamp.net/cs/media