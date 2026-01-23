¡Ú¥·¥ê¥³¥ó¥Ð¥ìー¿Ê½Ð¡ÛJ-StartupÁª½Ð¤ÎAGRIST¡¢·ÐºÑ»º¶È¾Ê¡ÖJapan Innovation Campus¡×¤ËºÎÂò¡£ÆüËÜ¤Î¡Ö¤â¤Î¤Å¤¯¤ê¡×Àº¿À¤ÈÇÀ¶È¥í¥Ü¥Ã¥Èµ»½Ñ¤Ç¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë´ðÈ×¤ò¹½ÃÛ

AGRIST³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò

¡ÚEnglish¡Û

AGRIST Expands to Silicon Valley: J-Startup Selectee Joins "Japan Innovation Campus" to Scale AI Agricultural Robotics Globally

Leveraging 30+ international awards and strategic collaboration with Microsoft, AGRIST to launch global market research and investor roadshows in March 2026.

AGRIST Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shintomi, Miyazaki; CEO: Hiroki Hata), a leading Japanese agtech startup solving labor shortages through automation, is proud to announce its residency at the Japan Innovation Campus (JIC) in Silicon Valley.

As a member of the Japanese government¡Çs "J-Startup" program, AGRIST has received extensive support to develop robots that address critical labor shortages in the domestic agricultural sector. The move to Silicon Valley represents a strategic milestone to accelerate "Global Strategy Data Collection" and initiate high-level "Investor Dialogues" to prepare for worldwide expansion. Starting in March 2026, AGRIST will utilize this base to evolve Japanese precision engineering into world-standard agricultural solutions.

Strategic Objectives at JIC Silicon Valley

Synergy with Government Initiatives¡§Leveraging the Japanese government¡Çs "Startup Development Five-Year Plan," AGRIST will utilize JIC as a launchpad for overseas market development.

Data-Driven Product Refinement¡§AGRIST will absorb global marketing insights and technical trends to immediately enhance the performance and service design of its robots for both Japanese and international markets.

Global Partnerships & Scaling¡§Building on its existing collaboration with Microsoft, AGRIST will accelerate development on world-class AI infrastructure and refine its business model through continuous feedback from Silicon Valley venture capitalists.

Background: Global Demand for Japanese "Agri-AI"

The Japanese government aims to increase startup investment to 10 trillion yen by 2027. Through the J-Startup program, AGRIST has already conducted field research in global agricultural frontiers, including Dubai (UAE) and Hyderabad (India), identifying a massive global demand for precision automated harvesting.

Having been selected as a Phase 4 member for JIC-a designation reserved for startups with high growth potential in the U.S. market-AGRIST will now focus on identifying specific local needs in California¡Çs agricultural sector. These insights will be funneled back to Japan to strengthen social implementation and technical robustness.

Message from Hiroki Hata, CEO of AGRIST

"Our robots are the 'crystallization of the Japanese field,' developed side-by-side with farmers in Miyazaki. Japanese craftsmanship is defined by precise control, adaptability, and a sincere desire to reduce the burden on the user. I am convinced this technology can solve the universal challenges facing global agriculture.

We are deeply grateful for the support of METI and our partners. Starting this March, we will pour every insight gained from Silicon Valley back into the future of Japanese farming, demonstrating a sustainable model for agriculture that can last for the next 100 years."

Future Outlook: Road to 2026

Starting in March, AGRIST will execute a dual-track strategy:

Global Strategic Research: Conducting deep-dive marketing on robotics and AI AgTech to enhance next-generation AI performance.

Investor Networking: Engaging in regular discussions with U.S. venture capitalists to build a robust global governance and financial strategy.

Value-Back to Japan: Implementing cutting-edge Silicon Valley tech insights into domestic products to improve profitability for Japanese farmers and solve the labor crisis.

About AGRIST Co., Ltd.

AGRIST is an AgTech startup dedicated to sustainable agriculture for the next century. Based in Shintomi, Miyazaki-a town recognized as a prime example of regional revitalization-AGRIST develops AI-powered automated harvesting robots. The company has won over 25 awards globally, including the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Award and the CES Innovation Award.

Web¡§https://agrist.com/about-agrist-english

About Japan Innovation Campus (JIC)

Located in Palo Alto, California, JIC is a central hub established by the Japanese government to support Japanese startups in their global expansion, providing a collaborative environment for innovation, networking, and investment.